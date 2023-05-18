Ford Focus ST (2012 to 2018)

Summary

The Ford Focus ST has long been the ‘sensible’ performance version of the mass-selling hatchback range, a true ‘hot hatch’ with extra potency but not quite to the outlandish standards of the Focus RS. This is the third-generation version which was available as a hatchback or estate from 2012 until its removal from sale in 2018.

A hot hatch that Car Key‘s Richard Bush said “will happily put a smile on your face just as quick as it will save you money at the pumps”, the Focus ST received positive reviews from the British motoring media during its time on sale, praised for its raw performance and value-for-money, as well as its practicality. The diesel versions were also particularly highlighted for their fuel economy.

“The Ford Focus ST is not the fastest, sharpest-handling, or best-looking hot hatch”, explained Mat Watson when he wrote for Auto Express. “None of that matters, though. For most people, most of the time, it’s the most fun hot hatch currently on sale.”

No longer in production, the third-generation Ford Focus ST holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 17 reviews published by British motoring sources. This score currently surpasses the percentage score of the current Focus ST model.

Focus ST highlights Impressive performance

Good value-for-money

Petrol and diesel engine options

As practical as a regular Focus Focus ST lowlights Steering lacks feedback

Comparatively small boot

Some of its rivals were faster

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £22,005 on-road Launched: Summer 2012

Last updated: Summer 2015

Replacement due: Summer 2018

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

“The Ford Focus ST hits the spot for many reasons. Not only is there a choice of body styles, but you can also choose your fuel. In fact, it’s so talented that it scooped our 2012 Best Hot Hatchback award. And what was true then is just as true now; the Focus ST’s talents, affordability and wide-ranging appeal make it easy to recommend. What are you waiting for?” (Richard Dredge)

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It seems strange that hot wagons aren’t more popular, because this 2015 Ford Focus ST Estate delivers all the handling, speed and excitement of the hatch, with genuine family-friendly practicality.” (Jack Rix)

Read review Model reviewed: ST3

“The Ford Focus ST is not the fastest, sharpest-handling, or best-looking hot hatch. None of that matters, though. For most people, most of the time, it’s the most fun hot hatch currently on sale.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual ST3 hatchback

Score: 9 / 10

“Facelift for the Ford Focus ST brings with it an even sharper drive and a bargain price.” (Mark Tisshaw)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Considering the handicap that creating a car for all could have been, the Ford Focus ST is a superb effort.” (Matt Prior)

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual estate

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST Estate is very appealing in terms of power versus practicality and cost-effectiveness.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual ST3 hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“Going fast and harnessing speed on a country lane is not a problem for the Ford Focus ST diesel. It will happily put a smile on your face just as quick as it will save you money at the pumps.” (Richard Bush)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Facelift ST hatchback

Score: 6.2 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST offers great value and proper performance in a practical hatchback body. It’s a bit raw, but it’s very exciting to drive.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST isn’t as classy as the Golf GTI but it’ll put a bigger smile on your face.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fast Ford formula is alive and well in the Focus ST: everyday usability meets serious performance at an affordable price.” (Antony Ingram)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST delivers fast and affordable for daily use.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual estate

“The Ford Focus ST diesel estate is genuinely fun to drive and impressively good on fuel. Rivals are, at a push, more practical – and their interiors feel a little more robust.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST has something unique, it is the only mid-sized performance hatchback that also comes in estate form. That will be welcome news for families who enjoy the pleasure of driving but also need that extra space to transport their kids and all the paraphernalia associated with them.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual estate

Score: 6 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST Estate needs to be more than fast in the age of the jackbooted Tory Stasi with their surveillance cameras.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“The question is whether the Ford Focus ST can plausibly take on the Golf GTI. The answer is yes — but only in petrol guise; the diesel version, which we tested recently against its VW rival, fell a little short.” (Giles Smith)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“Chassis modifications make this a real hot hatch contender, but with a price that borders on making it a bargain. Not a car for lots of motorway miles, but in a Ford Focus ST you’d be hunting out the back roads anyway.” (Chris Knapman)

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: ST estate

“The Ford Focus ST Estate is fun, but not comfortable.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2011

Date expired: January 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 82%

Vulnerable road users: 72%

Safety assist: 71%

Notes on safety rating

The third-generation Ford Focus was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. This rating also stood for the performance-enchanced Focus ST.

However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

However, if you are comparing a used Ford Focus to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Focus ST was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated Green NCAP’s formation.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 421

Average repair cost: £684.91

Last updated: May 2023 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

As of May 2023, the Ford Focus is slightly above average for reliability with a score of 56%, according to exclusive data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers the current Focus and Focus ST model lines, as well as previous (pre-2018) models, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re looking at a used car.

The good news is that most of the potential Focus problems are relatively inexpensive. Braking and electrical system problems are comparatively cheap, but unfortunately the big-ticket expense, engine issues, is also the most common Focus fault. Gearbox faults are less common, but are also quite expensive.

If you’re looking at a used Ford Focus, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus ST has received.

2015 Carbuyer Awards – Best Hot Hatch 2012 Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Top Gear Awards – Best Hot Hatch (estate)

