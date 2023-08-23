Summary

The Ford Tourneo Connect is a compact people carrier. This is the third-generation model, which first arrived on UK roads in 2022. Unlike previous generations, the latest Tourneo Connect is based on a Volkswagen – the Caddy.

The people carrier has received a mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media, ranging from good to excellent, with many outlets inevitably drawing comparisons to the closely related Volkswagen Caddy, which is available at a slightly better price.

While concluding that the Tourneo Connect is a value-for-money package that offers “supreme roominess and flexibility”, Parker‘s Murray Scullion explains that “… the Volkswagen Caddy comes with a better warranty and can be had for less money if you forgo a few creature comforts. Which ultimately makes the Ford harder to recommend.”

The Telegraph‘s Alex Robbins predicts that most British buyers looking for a large family vehicle will still opt for an SUV, but if you are prepared to consider a people carrier with van-like looks, he says that the Tourneo Connect “is everything a good car for a large or active family should be: roomy, versatile, safe and comfortable.”

Other outlets point out that the Tourneo’s engine options are very fuel efficient – more economical than many people carriers and SUVs currently on sale – while others warn buyers of the car’s rather low-rent interior, particularly those looking to swap out an older Ford Galaxy or S-Max model.

As of August 2023, the Ford Tourneo Connect holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on nine reviews published by UK motoring publications.

Tourneo Connect highlights Good value-for-money package

Well-built and spacious cabin

Economical engines

Comfortable driving experience Tourneo Connect lowlights Cheaper interior than other Ford MPVs

Rivals offer more third row seating space

Looks like a van

Fiddly infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £29,334 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Grand Tourneo Connect

Score: 8 / 10

“More buyers might prefer an SUV these days, but for those with an active, outdoor lifestyle, the Grand Tourneo is certainly worth a look.” (Sean Carson)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Grand Tourneo Connect Active

“Almost nothing is cheap nowadays, and the Ford Grand Tourneo Connect doesn’t lack anything that potential buyers would want or need, so it seems fair. Then again, if the Dacia Jogger does suit your MPV needs, may I point you in its direction?”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: (2023)

Score: 7 / 10

“Good to drive, impressively practical and with the latest tech, the Ford Tourneo Connect has a lot to recommend it.” (Martyn Collins)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Ford Tourneo Connect is a massive MPV that comes with lots of room for passengers and storage, but it’s not the most refined package.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Tourneo Connect offers supreme roominess and flexibility. However, the Volkswagen Caddy, which is nearly identical to the Ford, comes with a better warranty and can be had for less money if you forgo a few creature comforts. Which ultimately makes the Ford harder to recommend.” (Murray Scullion)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.7 / 10

“From kite-surfing equipment to the school run, this is a car that aims to help families get a little more out of life. And in creating it, the Blue Oval brand has received more than a little help from Volkswagen.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Grand Tourneo Connect Active

Score: 10 / 10

“On the face of it, the Ford Grand Tourneo Connect might seem to have an identity crisis. But in reality, it knows exactly what it’s about. It is everything a good car for a large or active family should be: roomy, versatile, safe and comfortable. Most buyers will still choose an SUV instead. But if you’d entertain a car of this ilk as an alternative, I’d urge you to try this one. Yes, it’s a van with windows – but as a family car, it’s hard to beat. ” (Alex Robbins)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Grand Tourneo Connect Active

Score: 8 / 10

“The roof’s nice and high so there’s tonnes of headroom which in turn allows for a greater feeling of space inside the cabin. There’s good legroom in the middle row, and a decently sized pair of chairs at the very back which again, are good for smaller humans/short trips.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Fine to drive, very safe and has a huge price advantage over the mechanically similar Volkswagen Caddy, making it a practical choice for families not swayed by SUVs. The interior isn’t anything special, and some MPVs offer more performance and greater refinement, but they tend to cost more.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 84%

Child protection: 82%

Vulnerable road users: 69%

Safety assist: 79%

Crash testers Euro NCAP gave the Ford Tourneo Connect a full five-star safety rating in March 2022. The test results are shared with the structurally identical Volkswagen Caddy. It applies to all Tourneo Connect models, including both five- and seven-seat models.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: 1.5-litre Ecoboost Petrol FWD Automatic Overall score: 2 stars

Date tested: June 2023

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 5.1 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 3.4 / 10

Greenhouse Gas Index: 1.5 / 10

Emissions testers Green NCAP gave the Ford Tourneo Connect a low two-star emissions rating in June 2023, which is expected for an petrol-powered vehicle of this size. This rating only applies to 1.5-litre petrol models fitted with an automatic gearbox, not diesel models.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Tourneo Connect to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tourneo Connect, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 43 mpg C 42 – 44 mpg C – D Diesel models 55 mpg B 42 – 58 mpg B – D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 151 g/km B 145 – 156 g/km B – B Diesel models 134 g/km A 128 – 174 g/km A – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 9 A 5 – 10 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £138 A Year 2 £411 A Year 3 £666 A Year 4 £912 A Year 5 £1,233 A Overall £3,360 A

The Ford Tourneo Connect is relatively cheap to run when compared to other people carriers, according to data exclusively provided by our commercial partner Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption, while nothing special when compared to the market as a whole, is better than Ford’s older and slightly thirstier Galaxy and S-Max people carriers. Insurance premiums are very low, and service and maintenance costs are predicted to be relatively inexpensive over the course of five years of ownership.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Tourneo Connect, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën Berlingo | Fiat Doblò Passenger | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Caddy Life

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Ford Tourneo Connect at The Car Expert

Buy a Ford Tourneo Connect

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ford Tourneo Connect, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Find your next used car with Motors.co.uk. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Lease a Ford Tourneo Connect

If you’re looking to lease a new Ford Tourneo Connect, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Ford Tourneo Connect

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)