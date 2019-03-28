Summary
The Ford Focus is a medium-sized five-door hatchback and estate. The current model was launched in the middle of
There is a hot-hatch performance model called the Focus ST, and a lifestyle-oriented high-riding version called the Focus Active. We are building separate pages for all these versions, so check back soon.
The Ford Focus has received good scores compared to its rivals from most UK media sources, and has been widely praised for its driving dynamics and (optional) advanced safety systems.
In a 2020 What Car? survey of the 50 most reliable cars in the UK up to eight years old, the petrol-engined versions of the current Ford Focus ranked 38th. Diesel versions didn’t make the top 50. In its 2021 owners’ survey, What Car? rated the Focus (both petrol and diesel models) in ninth place on its list of the most reliable family cars.
The Focus range was given a mid-life facelift in early 2022, consisting of some exterior tweaks and new interior hardware.
As of April 2022, the Ford Focus holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 44 published reviews. This collection of reviews includes scores for both pre-facelift and post-facelift models, and we expect to see further post-facelift reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £22,215 on-road
Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The new Ford Focus is the complete deal, in its design, its quality, its technology and its performance. The new car ticks all the boxes – and in style.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Focus is a great-handling family hatchback that also matches its rivals on interior quality and cabin space.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9 / 10
“The estate option adds another dimension to the fun-driving and family-friendly Ford Focus line-up.”
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic Estate Vignale
Score: 7 / 10
“We love the Ford Focus Estate, and we rate the Vignale pretty highly. However, avoid the 1.0-litre petrol auto; the 1.5-litre petrol auto is a much better fit.”
Model reviewed: ST Line X Estate
Score: 9 / 10
“As stylish, entertaining and practical family cars go, the Focus Estate is one of the very best. It’s unquestionably the best car in its class to drive, and in ST-Line X spec it’s one of the more attractive on the market.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus has traditionally been the keen driver’s choice in this class, and the latest car follows that theme, with a seriously polished driving experience that’s as comfortable as it is engaging. Don’t buy your next small estate without giving this a look first.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus has traditionally been the keen driver’s choice in the family hatchback sector, and the latest car follows that theme, with a seriously polished driving experience that’s as comfortable as it is engaging. It also does a very solid job in every other area, making it a fabulous all-rounder.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 9 / 10
“Better to drive and look at than before, and impressively good value.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual ST-Line X
Score: 9 / 10
“Semi-sporting Ford delivers as a driver’s car, with less performance but without some of the ride comfort compromises of its tougher rivals.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 9 / 10
“This fourth-generation model is now more practical, more advanced and more attractive than it was before. What makes it an even more compelling prospect, though, is that it’s now better than ever at what has always been its raison d’être: the way it drives.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Vignale estate
Score: 7 / 10
“There’s plenty to like about the Ford Focus Estate, but less reason to stretch your budget to take in the car’s top-level trim.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel automatic ST-Line X hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a three-star powertrain with a five-star chassis, a chassis that other versions of the Focus simply get more out of. The main reason for buying a diesel is nearly always the big economy that comes from big miles, yet that’s not true with this automatic version.”
Car
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Under the disappointingly derivative looks is a very capable car dynamically, and it’s up with the very best in terms of steering feel and B-road agility. It’s also impressively roomy and user friendly, and in terms of refinement and ergonomics, it’s light years ahead of the car it replaces.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“You’d have to really want rugged looks and a higher seating position to overlook this humble estate for an SUV.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Vignale
Score: 8 / 10
“Many buyers might be better off opting for a cheaper trim level of the Focus, but if you crave luxury and want something a bit more unique from the regular Focus, the Vignale could make a great choice.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Ford Focus Estate is a practical car that’s good looking, comfortable and great to drive.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The latest Ford Focus hatchback fuses sporty road manners with comfort, safety and style.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Vignale Estate range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Focus estate Vignale is an Estate car that’s been given a luxurious makeover. However, it isn’t great value for money and some alternatives have bigger boots.”
