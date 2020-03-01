The Ford Puma is a small SUV/crossover, which was unveiled in 2019 and arrived in the UK in early 2020. It is a similar size to the existing Ford EcoSport but does not directly replace it.

The Puma has received consistently good reviews from the UK motoring media, and its current Expert Rating of 86% (as of March 2020) is comfortably the best score for a small SUV or crossover that we have analysed to date. Most of the reviews to date are based on the car’s international launch, rather than UK-spec cars on UK roads, so this score may shift significantly in coming weeks and months. We will continue updating this page as more reviews are added.

The Ford Puma has been praised for an outstanding driving experience and surprising practicality, especially in its boot capacity and layout. However, its styling hasn’t been universally well-received, and the interior quality isn’t as good as some of its rivals.

More Ford news, ratings, reviews and features

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol mild hybrid

Price: From £20,545 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Finally, Ford has brought us a proper small SUV based on the Fiesta. It’s good to drive, practical and decently economical, thanks to mild-hybrid tech across the board. The looks will divide, however, and the interior quality can’t match some rivals’.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For quite a long time, we’ve been waiting for somebody to come along and set a new standard – any kind of standard – in the compact crossover segment. Finally, I think we’ve found the car that has done it, although the new Ford Puma has stepped rather than vaulted over what’s a relatively modest bar.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0T 125 Titanium

Score: 8 / 10

“For pure driver enjoyment, the Puma leads the way in the compact crossover class.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ST-Line X

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Puma is a distinguished newcomer in an undistinguished class, and ticks the usual boxes with a flourish each time. Ford’s crossover is the most fun to drive, extremely eye-catching and packing a really sweet powertrain if you stump up for a mild-hybrid.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Ford Puma is the best small SUV to drive and represents good value but its looks are divisive”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Titanium

“Excellent small crossover addition that propels Ford into competitiveness for the first time in a rapidly growing segment.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“There’s not much going against the Ford Puma. Not everyone will appreciate its looks, while it looks pricey alongside the EcoSport, you get what you pay for – and it’s certainly no more expensive than the likes of the Volkswagen T-Roc and Peugeot 2008.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Best handling small SUV is surprisingly practical too”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“How does the Ford Puma compare against crossover rivals like the revamped Nissan Juke, VW T-Cross or Kia Stonic? You’d be happy in any of them but the Puma has that magic MegaBox, excellent standard kit, hybrid tech and the best handling by some distance.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ST-Line X

Score: 8 / 10

“Big-booted crossover delivers smart looks and hatchback-like handling”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ST Line

Score: 10 / 10

“After a glut of quite ordinary cars rushed into this burgeoning sector by a host of manufacturers, the new breed of second-generation vehicles are really quite good. Yet the Ford Puma takes this several steps further, with a specification and luggage capacity that rivals struggle to match and a driving quality which surpasses them all.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s an impressively rounded thing. Its combination of an interesting engine, strong cornering and dignified ride are hard to match in the class, and the interior is cleverly versatile as well as nicely furnished.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“With its agile cornering and surprisingly nippy performance, the Ford Puma will put a bigger smile on your face than any other small SUV. But it’s a car you can buy with your sensible hat on, too.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Creative practicality combined with a superb drive make the Ford Puma one of the early gifts of 2020.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 94% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 77% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 74% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Ford Puma has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Puma has received

2020

WhatCar? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small SUV

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Ford Puma, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More Ford news, ratings, reviews and features