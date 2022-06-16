Ford stops taking orders for Fiesta and Focus

Ford has announced that it has stopped taking customer orders for its Fiesta supermini, Focus hatchback, and S-Max and Galaxy people carriers until further notice. The brand also says that it can only take a limited amount of orders for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E for the time being.

This news, first reported by Car Dealer magazine, comes as Ford continues to struggle with supply chain issues caused by the global semiconductor shortage and by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite these production issues, Ford has been able to sell its Puma and Kuga SUV models in market-leading numbers in May, according to the latest car registration data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The Fiesta supermini, which was the UK’s best-selling car for 12 years running before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, was in short supply through 2021 and has been missing from the monthly UK best-sellers list since the year began.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Ford said that existing orders of the Fiesta “now constitute more than six months of production”. Both the Fiesta and Focus model lines have only recently been updated, in an effort to re-ignite market interest.

Ford has not provided a date as to when it will resume taking orders for the Fiesta, Focus, S-Max and Galaxy again, but the company told PA that it anticipates current supply chain issues to “improve throughout the year”.

With a current Expert Rating of 79%, the Ford Fiesta is currently one of the top-rated options in the supermini class, praised for its well-equipped cabin, low running costs and driver appeal. The Focus has also been commended for its driver appeal, as well as its advanced safety features, and holds an Expert Rating of 77%.

I was looking at a new Ford – what are my options now?

If you’re coming to the end of your PCP agreement and had been planning to order a new Fiesta or Focus, there are plenty of alternatives in the market (see below – although some other cars may be in short supply as well, as this is an industry-wide problem). If you’re looking for alternatives to the S-Max or Galaxy, your options are far more limited as the people carrier sector has few players at the moment. Your best bet are van-based people carriers, but these don’t have the same car-like driving experience that the S-Max and Galaxy offer.

Alternatives to the Ford Fiesta

The Ford Fiesta is a great small car, with an Expert Rating of 79% as of June 2022. However, the supermini sector has plenty of good options to consider. We recommend having a look at these, based on their Expert Rating scores and comparable safety ratings (four- or five-star Euro NCAP scores):

Alternatives to the Ford Focus

The Ford Focus has been a mainstay of the family car market over four generations now. As of June 2022, it holds an Expert Rating of 77%, which is excellent for this sector. However, there are still plenty of other choices and the cars below may suit your needs: