The Ford Puma ST arrived in 2020, a year after the mainstream version of Ford’s new small SUV and added potency to go with the coupe-like looks of the model – Ford describes the ST as the brand’s “first performance SUV in Europe.”
ST models are intended to be powerful and fun to drive – the Puma is based on the chassis of the Fiesta, and so the ST gets the Fiesta ST’s turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine of 200hp, producing a 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds. Other ST DNA includes tuning the suspension for better handling and adding sporty visuals inside and out.
Generally testers like the concept, but with reservations. Autocar describes the Puma ST as “a more vigorous, highly-strung driver’s car than the concept crossover segment probably needs,” but adds that the car is a valid member of Ford’s ST club alongside better-known models such as the Fiesta and Focus.
Auto Express reckons Ford has created “the best handling compact SUV on the market,” and adds that for its capability the Puma ST is “a bit of a bargain.”
The engine earns praise for enough power to be fun alongside daily-use practicality. Eurekar describes the performance as “very impressive, pulling strongly and with a respectable getaway and pulling power for overtaking.”
Minus marks for the Puma ST include its wheels, which are 19-inch only and according to some reviews a size too big for the car. Testers add that the steering is too sharp and fast-reacting, which makes for nervous cornering.
Taking a seat inside, some find the narrow sports seats restrictive, the Sunday Times adding that the interior “doesn’t feel very premium – the door inserts are cheap, hard plastic and some of the buttons a bit cheap and tacky.”
As of October 2021, the Ford Puma ST holds an Expert Rating of 77% from 21 reviews.
Puma ST highlights
- Excellent handling
- Quality engine
- Fun rather than outrageously powerful
- Practical enough to be a daily driver
Puma ST lowlights
- Overly sharp steering can mean twitchy cornering
- Mandatory 19-inch wheels are too big
- Rear cabin is cosy for adults
- Narrow sports seats don’t suit everyone
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £28,800 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre 3cyl turbocharged petrol
Score: 9 / 10
“In the Puma ST, Ford has created the best-handling compact SUV on the market – and by some margin. True, it’s more expensive than the Fiesta ST with which the Puma ST shares so much – and not quite as thrilling to drive – but if this is the sort of car you want, it’s the best of its type.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
“Ford decided to give its already sporty little Puma crossover the full ST treatment, based on the engine and other bits from the brilliant Fiesta ST. In the process we think it might just have reinvented the hot hatch as we know it.”
Read review
“The Ford Puma is one of the best crossovers on the market, so the Puma ST performance edition looked incredibly promising. But changes made in the pursuit of speed have been aggressive, so it’ll be down to your driving style as to whether they suit you.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre 3cyl turbocharged petrol Performance Pack Mountune 260
Score: 8 / 10
“We’re still not sure where the Puma fits into the fast Ford framework (the Fiesta ST is cheaper and more entertaining, the Focus ST more usable and barely costs any more), but there’s no doubt it’s a quicker and more appealing car with Mountune’s modifications.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre 3cyl turbocharged petrol
Score: 8 / 10
“Well judged, versatile and fun; the jacked-up hot hatch done well.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Puma ST is a more vigorous, highly-strung driver’s car than the compact crossover segment needs, probably – but a proper ST and a likeable one despite its dynamic challenges.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ford Puma ST feels just as pliable and adjustable as the Fiesta ST supermini on which it’s based; from the seating position – which simply feels a little higher than the Fiesta’s – to the powertrain, which actually improves on the superminis. The result is an unlikely all-rounder.”
Read review
Car Keys
Score: 10 / 10
“Combine one of the most fun hot hatches with one of the best-driving crossovers and the result is brilliant. The Ford Puma ST is unquestionably one of the best cars of its type to drive, offering just that bit more practicality than the Fiesta ST with its larger boot and more generous rear-seat space.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The Ford Puma ST is great to drive, has a brilliant engine and offers all the practicality of an SUV with hot hatch thrills.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Score: 8 / 10
“Those already in the crossover camp who want a family car with more sparkle will undoubtedly love the Puma.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed: ST-Line X Vignale
“What really makes this car such a winner is it’s driving experience and fun nature – starting with its smart design.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It’s not quite in the same league as the Kuga and that is arguably its toughest rival, but it delivers more of what I think a driver wants in terms of style and image. And it has that captivating ST badge.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“A slightly more grown up and practical take on the excellent Fiesta ST that we can’t help but wish was less crossover and more coupe.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Puma’s sporty styling – including a sloping roofline silhouette and pronounced wheel arches – lends itself to a more extreme Puma ST design that combines form and function.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The whole car feels just as pliable and adjustable as the supermini on which its based; from the seating position which simply feels a little higher than the Fiesta’s – to the powertrain, which actually improves on the superminis.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It’s loads of fun. Just brilliant fun – and it’s even practical.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“It’s a lot of fun to drive in a hurry, extremely well engineered and worthy of the ST badge. If just a little pricey.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ford Puma ST is fun but flawed.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Score: 8 / 10
“A combination of a high-performance drivetrain and a modish supermini SUV looks a winner on paper, but in practice the Ford Puma ST pricey and too harsh.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The right badge on the wrong car? Perhaps not. It’s a cracker to drive.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Not only is the Ford Puma ST one of the most exciting SUVs we’ve ever driven, it’s also immensely practical, comes packed with equipment and undercuts all of its main rivals on price.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2019
The Ford Puma ST shares its Euro NCAP result with the rest of the Puma range, which was tested when it launched in 2019. The car gained a top five-star rating, testers noting the full marks scored in the more challenging side-barrier and side-pole tests, and the effectiveness of the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Ford Puma ST has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.
As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Ford Puma ST, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi SQ2 | Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai Kona N | Mini Countryman JCW | Volkswagen T-Roc R
Performance compact SUVs are not exactly plentiful, but if you desire one there are some alternatives to the Puma ST, though generally they are 4x4s and so cost more money, while according to reviewers offering arguably less fun.
Alternatively, within the Ford family you could always look at the Fiesta ST, since it shares most of its underpinnings withe the higher-riding Puma.
