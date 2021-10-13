fbpx

Expert Rating

Ford Puma ST

Expert Rating

77%
Summary

The Ford Puma ST arrived in 2020, a year after the mainstream version of Ford’s new small SUV and added potency to go with the coupe-like looks of the model – Ford describes the ST as the brand’s “first performance SUV in Europe.”

ST models are intended to be powerful and fun to drive – the Puma is based on the chassis of the Fiesta, and so the ST gets the Fiesta ST’s turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine of 200hp, producing a 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds. Other ST DNA includes tuning the suspension for better handling and adding sporty visuals inside and out.

Generally testers like the concept, but with reservations. Autocar describes the Puma ST as “a more vigorous, highly-strung driver’s car than the concept crossover segment probably needs,” but adds that the car is a valid member of Ford’s ST club alongside better-known models such as the Fiesta and Focus.

Auto Express reckons Ford has created “the best handling compact SUV on the market,” and adds that for its capability the Puma ST is “a bit of a bargain.”

The engine earns praise for enough power to be fun alongside daily-use practicality. Eurekar describes the performance as “very impressive, pulling strongly and with a respectable getaway and pulling power for overtaking.”

Minus marks for the Puma ST include its wheels, which are 19-inch only and according to some reviews a size too big for the car. Testers add that the steering is too sharp and fast-reacting, which makes for nervous cornering.

Taking a seat inside, some find the narrow sports seats restrictive, the Sunday Times adding that the interior “doesn’t feel very premium – the door inserts are cheap, hard plastic and some of the buttons a bit cheap and tacky.”

As of October 2021, the Ford Puma ST holds an Expert Rating of 77% from 21 reviews.

Puma ST highlights

  • Excellent handling
  • Quality engine
  • Fun rather than outrageously powerful
  • Practical enough to be a daily driver

Puma ST lowlights

  • Overly sharp steering can mean twitchy cornering
  • Mandatory 19-inch wheels are too big
  • Rear cabin is cosy for adults
  • Narrow sports seats don’t suit everyone

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £28,800 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2019

94%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

77%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Ford Puma ST shares its Euro NCAP result with the rest of the Puma range, which was tested when it launched in 2019. The car gained a top five-star rating, testers noting the full marks scored in the more challenging side-barrier and side-pole tests, and the effectiveness of the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Puma ST has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Puma ST, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi SQ2 | Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai Kona N | Mini Countryman JCW | Volkswagen T-Roc R

Performance compact SUVs are not exactly plentiful, but if you desire one there are some alternatives to the Puma ST, though generally they are 4x4s and so cost more money, while according to reviewers offering arguably less fun. 

Alternatively, within the Ford family you could always look at the Fiesta ST, since it shares most of its underpinnings withe the higher-riding Puma.

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

