79 %
Expert Rating

Ford S-Max

(2015 – present)

The Ford S-Max is a large seven-seat MPV (multi-purpose vehicle, also known as a people carrier). This sort of vehicle has fallen right out of favour with car buyers over the years, and most manufacturers have abandoned car-based people movers in favour of SUVs. Yet Ford continues with not one, but two seven-seat troop transports in its range – the S-Max and the slightly larger Galaxy.

The current model S-Max is the second-generation version, which was launched back in 2015. Its most recent update came in late 2019. Currently only available with a diesel engine, a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain option will join the range in late 2020 or early 2021. Ford has made a significant investment in developing a hybrid powertrain for the S-Max five years after the car was first launched, which suggests that the current model is likely to live on for quite a while yet.

The S-Max used to sit at the top of a three-pronged range of car-based people carriers, above the C-Max and B-Max models. However, the declining popularity of this style of vehicle compared to SUVs and crossovers has seen both of the smaller models disappear over the last couple of years.

The Ford S-Max currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% as of September 2020, based on 24 UK reviews, with scores that range from average to outstanding. It has been almost universally praised for its driving dynamics as well as overall comfort. However, it's not as spacious as some other seven-seat vehicles and it's not as cheap as some rivals.

Body style: Large MPV
Engines: diesel
Price: From £30,200 on-road

Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2015

87%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

79%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

71%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford S-Max has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the S-Max is tested by Green NCAP, we'll publish the results here.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Ford S-Max has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the S-Max is tested, we will update this page.

