Ford Puma range grows with ST-Line X Vignale model

Ford has bolstered the appeal of its Puma crossover with the introduction of a new high-end specification and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The ST-Line X Vignale trim level, which arrives from £25,240, extends the amount of standard equipment fitted to the Puma. Aluminium exterior trim pieces have been added to the exterior of the car alongside 18-inch alloys, while LED headlights help to improve night time visibility.

Inside, the Puma receives a full leather upholstery, a wrapped instrument cluster and heated front seats. The steering wheel is heated, too. There are no safety improvements as part of this update, although the Ford Puma range received a five-star rating from Euro NCAP only last December so it’s still at the sharp end of the field.

Minor tweaks for the class leader The Ford Puma is currently the highest-rated car in the smallSUV/crossover, according to The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating system. Its overall score of 84% from 15 UK reviews puts it at the top of the class of 21 models we have analysed to date, a couple of points clear of the Volkswagen T-Cross. The new gearbox, in particular, is likely to help it retain that crown.

Stuart Masson, Editor

Roelant de Waard, vice president, marketing, sales & service, Ford of Europe, said: “Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them. That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet.”