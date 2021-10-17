Ford Focus freshened up with facelift

Ford has announced that the entire Focus range, including the Ford Focus ST, is set for a mid-life makeover, featuring some exterior tweaks and new interior hardware.

Available for a starting price of £22,500, Ford will be hoping that this facelift provides a critical boost to demand for the Focus, which has long dropped off the UK’s best-seller list and has fallen well behind sales of its arch-rival, the ever-popular Volkswagen Golf.

The updated Focus has had a number of exterior changes that mirror the recent design refresh given to the Ford Fiesta. Ford has changed the bonnet design, slightly raising the nose, while the Ford badge has moved to the centre of a larger and more prominent grille. All models now feature LED headlights.



Ford Focus ST

Each trim level in the Focus range has subtly different fascia and grille designs to help identify them. The Active trim, inspired by the SUV models in the Ford line-up, features black body cladding, and a raised ride height.

The sportier ST-line trim adds side skirts, a rear diffuser, a rear spoiler, and a choice of 18- or 19-inch wheels. As with the Fiesta facelift announced last month, Ford has scrapped the standalone Vignale model and is now offering an optional premium Vignale package, which includes more design flair inside and out, and five more alloy wheel designs to choose from.



Ford Focus Active

Engines are carried over from last year’s range, although the 1.0-litre mild hybrid petrol engine is now available a seven-speed automatic transmission, having previously only been available with a six-speed manual gearbox. For fleet buyers or other high-mileage customers, a 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available. The 2.3-litre petrol engine found in the Focus ST has also been carried over untouched.

As before, the Ford Focus is available in both hatchback and estate body styles. Ford says it has added a new, easier-to-clean carpet material in the boot area of the estate, along with a water-resistant wet zone under the boot floor.



Updated interior and Sync 4 infotainment system

Taking a seat inside, the facelifted Focus includes Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment system, featuring a 13-inch central touchscreen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The system has speech recognition and navigation with real-time traffic information as standard, and Ford claims that it uses machine learning to learn from driver behaviour and deliver more accurate suggestions and search results over time.

Ford has also made a number of additions to the Focus’s arsenal of safety features, including blind spot assist, intersection assist which scans the road for potential collision before instigating preventative measures, and rear occupant alert which reminds the driver to check their rear seats before leaving the car.

Complete UK pricing and specifications for the facelifted Ford Focus range have not yet been announced, with further information expected in the next couple of months ahead of the updated mode going on sale.