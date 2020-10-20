Ford Mustang Mach 1 set for European debut

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 has been confirmed for sale in Europe for the first time.

This limited-edition version of the iconic muscle car is claimed to be the ‘best-handling Mustang ever to reach Europe’, boasting performance upgrades to the exterior bodywork, engine and mechanical underpinnings.

Under the bonnet, the Mustang’s V8 engine has been modified with 460hp and 529Nm of torque. Upgrades include an open air induction system, intake manifold and 87mm throttle bodies from the Mustang Shelby GT350.

There are two gearbox options in the form of a ten-speed automatic or six-speed manual. The latter is a high-tech Tremec unit that features a twin-disc clutch to better manage high-RPM gear changes and gets automatic rev-matching.

To improve grip on the track, the Mach 1 benefits from a series of aerodynamic upgrades such as a new front splitter, new side grilles, rear diffuser and prominent rear spoiler. These combine to produce 22% more downforce than the standard Mustang GT.





MagneRide adjustable suspension makes the Mach 1 primed for track use when combined with stiffer front springs and anti-roll bars, with the 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres further improving grip.

Inside, there’s an Ebony colour scheme and aluminium detailing, leather sports seats, a unique start-up graphic for the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and a unique plaque on the sill.

Matthias Tonn, Mustang Mach 1 chief programme engineer for Europe, said: “The original Mach 1 delivered the ultimate in production Mustang performance and proved itself with success in motorsport.

“The new Mach 1 is the most capable Mustang ever to reach Europe, with track-ready ability and a unique style that is more than worthy of wearing such a legendary badge.”

No details have yet been announced on timing or pricing for the UK.