The Ford S-Max is a large seven-seat MPV (multi-purpose vehicle, also known as a people carrier). This sort of vehicle has fallen right out of favour with car buyers over the years, and most manufacturers have abandoned car-based people movers in favour of SUVs. Yet Ford continues with not one, but two seven-seat troop transports in its range – the S-Max and the slightly larger Galaxy.
The current model S-Max is the second-generation version, which was launched back in 2015. Its most recent update came in late 2019. Currently only available with a diesel engine, a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain option will join the range in late 2020 or early 2021. Ford has made a significant investment in developing a hybrid powertrain for the S-Max five years after the car was first launched, which suggests that the current model is likely to live on for quite a while yet.
The S-Max used to sit at the top of a three-pronged range of car-based people carriers, above the C-Max and B-Max models. However, the declining popularity of this style of vehicle compared to SUVs and crossovers has seen both of the smaller models disappear over the last couple of years.
The Ford S-Max currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% as of September 2020, based on 24 UK reviews, with scores that range from average to outstanding. It has been almost universally praised for its driving dynamics as well as overall comfort. However, it’s not as spacious as some other seven-seat vehicles and it’s not as cheap as some rivals.
Body style: Large MPV
Engines: diesel
Price: From £30,200 on-road
Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA
The Car Expert
“The S-Max’s road manners are very impressive, the quite large vehicle staying composed and upright when pushed into corners.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford S-Max is a mature and grown-up family car that’s comfortable and practical.”
Model reviewed: Vignale
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ford S-Max VIgnale will hold limited appeal to buyers. It’s not convincing enough as a luxury product, while a cheaper Titanium-spec model is just as good to drive, almost as nice to sit in and, crucially, offers the same practicality for less cash.”
Model reviewed: AWD
Score: 6 / 10
“Adding all-wheel drive does little to dent the appeal of Ford’s excellent S-Max. In everyday driving, however, most owners won’t notice the difference between this and the standard car – and the price premium, higher running costs and extra weight to lug around, we would opt for the standard car.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual 150hp Titanium
Score: 8 / 10
“Ford has made a real effort to ensure the interior layout is as flexible as possible, with up to 32 seating and loading combinations. The third row of seats are tight for taller adults, but the middle row of seats slide and tilt forward in one smooth movement to provide decent access.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ford S-Max is possibly the best seven-seat people carrier you can buy, with a great blend of space, comfort, practicality, plus one crucial ingredient so often lacking in people carriers: great handling for the driver.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you liked the original S-Max, chances are you’ll like the second-generation model. It’s a good car. But it’s no longer a great one.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Titanium
Score: 7 / 10
“Ultimately, while you’ll save some cash by choosing petrol power as a private buyer, the fuel economy will be significantly less impressive. The bulk of buyers – especially company car drivers – will be better off with the diesel variants.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 190hp Vignale
Score: 8 / 10
“Few SUVs can offer the versatility and spaciousness of the Ford S-Max, while plenty of luxuries and a stylish look make this one of the most appealing people carriers on the market today, and undoubtedly a worthy option if you’re considering a seven-seat car.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Ford S-Max is a stylish seven-seat MPV that’s also good to drive, without scrimping on practicality.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford S-Max is a practical seven-seater that comes with a decent amount of kit and is even pretty good fun to drive. It feels cheaper inside than some alternatives, however.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 240hp Vignale
“Nice new gearbox and revised line-up of engines give the already-excellent Ford S-Max a little boost.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 180hp ST-Line
“A great-looking trim level in a great car, the Ford S-Max ST-Line looks good and has an attractive interior.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual 180hp Titanium
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford S-Max does what it says on the tin. Officially, with 56.4mpg, it’s impressively economical. But figures gained on a rolling road in a laboratory don’t translate well with heavy cars with a large frontal area in real-life driving.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“For drivers who don’t want to sacrifice an enjoyable drive and an upmarket interior for the sake of more family-friendly space, the Ford S-Max is ideal. There are more spacious options as well as cheaper alternatives, but as an all-round, do-it-all family car, the S-Max is hard to beat.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic
“Ford has managed to improve the S-Max in all the key areas without losing any of the strengths that made the original so popular. It’s not bad value, especially when you look at the standard equipment.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Rage overview
Score: 8 / 10
“With good trim from the base Zetec specification, including the SYNC 3 infotainment system and touchscreen and sports seats, this model is leaning towards the premium end of the MPV market and that could be let down by some refinement issues with the interior materials and finish.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“Stylish people carrier that’s good to drive”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“I tested the Ford S-Max 2.0-litre diesel and the racier 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol (240hp) and they handled just like a Mondeo – but with a higher seating position. The dash is much cleaner with the touchscreen and you can juggle your rear passenger and boot space as needed.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Number one in a field of one”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroen Grand C4 Picasso has a more appealing interior, while the Seat Alhambra is a better choice if you regularly carry seven adults. However, the Ford S-Max beats both for driver enjoyment, and still offers an excellent blend of space and ride comfort.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“More useful than the biggest estates, and good to drive. Avoid the SUV rat-race.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Great to drive, but some rivals are cheaper to run.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Ford S-Max is an excellent all-rounder: it’s nearly as big and practical inside as its Galaxy sister model, yet it’s as sporty to drive as many hatchbacks. It’s a Which? Best Buy.”
SAFETY RATING
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2015
No eco rating
The Ford S-Max has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
If and when the S-Max is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.
No security rating
The Ford S-Max has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the S-Max is tested, we will update this page.
