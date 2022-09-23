fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Model update

Ford Mustang Mach-E gets minor tech upgrade

Ford has rolled out a small over-the-air update for its Mustang Mach-E SUV, which improves the car's cruise control and towing capacity

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Ford has rolled out a small over-the-air update for its Mustang Mach-E, which improves the car’s cruise control and towing capacity.

This small on-board tech refresh upgrades the Mach-E’s ‘Intelligent Cruise Control’ setting, which can adjust the car’s speed using speed limit information taken from the navigation system. After the update, this advanced cruise control setting can now detect upcoming turns and roundabouts and adjust the car’s speed accordingly, rather than just monitoring the speed of the car in front.

As before, the driver can also select to drive in ‘Normal’ and ‘Adaptive’ cruise control modes – these settings have not been affected by the update.

The range of powertrains on offer is also unchanged, consisting of an entry-level 70kWh option and a more powerful 91kWh battery. However, Ford says that the latter now has an improved towing capacity of 1,500kg – up from 1,000kg before the update.

As this is an over-the-air update, all Mach-E models already sold will be able to download these upgrades remotely while sitting in the driveway.

The manufacturer adds that new customers will now benefit from “wider model range and choice of personalisation options” after the update. The mid-range ‘Premium’ trim grade is now available with 91kWh rear-wheel drive models, which was previously reserved for all-wheel drive variants. Ford has also added two further exterior colour options and two additional alloy-wheel designs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has received a positive range of review scores since it first arrived on UK roads in 2021. Praised for its straight-line performance, interior space and modern styling, the SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 77% – a score hindered by the car’s rather rigid ride comfort.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Renault Twingo (2014 to 2019)

Audi A6 (2011 to 2018)

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved