Ford Puma

(2020 - present)

86 %
Expert Rating

The Ford Puma is a small SUV/crossover, which was unveiled in 2019 and arrived in the UK in early 2020. It is a similar size to the existing Ford EcoSport but does not directly replace it.

The Puma has received consistently good reviews from the UK motoring media, and its current Expert Rating of 86% (as of March 2020) is comfortably the best score for a small SUV or crossover that we have analysed to date. Most of the reviews to date are based on the car’s international launch, rather than UK-spec cars on UK roads, so this score may shift significantly in coming weeks and months. We will continue updating this page as more reviews are added.

The Ford Puma has been praised for an outstanding driving experience and surprising practicality, especially in its boot capacity and layout. However, its styling hasn’t been universally well-received, and the interior quality isn’t as good as some of its rivals.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol mild hybrid
Price: From £20,545 on-road

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

94%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

77%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Ford Puma has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Puma has received

2020

  • WhatCar? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small SUV

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

Car manufacturer news

Ford to slash dealer network over next five years

Ford is set to cut its UK dealership network by almost half in the next five years as it looks to shore up ‘unsustainable’ profit levels.
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – January 2020

Ford's best-selling models started the year strongly, while a few run-out models did very well too. Have a look at the best-selling cars of January 2020.
New model

Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford has revealed its all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, one of 14 electrified Ford vehicles due to come to Europe by the end of 2020.
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – October 2019

Order was restored at the top of the sales charts in October, SUVs looked pretty popular and a surprise new entrant made its debut in the top ten this month.
Ratings and reviews

Ford Mondeo

72%
The Ford Mondeo has received praise for its comfort and refinement. However, it has been criticised for its interior quality and infotainment systems.
Car buying advice

The best used estate cars for under £20,000

A decent estate car can be just as practical as an SUV, but is usually more fun to drive. We’ve picked out some of the best used car options for under £20k.
