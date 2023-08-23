fbpx

Expert Rating

Ford Tourneo Connect

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

69%

Expert Rating

Ford Tourneo Connect

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Ford Tourneo Connect | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ford Tourneo Connect is a compact people carrier. This is the third-generation model, which first arrived on UK roads in 2022. Unlike previous generations, the latest Tourneo Connect is based on a Volkswagen – the Caddy.

    The people carrier has received a mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media, ranging from good to excellent, with many outlets inevitably drawing comparisons to the closely related Volkswagen Caddy, which is available at a slightly better price.

    While concluding that the Tourneo Connect is a value-for-money package that offers “supreme roominess and flexibility”, Parker‘s Murray Scullion explains that “… the Volkswagen Caddy comes with a better warranty and can be had for less money if you forgo a few creature comforts. Which ultimately makes the Ford harder to recommend.”

    The Telegraph‘s Alex Robbins predicts that most British buyers looking for a large family vehicle will still opt for an SUV, but if you are prepared to consider a people carrier with van-like looks, he says that the Tourneo Connect “is everything a good car for a large or active family should be: roomy, versatile, safe and comfortable.”

    Other outlets point out that the Tourneo’s engine options are very fuel efficient – more economical than many people carriers and SUVs currently on sale – while others warn buyers of the car’s rather low-rent interior, particularly those looking to swap out an older Ford Galaxy or S-Max model.

    As of August 2023, the Ford Tourneo Connect holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on nine reviews published by UK motoring publications.

    Tourneo Connect highlights

    • Good value-for-money package
    • Well-built and spacious cabin
    • Economical engines
    • Comfortable driving experience

    Tourneo Connect lowlights

    • Cheaper interior than other Ford MPVs
    • Rivals offer more third row seating space
    • Looks like a van
    • Fiddly infotainment

    Key specifications

    Body style: People carrier
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £29,334 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Ford Tourneo Connect front view | Expert Rating
    Ford Tourneo Connect rear view | Expert Rating
    Ford Tourneo Connect interior view | Expert Rating
    Ford Tourneo Connect cabin view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: March 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 84%
    Child protection: 82%
    Vulnerable road users: 69%
    Safety assist: 79%

    Crash testers Euro NCAP gave the Ford Tourneo Connect a full five-star safety rating in March 2022. The test results are shared with the structurally identical Volkswagen Caddy. It applies to all Tourneo Connect models, including both five- and seven-seat models.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: 1.5-litre Ecoboost Petrol FWD Automatic

    Overall score: 2 stars
    Date tested: June 2023
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 5.1 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 3.4 / 10
    Greenhouse Gas Index: 1.5 / 10

    Emissions testers Green NCAP gave the Ford Tourneo Connect a low two-star emissions rating in June 2023, which is expected for an petrol-powered vehicle of this size. This rating only applies to 1.5-litre petrol models fitted with an automatic gearbox, not diesel models.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Tourneo Connect to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tourneo Connect, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
    Petrol models43 mpgC42 – 44 mpgC – D
    Diesel models55 mpgB42 – 58 mpgB – D
    CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
    Petrol models151 g/kmB145 – 156 g/kmB – B
    Diesel models134 g/kmA128 – 174 g/kmA – C
    Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
    All models9A5 – 10A – A
    Service and maintenanceCostScore
    Year 1£138A
    Year 2£411A
    Year 3£666A
    Year 4£912A
    Year 5£1,233A
    Overall£3,360A

    The Ford Tourneo Connect is relatively cheap to run when compared to other people carriers, according to data exclusively provided by our commercial partner Clear Vehicle Data.

    Fuel consumption, while nothing special when compared to the market as a whole, is better than Ford’s older and slightly thirstier Galaxy and S-Max people carriers. Insurance premiums are very low, and service and maintenance costs are predicted to be relatively inexpensive over the course of five years of ownership.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ford Tourneo Connect, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën Berlingo | Fiat Doblò Passenger | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Caddy Life

