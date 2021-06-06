Summary

The Ford Galaxy, the third generation of which went on sale in 2015 and was updated in 2020, is the standard-bearer of a dying breed. Large seven-seat people-carriers have largely been superseded by SUVs, but the Galaxy keeps going, as popular with large families as commercial users such as airport transfer operators.

Today there are six powertrain options available, a 1.5 and 2.0-litre petrol and a range of 2.0-litre diesels. A hybrid Galaxy is on the way but there’s no indication yet of a full-electric version. There’s even an all-wheel-drive model available but heavily biased to the front. Reviews tend to favour the diesel with an auto gearbox for smooth progress with no hassle.

As of June 2021, the Ford Galaxy has an Expert Rating of 76% based on 17 reviews. Ford cars are praised for their chassis and the latest Galaxy maintains the trend as it is built on the underpinnings of the Mondeo – all reviewers mark up the ride quality and even the handling for something so big, Parkers commenting; “This is an MPV which can seat seven in comfort without resorting to commercial vehicle handling or refinement.”

The space and flexibility of the interior also scores with the testers – the Titanium trim level ticks most boxes, especially with a ‘Family Pack’ option which features electric folding of the big seats.

Ford has kept pace with technology, the Galaxy getting the latest upgrades in terms of infotainment and such. But most reviewers tend to compare the Galaxy with its more recently launched sibling, the Ford S-Max, and side with the younger MPV as a better-value option that is more engaging to drive. They also highlight the Galaxy’s image, wondering if private owners really want to look as if they are doing an airport taxi run…

Galaxy highlights Full seven-seat space

Flexible interior with slide and fold seats

Drives well for its size

Upright driving position Galaxy lowlights Despite upgrades, design dated

Expensive to buy

Not as dynamic as Ford S-Max

Personality of an airport taxi

Key specifications

Body style: Large seven-seat MPV

Engines: diesel, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £33,735 on-road Launched: Summer 2015

Last updated: Spring 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Ford Galaxy offers acres of space for seven, and loads of tech on top models.”

Read review Model reviewed: All-wheel drive

Score: 6 / 10

“Very few cars in this class have four-wheel drive, so the Galaxy fills a niche where Ford clearly sees potential – but for most people we’d recommend the standard front-wheel-drive model, and we’d push those who do want to head off-road in the direction of a Land Rover Discovery Sport.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Take our advice and ignore the slightly tarnished taxi airport run image, because the Ford Galaxy is one of the best full-sized seven-seat MPVs money can buy. Although it’s a big old bus, it never feels like it from behind the wheel.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Galaxy is a seven-seat MPV that’s surprisingly easy to place on the road, despite its size. It isn’t cheap though.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual

Score: 8 / 10

“At the right points in the range, the Galaxy is hard to beat if you need the largest of MPVs.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mk3 Ford Galaxy is an impressively well-executed large people carrier. It’s seriously spacious inside, even in the third row, there are acres of cubby storage, and it handles far more tidily than a people carrier of this size really should.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“You will have to pay a premium to have the Ford Galaxy on your driveway, even more than the prestige-badged Volkswagen Sharan in fact. But whereas most of its competition merely ticks boxes, the Galaxy goes above and beyond and offers a plethora of features that really make it stand out.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Ford Galaxy is a seriously practical MPV that finds favour with families and chauffeurs and drives well.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Ford Galaxy isn’t the most exciting seven-seater out there, but it’s affordable, very practical and even pretty good to drive.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual Titanium

“The Ford Galaxy is expensive and as the sales figures show, not popular with the private punter. However, if the money doesn’t put you off and you’ve never fallen out of love with the MPV concept, the Galaxy is one of the best people carriers out there.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Admittedly, it’s not going to be on every motorist’s wish-list, but for anyone looking for an accomplished people mover that still offers plenty of techno treats and creature comforts along the way, the Ford Galaxy has proved its years of experience really do count.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A backbone of business travel in the UK, the Ford Galaxy is perfectly tailored to a segment defined by practicality and comfort, and hard to beat.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Galaxy is truly one of the best driving MPVs currently on sale. For such a tall car, it handles corners extremely well and feels really quite agile. With regards to the ride, it’s very smooth. Bumps are dealt with well — the suspension absorbs even the harshest of uneven road surfaces fantastically.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Class-leading, but increasingly in a class of its own.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A big step up from the old one, but still overshadowed by the brilliant S-Max. The Ford MPV to have if absolute space is all. if it’s not, then eyes left…”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Galaxy is a brilliant large MPV that doesn’t impose many compromises. With its huge boot and spacious seven seats it fulfils the same practical role as rivals such as the Volkswagen Sharan, but is quieter and more composed on the road.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The all-new Ford Galaxy is as complete an MPV as it’s possible to get. It impresses in every respect, from its versatility, quality and driving experience. All of which makes it more of a shame that it let itself down in our lab tests with its very high NOX emissions, which sees it denied a Best Buy rating.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2015 87% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 79% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 71% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Ford Galaxy has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that the Galaxy is an old model, it’s unlikely that the Galaxy is ever going to be tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Galaxy has received

2015

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Galaxy, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer | Citroën SpaceTourer | Ford S-Max | Ford Tourneo Custom | Mercedes-Benz V-Class | Peugeot Traveller | Toyota Proace Verso | Vauxhall Vivaro Life | Volkswagen Sharan | Volkswagen Caravelle

True rivals to the Ford Galaxy are disappearing rapidly with the decline of the large people-carrier. The Volkswagen Sharan is still around, while other contenders include the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer. There are also several van-based options that are more spacious but less car-like to drive. But the Galaxy’s biggest rival comes from within, the rather more modern and more fun-to-drive Ford S-Max.

