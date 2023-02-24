Summary

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is a performance model that sits at the top of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV range, which first arrived in the UK in 2021.

This performance version is powered by an 88kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors to provide an output of 480hp – 210hp more than the entry-level Mustang Mach-E model. According to the Top Gear team: “The GT’s monstrous pace isn’t in doubt, and it’s a better handling, comfier, prettier machine than the base car.”

That said, the majority of reviewers find the Mach-E GT’s steep pricing hard to justify, particularly as the standard Mach-E already offers strong straight-line performance.

As Autocar‘s Matt Saunder’s sums up his review: “Other than for a bigger dose of roll-on thrust, it leaves you wondering why you might spend a £20,000 premium on it above any of its showroom siblings.”

As of February 2023, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on ten reviews published by the British motoring media. This score is considerably less than the 75% held by the regular Mustang Mach-E.

Mustang Mach-E GT highlights Faster than the standard Mach-E…

…And just as practical

Attractive sporty styling Mustang Mach-E GT lowlights Expensive price hard to justify

Driving fast drains the battery quickly

Rivals offer more interior quality for this price

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £74,540 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Ford’s Mustang Mach-E GT is an impressive electric car with acceleration to rival the fastest Teslas, but driving engagement doesn’t quite honour the pony badge, plus it’s expensive and doesn’t score well for practicality.” (Alastair Crooks)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s spacious and versatile, with decent range and usability, but other than for a bigger dose of roll-on thrust, it leaves you wondering why you might spend a £20,000 premium on it above any of its showroom siblings.” (Matt Saunders)

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Ford Mach-E GT is impressive on paper and looks the business, but it’s expensive and has performance that’s unusable on a public road. The normal Mach-E is more than adequate.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Mustang Mach-E GT is a solid effort at a first zero-emissions ‘fast Ford’, but although it’s quick, it’s not really engaging enough to warrant wearing that badge.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Wow – this is the Mustang we’ve been waiting for. I’ve loved fast Fords since I was a kid, and I’m really impressed with the job they’ve done with the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Yes, it’s a lot of money for a Ford, but there’s no questioning the quality of the car or the performance it delivers.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s quiet and refined on a motorway, delivering that serenity that only an EV can. There’s plenty of room inside, too, and some of the materials used in place of plastics are a nice nod to today’s consumer product expectations.” (Stuart Gallagher)

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The standard Ford Mustang Mach-E is a very good car, offering decent performance and a comfortable ride. The GT model adds more performance – which isn’t fully usable in everyday driving – and the result is more power than grip on wet and cold winter roads. The ride quality isn’t as comfortable, and the driving range is reduced. And then there’s the higher price for a car that doesn’t have the ‘premium’ interior of many rivals” (Paul Clarke)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“While this is a fast, competent electric SUV, it doesn’t feel as though that’s enough to justify the not-inconsiderable price tag.” (Alex Robbins)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The GT’s monstrous pace isn’t in doubt, and it’s a better handling, comfier, prettier machine than the base car. But are those parameters top of the EV wish-list right now? Range, charging speed and entry price are what get people talking at the moment. The GT is an old-school approach to a new-world problem.” (Ollie Kew)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Whole Mach-E range (including GT)

Score: 6 / 10

“If you have your heart set on a Mach-E, we recommend the entry-level Standard Range RWD for the best value.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 69%

Safety assist: 82%

The Mustang Mach-E line-up, including the Mach-E GT, comes with all of the safety kit you’d expect to protect you in the event of an accident and – even better – avoid one in the first place, so it comes as no surprise that Euro NCAP gave the Mustang Mach-e a five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: Electric 4X4 Automatic Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2021

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 10 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 9.4 / 10

Greenhouse Gas Index: 10 / 10

Emissions tester Green NCAP ran a four-wheel drive version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E through its paces in 2021, awarding the car a full five-star rating. This model is powered by a 88kWh battery pack, like the top-spec Mach-E GT, but the Mach-E GT’s drivetrain has been tweaked to provide more performance.

This means that, should the Mach-E GT ever be tested individually, its scores may differ from those shown above. But, as electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, this performance-enhanced variant would still almost certainly score very highly in Green NCAP testing.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the Mustang Mach-E GT, we’ll publish the score here.

