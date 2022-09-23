Ford Mustang Mach-E gets minor tech upgrade

Ford has rolled out a small over-the-air update for its Mustang Mach-E, which improves the car’s cruise control and towing capacity.

This small on-board tech refresh upgrades the Mach-E’s ‘Intelligent Cruise Control’ setting, which can adjust the car’s speed using speed limit information taken from the navigation system. After the update, this advanced cruise control setting can now detect upcoming turns and roundabouts and adjust the car’s speed accordingly, rather than just monitoring the speed of the car in front.

As before, the driver can also select to drive in ‘Normal’ and ‘Adaptive’ cruise control modes – these settings have not been affected by the update.

The range of powertrains on offer is also unchanged, consisting of an entry-level 70kWh option and a more powerful 91kWh battery. However, Ford says that the latter now has an improved towing capacity of 1,500kg – up from 1,000kg before the update.

As this is an over-the-air update, all Mach-E models already sold will be able to download these upgrades remotely while sitting in the driveway.

The manufacturer adds that new customers will now benefit from “wider model range and choice of personalisation options” after the update. The mid-range ‘Premium’ trim grade is now available with 91kWh rear-wheel drive models, which was previously reserved for all-wheel drive variants. Ford has also added two further exterior colour options and two additional alloy-wheel designs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has received a positive range of review scores since it first arrived on UK roads in 2021. Praised for its straight-line performance, interior space and modern styling, the SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 77% – a score hindered by the car’s rather rigid ride comfort.