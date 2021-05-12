fbpx

83 %
Expert Rating
Ford Mustang Mach-E (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Ford Mustang Mach-E

(2021 – present)

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an all-new, all-electric mid-sized SUV that was launched in 2020 and arrived in UK dealerships in early 2021. A GT model is set to join the range later this year.

First things first, it’s really not a Mustang in the traditional sense. It has Mustang badges everywhere (and not a single Ford badge), but it bears absolutely no relationship to the V8-powered pony cars of the last 60 years. Car enthusiasts around the world have howled in response to Ford taking its hallowed muscle car name and slapping it on an electric SUV.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, what’s the Mustang Mach-E actually like? Size- and price-wise, it squares up against the likes of the new Volkswagen ID.4 or the Polestar 2, and it delivers a similar sort of experience.

Like any electric vehicle, it delivers immediate acceleration from a standing start or when overtaking, and it’s quiet and smooth when you’re pottering around your local roads. The handling isn’t considered to be great (which you could probably say about most Mustangs from history), but the styling has been well received by the media. Battery range isn’t best in class, but should still be plenty for most household needs. Unimpressively, Ford charges extra for a proper charging cable if you don’t want to rely on a standard three-point plug.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E currently holds an Expert Rating of 83%, based on 18 reviews as of May 2021. Being a very new car, this score could shift up or down by a few points as more reviews are published, so keep checking back for the latest information. The Mach-E has not yet been put through its Euro NCAP crash tests yet, so we don’t have a safety rating at this time.

Mach-E highlights

  • Great straight-line performance
  • Plenty of interior space
  • Front and rear boot space
  • Modern styling, both inside and out
  • Battery range adequate for most households

Mach-E lowlights

  • Ride quality has been criticised
  • Handling not as good as some rivals
  • Sleek styling reduces rear headroom
  • You have to pay extra for a proper charging cable
  • People will keep telling you it’s not a real Mustang

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £41,330 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: –
Update due: Late 2021

Image gallery

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Mustang Mach-E has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The Mustang Mach-E comes with all of the safety kit you’d expect to protect you in the event of an accident and – even better – avoid one in the first place, so you’d expect its safety rating to be pretty good. However, Ford’s record here is a bit patchier than some other brands so there are no guarantees until the independent testing results are published. The Ford Fiesta, Focus, Puma, Kuga and Mondeo all scored five stars in recent years, but other models haven’t done so well. The current Mustang coupe infamously scored only two stars when it was first tested, which was raised to a (still sub-par) three stars after Ford hurriedly upgraded the safety kit fitted as standard.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Mustang Mach-E is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Mach-E is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi e-tron | BMW iX3 | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