Model reviewed: Vignale hatchback range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Focus Vignale is a family car that’s been given a luxurious makeover. However, it isn’t great value for money and some alternative are more desirable.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Focus Estate is a family car with great fuel economy, an engaging drive and the latest driving tech, but alternative estates have bigger boots.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Focus is superb to drive, offers good space and has the latest driving technology onboard. Its infotainment and interior quality are the only downsides.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic 150hp Active X estate
Score: 7.8 / 10
“Ford may be on to something, with a small swell of opinion forming against SUV running costs and practicality. This could be a halfway house that suits.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual ST-Line estate
“The Ford Focus Estate is still one of the best-driving small estates out there, and now one of the more practical, too. It’s just a shame about that dashboard – with more high-quality materials, this could be one of the best estates in its class.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 7.9 / 10
“A vital vehicle for the UK company car market, Ford has all the bases pretty much covered, but the claim that the Focus is its best car ever is a stretch.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual hatchback Titanium
“The new Ford Focus is now the equal of the VW Golf for ride, and has an advantage in terms of driver engagement. However, the somewhat ordinary interior doesn’t offer the leap forward in quality or design you’d expect from an all-new model.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
“It’s only when you climb inside Ford’s new Focus hatchback and drive it that you realise what a cracking family car this really is. If you stuck a premium Audi badge on this then people would be raving about it.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual ST-Line X
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Focus remains a solid family hatch, but after 20 years of delivering genuine fun it is lamentable to report that the Ford is no longer going to nudge you to take the long and winding road at every opportunity.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“Estates used to be big, square and boxy. Worse, they were also not much fun to drive. So it’s no wonder they lost out to the SUV crowd. Cars like the Nissan Qashqai managed to combine interior space with swish lines that meant for once you didn’t feel like you were driving a minicab… even if the interior was all sticky with a heady combination of Ribena and raisins.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Focus isn’t the cheapest car of its type, either, but it is very competitive on that score, so it does stack up financially. All in all, we can see why the Focus has proved so popular over the years, and that’s because it’s a sound, sensible – not to mention really enjoyable – choice.”
Motors.co.uk
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Focus is one of the best cars in its class to drive, good value and offers a huge array of trim and engine choice.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: hatchback range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“Very little to fault it on – a huge step from its already impressive predecessor”
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“Practical Ford Focus is roomy and great to drive”
The Sun
Model reviewed: ST-Line X hatchback
“Is this really the best Ford ever? Quite possibly.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Focus Vignale hatchback
Score: 7 / 10
“Great fun to drive and decently spacious but isn’t great value for money.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol manual ST-Line X hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“The Focus, then, has almost everything you could want from an affordable hatchback and makes a worthy successor to the outgoing family favourite.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual 150hp ST-Line estate
Score: 8 / 10
“As before, the Ford Focus Estate will suit buyers who prize feel and smoothness above interior quality, but this time round its much-improved practicality makes it a more recommendable option – and a compelling one at that.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s a lot to like here including the useful cabin space, a range of safety and semi-autonomous driving technologies and a calmer approach to dashboard design. The Ford Focus still hovers at or near the top in terms of driving appeal.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus Estate is a thoroughly capable family car that handles far better than it really needs to.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 9 / 10
“The driving appeal comes from a balance of sweet engines, fine steering, great cornering and well-tuned ride.”
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus stands out as one of the best driver’s cars in the class.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus stands out as the best driver’s car in the class, with handling that will enthuse you keen drivers out there.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
“Given the success that the Focus has enjoyed throughout its life, Ford wasn’t going to take any chances with this new version. It covers all the bases for a family car, and does so with aplomb. Our only real criticism is that the suspension is stiffer than we would expect from this type of car.”
Model reviewed: Estate range
“No question, the Estate version of the Focus is a lot more practical than the hatchback, offering more rear seat space and a bigger, more usable boot. Yet it remains every bit as much fun to drive as the five-door hatchback. Ford’s decision to focus on three-cylinder petrol engines has drawbacks as well as benefits, but our main concern is the car’s reliability.”
Safety rating
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019
More safety recognition
- Thatcham Research rated the Ford Focus as one of the ten safest new cars for 2019
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Ford Focus has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
If the Focus is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus has received
2021
- What Car? Awards – Best Family Car to Drive
2020
- Fleet News Awards – Best Lower Medium Car
2019
- Fleet News Awards – Best Lower Medium Car
- Great British Fleet Awards – Best New Car + Best Lower Medium Fleet Car
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best Small Family Car
- Towcar of the Year Awards – Winner, Caravan Weight 1300kg – 1400kg + Best Family Towcar categories
2018
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best Small Family Car
- carwow Awards – Family Award
