Ford Puma gets exterior and infotainment tweaks

The popular Ford Puma has been given a minor mid-life update that includes small exterior alterations and a revised dashboard layout that includes on-board tech upgrades.

Recently crowned the UK’s best-selling car of 2023, the compact crossover looks nearly identical post-facelift to the Puma that has been in showrooms since 2019. But, this refreshed model has a larger Ford badge that has moved from the lower bonnet to the grille and re-shaped Matrix LED headlights with a different daytime-running light signature.

The large majority of changes are in the cabin, however. The update introduces a new dashboard layout that’s designed to reduce clutter, with Ford deciding to get rid of several physical buttons in favour of moving more settings to the digital displays.

These screens – the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and the central infotainment screen – have been made larger as a result. The instrument cluster, which is now 13 inches across, can be customised to show the information that the driver finds most helpful.

The infotainment display on the other hand, which is 12 inches (formerly eight inches), is high-definition and runs Ford’s latest software, which is reportedly sharper and has a built-in Alexa voice assistant. Smartphones using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay can also now connect wirelessly.

The car’s interior also features a new two-spoke steering wheel design, a new sliding armrest, synthetic leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and an optional panoramic glass roof.

The list of driving assistance tech has also been revised as a surround-view parking camera replaces the rear view camera previously available, and intersection assistance and reverse braking assistance are also included as standard.

The Puma’s powertrain options are reduced by this facelift, with the entry-level 125hp 1.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid now being the only model that is available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The rest are seven-speed automatics, including the more powerful 155hp version of the same 1.0-litre mild-hybrid and the 170hp 1.0-litre Puma ST mild-hybrid. The top-spec 200hp version of the Puma ST has been dropped too, with only that 170hp version now available.

The revised looks and tech come with a slight price bump – an additional £150 to be exact. Now on sale, the facelifted Puma costs under £26k for the lead-in 125hp ‘Titanium’, while pricing for the Puma ST starts at around £34k.

The Ford Puma currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. As well as favourable media reviews, the Puma has low CO2 emissions and a decent safety rating. Running costs are higher than some rivals, however.