Summary

The Ford Focus is a medium-sized five-door hatchback and estate. The current model was launched in the middle of 2018, and is the fourth generation of a highly-successful model in the Ford family.

There is a hot-hatch performance model called the Focus ST, and a lifestyle-oriented high-riding version called the Focus Active. We are building separate pages for all these versions, so check back soon.

The Ford Focus has received good scores compared to its rivals from most UK media sources, and has been widely praised for its driving dynamics and (optional) advanced safety systems.

In a 2020 What Car? survey of the 50 most reliable cars in the UK up to eight years old, the petrol-engined versions of the current Ford Focus ranked 38th. Diesel versions didn’t make the top 50. In its 2021 owners’ survey, What Car? rated the Focus (both petrol and diesel models) in ninth place on its list of the most reliable family cars.

The Focus range was given a mid-life facelift in early 2022, consisting of some exterior tweaks and new interior hardware.

As of April 2022, the Ford Focus holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 44 published reviews. This collection of reviews includes scores for both pre-facelift and post-facelift models, and we expect to see further post-facelift reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £22,215 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 72% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

More safety recognition

Thatcham Research rated the Ford Focus as one of the ten safest new cars for 2019

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Ford Focus has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Focus is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best Family Car to Drive 2020 Fleet News Awards – Best Lower Medium Car

2019 Fleet News Awards – Best Lower Medium Car

Great British Fleet Awards – Best New Car + Best Lower Medium Fleet Car

Parkers New Car Awards – Best Small Family Car

Towcar of the Year Awards – Winner, Caravan Weight 1300kg – 1400kg + Best Family Towcar categories 2018 Parkers New Car Awards – Best Small Family Car

carwow Awards – Family Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Focus, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

Buy or lease a Ford Focus

Whether you’re looking for a new or used Focus, The Car Expert’s partners have plenty of deals available

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Related posts