fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

65%

Expert Rating

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

(2021 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Ford Mustang Mach-E GT | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is a performance model that sits at the top of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV range, which first arrived in the UK in 2021.

    This performance version is powered by an 88kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors to provide an output of 480hp – 210hp more than the entry-level Mustang Mach-E model. According to the Top Gear team: “The GT’s monstrous pace isn’t in doubt, and it’s a better handling, comfier, prettier machine than the base car.”

    That said, the majority of reviewers find the Mach-E GT’s steep pricing hard to justify, particularly as the standard Mach-E already offers strong straight-line performance.

    As Autocar‘s Matt Saunder’s sums up his review: “Other than for a bigger dose of roll-on thrust, it leaves you wondering why you might spend a £20,000 premium on it above any of its showroom siblings.”

    As of February 2023, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on ten reviews published by the British motoring media. This score is considerably less than the 75% held by the regular Mustang Mach-E.

    Mustang Mach-E GT highlights

    • Faster than the standard Mach-E…
    • …And just as practical
    • Attractive sporty styling

    Mustang Mach-E GT lowlights

    • Expensive price hard to justify
    • Driving fast drains the battery quickly
    • Rivals offer more interior quality for this price

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric motor, battery-powered
    Price:     From £74,540 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2021
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Ford Mustang Mach-E GT front view | Expert Rating
    Ford Mustang Mach-E GT rear view | Expert Rating
    Ford Mustang Mach-E GT interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Evo

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2021
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 92%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 69%
    Safety assist: 82%

    The Mustang Mach-E line-up, including the Mach-E GT, comes with all of the safety kit you’d expect to protect you in the event of an accident and – even better – avoid one in the first place, so it comes as no surprise that Euro NCAP gave the Mustang Mach-e a five-star rating.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: Electric 4X4 Automatic

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2021
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 10 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 9.4 / 10
    Greenhouse Gas Index: 10 / 10

    Emissions tester Green NCAP ran a four-wheel drive version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E through its paces in 2021, awarding the car a full five-star rating. This model is powered by a 88kWh battery pack, like the top-spec Mach-E GT, but the Mach-E GT’s drivetrain has been tweaked to provide more performance.

    This means that, should the Mach-E GT ever be tested individually, its scores may differ from those shown above. But, as electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, this performance-enhanced variant would still almost certainly score very highly in Green NCAP testing.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the Mustang Mach-E GT, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi e-tron | BMW XM | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq vRS | Tesla Model X Plaid

    More news, reviews and information about the Ford Mustang Mach-E range at The Car Expert

    Ford Mustang Mach-E gets minor tech upgrade

    Ford Mustang Mach-E gets minor tech upgrade

    Ford Mustang Mach-E test drive

    Ford Mustang Mach-E test drive

    More five-star cars in latest safety tests

    More five-star cars in latest safety tests

    Ford Mustang Mach-E

    Ford Mustang Mach-E

    Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E

    Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E

    Buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, The Car Expert’s partners can help.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    heycar 600x300

    We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Lease a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

    If you’re looking to lease a new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, The Car Expert’s partners can help.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars