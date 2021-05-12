The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an all-new, all-electric mid-sized SUV that was launched in 2020 and arrived in UK dealerships in early 2021. A GT model is set to join the range later this year.

First things first, it’s really not a Mustang in the traditional sense. It has Mustang badges everywhere (and not a single Ford badge), but it bears absolutely no relationship to the V8-powered pony cars of the last 60 years. Car enthusiasts around the world have howled in response to Ford taking its hallowed muscle car name and slapping it on an electric SUV.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, what’s the Mustang Mach-E actually like? Size- and price-wise, it squares up against the likes of the new Volkswagen ID.4 or the Polestar 2, and it delivers a similar sort of experience.

Like any electric vehicle, it delivers immediate acceleration from a standing start or when overtaking, and it’s quiet and smooth when you’re pottering around your local roads. The handling isn’t considered to be great (which you could probably say about most Mustangs from history), but the styling has been well received by the media. Battery range isn’t best in class, but should still be plenty for most household needs. Unimpressively, Ford charges extra for a proper charging cable if you don’t want to rely on a standard three-point plug.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E currently holds an Expert Rating of 83%, based on 18 reviews as of May 2021. Being a very new car, this score could shift up or down by a few points as more reviews are published, so keep checking back for the latest information. The Mach-E has not yet been put through its Euro NCAP crash tests yet, so we don’t have a safety rating at this time.

Mach-E highlights Great straight-line performance

Plenty of interior space

Front and rear boot space

Modern styling, both inside and out

Battery range adequate for most households Mach-E lowlights Ride quality has been criticised

Handling not as good as some rivals

Sleek styling reduces rear headroom

You have to pay extra for a proper charging cable

People will keep telling you it’s not a real Mustang

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £41,330 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: –

Update due: Late 2021

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mustang Mach-E is a triumph for Ford – a superb effort as a first bespoke pure-electric vehicle and a very worthy alternative to the Tesla Model 3 and forthcoming Volkswagen ID.4.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Ford’s first pure electric SUV carries the mighty Mustang badge. While it’s no muscle car, there’s more than a whiff of exciting performance and desirability about it, and the cost is almost a joy.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: RWD 2021

Score: 9 / 10

“This entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E is probably the pick of the range.”

Read review Model reviewed: Extended Range AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“A landmark moment for Ford. Lacking in some premium lustre and Mustang-typical driver engagement, but an appealing and very credible all-electric debutant all the same.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: AWD Extended Range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a masterclass of design restraint, from the small touch-sensitive door-opening buttons in the base of the exterior B and C-pillars, to the dark grey fabric-clad Bang & Olufsen sound bar stereo that stretches across the dashboard and looks lifted from a modern hotel room.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“Ford’s first fully electric planet-saver, the Mustang Mach-E, is fun to drive, commendably efficient and cool to look at and to be seen in.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E is good to drive, looks superb and has a genuinely cool, modern and high-quality interior that feels genuinely special.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Mustang Mach-E is a fantastic first EV for Ford, with great performance and desirable features.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric SUV with up to 370 miles range, but if you choose to call your EV after an iconic muscle car you’d better make sure it’s really fun to drive.”

Read review Daily Mail + “Would I drive one again? Wild horses couldn’t drag me away.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The concept of an electric Mustang is not as ridiculous as you might at first think – for starters it has better range than a Tesla.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: AWD Extended Range

Score: 7 / 10

“Will it attract people who might never look at an electric Ford SUV, much less one costing this much? Of course: that’s its point. Does it deserve consideration on merit alone? If you want or need this kind of car, absolutely.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“The Mustang Mach-E doesn’t feature any Ford badges, with the brand instead choosing to play on the heritage of its pony car.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Throwback badging gives accomplished SUV added appeal.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“All-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers fuss-free power and a touch of glamour.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Extended Range AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“Slapping a Mustang badge on a battery crossover doesn’t make it a market leader, but Ford has done good work with the Mach-E, particularly with its range and high specification which puts it within shouting distance of some very desirable rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Ford jumps on the electric crossover bandwagon. Ignore the Mustang branding and you’ll find an accomplished car.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“As long as you go for an Extended Range model with the 99kWh battery, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will match the Audi E-tron’s and BMW iX3’s maximum charging rate of 150kW.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Mustang Mach-E has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The Mustang Mach-E comes with all of the safety kit you’d expect to protect you in the event of an accident and – even better – avoid one in the first place, so you’d expect its safety rating to be pretty good. However, Ford’s record here is a bit patchier than some other brands so there are no guarantees until the independent testing results are published. The Ford Fiesta, Focus, Puma, Kuga and Mondeo all scored five stars in recent years, but other models haven’t done so well. The current Mustang coupe infamously scored only two stars when it was first tested, which was raised to a (still sub-par) three stars after Ford hurriedly upgraded the safety kit fitted as standard.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Mustang Mach-E is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Mach-E is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

If you're interested in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi e-tron | BMW iX3 | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

