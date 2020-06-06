Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

80 %
Ford Kuga (2020 onwards) Expert Rating

Ford Kuga

(2020 - present)

The Ford Kuga is a mid-sized SUV/crossover model, that sits above the Puma in the Ford SUV range. The current model is the third generation, which was launched in the UK in early 2020.

Unlike the previous generation, the new Kuga is available with a petrol/electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, as well as traditional petrol and diesel engines.

The new model was launched in the UK just as the country went into lockdown, so we do not have many media reviews collected so far. Those that have been published to date are all reviews of the plug-in hybrid model. We will add in more reviews as they are published, but it does mean that the Kuga’s current Expert Rating of 80% could change by a significant degree as the petrol and diesel models are tested by a larger number of websites.

More Ford ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,615 on-road

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

82%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

73%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Ford Kuga has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Kuga, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

More Ford ratings, reviews, news and features

