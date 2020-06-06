The Ford Kuga is a mid-sized SUV/crossover model, that sits above the Puma in the Ford SUV range. The current model is the third generation, which was launched in the UK in early 2020.

Unlike the previous generation, the new Kuga is available with a petrol/electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, as well as traditional petrol and diesel engines.

The new model was launched in the UK just as the country went into lockdown, so we do not have many media reviews collected so far. Those that have been published to date are all reviews of the plug-in hybrid model. We will add in more reviews as they are published, but it does mean that the Kuga’s current Expert Rating of 80% could change by a significant degree as the petrol and diesel models are tested by a larger number of websites.

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,615 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid ST-Line

Score: 7 / 10

“The Ford Kuga PHEV is at its best when running around in its pure-EV mode. The engine is a little intrusive when it kicks in, and the CVT gearbox doesn’t do the driving experience any favours. Thankfully, the Kuga has a usable electric range, plus enough space for all the family.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Third-generation Ford Kuga SUV is near the top of its class”

Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid ST-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Kuga has lost none of its dynamic flair, yet it’s more refined and practical than ever. It’s comfortable, too, Ford’s suspension engineers creating a ride that’s plusher and quieter than most.”

Car + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid ST-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“In benefit-in-kind terms, a 20% rate payer’s only going to be looking at a £60 monthly bill to run one as a company car. Expect to see a lot of these on the roads this year, just as soon as supply allows post-Coronavirus.”

Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The latest Ford Kuga is great to drive, good value and practical, so it should prove to be a very popular family SUV”

Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Ford Kuga is a sleek family SUV which shares a lot of its parts with the Ford Focus. You get the same smart grille, piercing headlights and curves on the side of the car – all of which make the bulky Kuga look like a Focus that’s had one too many pies.”

Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Longer and wider than the current model, the Kuga offers more room inside for front and rear passengers. Despite being lower, it also has more headroom than before. The rear seats can be moved backwards for extra legroom, or forwards to increase boot capacity.”

Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Focus-based SUV is good, but lacks the Puma’s sparkle”

The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid ST-Line

“To sum up, then: It looks like a Ford, drives like a Ford but, best of all, it is future-proof. Go check it out.”

Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“At long last, Ford’s crossover family has inherited the all-conquering genes from its hatchback set.”

What Car? + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid ST-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“So far we’ve only tried one engine and trim – the 2.5 Duratec PHEV ST Line – and it’s very competitive to buy and run among other plug-in-hybrid large SUVs. However, the rest of the Ford Kuga package is decent enough but outclassed by bigger, more comfortable and more refined competition.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 82% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 73% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Ford Kuga has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

