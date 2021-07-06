Summary

The Ford Focus ST has long been the ‘sensible’ performance version of the mass-selling hatchback range, a true ‘hot hatch’ with extra potency but not quite to the outlandish standards of the Focus RS. The all-new fourth generation model launched in 2019 is no longer just a hot hatch – today the range includes an estate, a diesel engine and even an auto-gearbox version.

The basic recipe is the biggest engine – a 2.3-litre petrol of 280hp or 2.0-litre diesel of 190hp – and lots of additions to emphasise the sportiness. These include bespoke front and rear bumpers and grille, bigger spoilers, sporty suspension, Recaro seats, stainless steel scuff plates – you get the picture…

Generally testers like the ST – Auto Express dubs it “a terrific all-rounder, ranking among the very best hot hatches on the market”. However they add criticisms, mainly over the car’s expensive starting price.

Reviewers point out that rivals offer more power for less money, and better in-car technology, but where the Focus ST fights back is in its excellent handling, long a Ford plus point. Evo says that “with an entertaining chassis and punchy (yet controllable) power delivery, it’s become a much easier car to recommend.”

Ford claims bespoke styling for the Focus ST but testers disagree, Top Gear commenting that “the new Focus’s panels are too billowy for the road-sucking stance and taut purpose we want in a hot hatch.”

Top Gear is also less than impressed with the diesel, dubbing it “definitely the second-string powertrain” even if Ford pleads that it is more powerful and twice as torquey as the original Focus ST petrol engine. And several testers conclude that without bold visual styling the ST is “too normal most of the time”.

As of July 2021, the Ford Focus ST holds an Expert Rating of 79% from 26 reviews. That puts it one point behind the regular Ford Focus range, which is unusual for a hot-hatch version of a regular family model, and a whopping nine points below its little brother, the highly-rated Fiesta ST.

Focus ST highlights Potent performance

Excellent handling

Docile when pace not needed

Improved quality and refinement Focus ST lowlights Pricey

Steering not natural

Not visually aggressive enough

Rivals offer better in-car tech

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £30,255 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST is neither the fastest nor the cheapest hot hatch, but it’s up there with the very best.”

Read review Model reviewed: Automatic 2021

Score: 7 / 10

“The Focus ST doesn’t make as much sense in automatic form. The new gearbox’s slight lethargy feels at odds with the rest of the set-up, which is hardcore and as full-on as pretty much any hot hatchback on sale.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Ford Focus ST Estate offers all the thrills of the standard hot hatch, but in a more practical package.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Even a slightly uninspired cabin and a subtle lack of mechanical authenticity compared with the very finest hot hatches can’t stop the Ford Focus ST from taking its place as the best all-round package among its talented peers.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.3-litre petrol automatic hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

The Focus ST auto is an impressive, quick car with a broader appeal across the spectrum of families, because it’s easy and smooth for anyone to drive. But there’s no doubt the manual is where it’s at for drivers.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Estate

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s happiest in its muscular mid-range, and on a test route that included the demanding Col de Vence road near Nice, the EcoBlue proved willing to pull without complaint on steep gradients from less than 2000rpm in fourth and fifth gears.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.3-litre petrol manual hatchback

Score: 9 / 10

“Ford’s engineers say that while the Focus ST is primarily developed for road use, it shouldn’t feel out of its depth at the trackdays many customers frequent.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Ford’s efforts with the new Focus ST have largely paid off.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual ST Estate

Score: 8 / 10

“While a diesel estate might not seem the obvious choice for a sports model, this Focus ST makes a compelling case for itself with its mix of efficiency, performance and appealing styling.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST is one of the most exciting hot hatchbacks on sale but is no longer a cheap option when compared with its rivals”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST Estate is just as good to drive as the hatchback but has a much bigger boot.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Estate range

“If you’re looking for hot hatch pace, but aren’t prepared to give up estate space, the Ford Focus ST Estate is happy to help.”

Read review Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST is the quickest hot hatch Ford currently sells and it’s one of the most practical fast family cars around. Some less roomy alternatives are a little quicker, however.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual estate

“The Ford Focus ST looks great and makes an appealing case as an efficient performance diesel, but it can’t help feeling a little lukewarm compared with the full-fat petrol ST.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 2.3-litre petrol manual estate

Score: 8 / 10

“For some, the Ford Focus ST is a bit too toned down, but not for me. You get bespoke front and rear bumpers, a rear spoiler, black 19-inch alloys and red brake calipers. Enough to make the ST stand out as special, but not so much as to attract unwanted attention.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Not quite a class leader, and surprisingly expensive, but the latest Focus ST can be great fun on the right roads.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 9 / 10

“The Focus ST is characterful, fast and capable: everything it needs to be to take on the class leaders.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The petrol Ford Focus ST hits 62mph in less than 6.0 seconds – half a second quicker than the old model, and potentially as fast as the Honda Civic Type R.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.3-litre petrol manual hatchback

“The Focus ST has in recent years lived in the shadow of the smaller Fiesta ST, and we suspect it will continue to do so. It’s quick and good to drive, but there’s no shortage of cars that are quick and good to drive. The Focus ST is easy to live with, but keen drivers will find more excitement in rivals.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Very little to fault – a pace-setting, practical family car”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.3-litre petrol Estate

“The ST estate is the best Focus ST I’ve yet driven and a fantastic fast family Ford. There’s no denying how brilliant that storming drivetrain is in a smart-looking machine like this, which can convincingly lap a track one minute and then heft a load of junk to the tip the next.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.3-litre petrol manual hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s hard to resist the Jekyll and Hyde nature of this souped-up Ford. You could use it as a daily driver then take it to a racing circuit. With performance that in some aspects surpasses the most recent Focus RS, the ST is an astonishing car with a terrific engine.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual estate

Score: 7 / 10

“I have to say this car thoroughly won me over. I was fully teed up to write that Ford should be ashamed of itself for dressing up a diesel airport taxi as a performance car and offering it in ST orange, and this was the biggest travesty from Ford since, well, since the new Puma. But it’s bang-on, this car.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.3 276bhp

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s fantastic.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST is a bit of an anomaly. It’s a fine mid-performance hot hatchback, offering playful handling, decent pace and has a generally palatable ride. It’s also very well equipped and spacious, which all sounds perfect until you look at its price.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The Ford Focus ST Estate proves that you can have your family car cake and eat it with a high-performance topping, thanks to its tremendous urge and sharp handling. However, some people will undoubtedly find it simply too extreme for everyday use.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 72% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

While the specific Ford Focus ST has not been tested by Euro NCAP, the overall Focus range was last tested in 2019 and the top five-star rating earned applies to all models. Testers praised the active safety systems while in the impact tests all scores were at least marked as ‘adequate’ and most ‘good’, with maximum scores in several areas

More safety recognition

Thatcham Research rated the Ford Focus as one of the ten safest new cars for 2019

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Ford Focus ST has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Focus ST is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus ST has received

2020 DieselCar & EcoCar Awards – Best Hot Hatch 2019 Top Gear Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Focus ST, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi S3 | BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Skoda Octavia vRS | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Golf GTI

There are so many hot hatch rivals to the Focus ST, challenging it on both aggressive performance and equally aggressive visuals. The most popular include the Honda Civic Type R, the Hyundai i30N and the Renault Megane RS. Premium brands also get in the act, with the BMW M135i, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Audi S3 to choose from.

