Expert Rating

Ford Galaxy

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

76 %
Summary

The Ford Galaxy, the third generation of which went on sale in 2015 and was updated in 2020, is the standard-bearer of a dying breed. Large seven-seat people-carriers have largely been superseded by SUVs, but the Galaxy keeps going, as popular with large families as commercial users such as airport transfer operators.

Today there are six powertrain options available, a 1.5 and 2.0-litre petrol and a range of 2.0-litre diesels. A hybrid Galaxy is on the way but there’s no indication yet of a full-electric version. There’s even an all-wheel-drive model available but heavily biased to the front. Reviews tend to favour the diesel with an auto gearbox for smooth progress with no hassle.

As of June 2021, the Ford Galaxy has an Expert Rating of 76% based on 17 reviews. Ford cars are praised for their chassis and the latest Galaxy maintains the trend as it is built on the underpinnings of the Mondeo – all reviewers mark up the ride quality and even the handling for something so big, Parkers commenting; “This is an MPV which can seat seven in comfort without resorting to commercial vehicle handling or refinement.”

The space and flexibility of the interior also scores with the testers – the Titanium trim level ticks most boxes, especially with a ‘Family Pack’ option which features electric folding of the big seats.

Ford has kept pace with technology, the Galaxy getting the latest upgrades in terms of infotainment and such. But most reviewers tend to compare the Galaxy with its more recently launched sibling, the Ford S-Max, and side with the younger MPV as a better-value option that is more engaging to drive. They also highlight the Galaxy’s image, wondering if private owners really want to look as if they are doing an airport taxi run…

Galaxy highlights

  • Full seven-seat space
  • Flexible interior with slide and fold seats
  • Drives well for its size
  • Upright driving position

Galaxy lowlights

  • Despite upgrades, design dated
  • Expensive to buy
  • Not as dynamic as Ford S-Max
  • Personality of an airport taxi

Key specifications

Body style: Large seven-seat MPV
Engines: diesel, petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £33,735 on-road

Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Spring 2021
Replacement due: TBA

Ford Galaxy (2015 onwards) – front view
Ford Galaxy (2015 onwards) – side-rear view
Ford Galaxy (2015 onwards) – dashboard
Ford Galaxy (2015 onwards) – load space

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mirror

+

Eurekar

+

Fleetworld

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2015

87%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

79%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

71%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Ford Galaxy has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that the Galaxy is an old model, it’s unlikely that the Galaxy is ever going to be tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Galaxy has received

2015

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Galaxy, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer | Citroën SpaceTourer | Ford S-Max | Ford Tourneo Custom | Mercedes-Benz V-Class | Peugeot Traveller | Toyota Proace Verso | Vauxhall Vivaro Life | Volkswagen Sharan | Volkswagen Caravelle

True rivals to the Ford Galaxy are disappearing rapidly with the decline of the large people-carrier. The Volkswagen Sharan is still around, while other contenders include the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer. There are also several van-based options that are more spacious but less car-like to drive. But the Galaxy’s biggest rival comes from within, the rather more modern and more fun-to-drive Ford S-Max.

