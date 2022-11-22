Ford unveils eight-seat E-Tourneo Custom

The all-electric Ford E-Tourneo Custom is set to arrive in the UK in the middle of next year – an eight-seat people carrier that is said to offer up to 230 miles of range on a single charge.

Sharing its foundations and front end looks with the E-Transit Custom, the E-Tourneo Custom is powered by the same 74kWh battery and 160kW electric motor pairing as its panel van sibling, producing 218hp and a promised electric range of 230 miles on a single charge.

By comparison, the expensive Mercedes-Benz EQV can muster 213 miles on a full battery, while the Citroën e-Spacetourer can travel a maximum of 136 miles without charging. Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. Buzz does have nearly 30 miles more battery range than the E-Tourneo Custom, but is only available with seven seats maximum.

This eight-seater Ford is compatible with 125kW rapid charging, which allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in an estimated 41 minutes. A one-pedal driving mode is also available as standard, which the manufacturer says increases the car’s energy efficiency. The people carrier sits on 19-inch alloy wheels, and Matrix LED headlights are available on top-spec models.

If you are not quite ready to make the all-electric switch, the Tourneo Custom range also includes 136hp, 150hp and 170hp diesel engine options, as well as a plug-in-hybrid model that is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, providing 31 miles of electric-only range.

For those who have a caravan or trailer, the electric E-Tourneo Custom can tow up to 2,000kg on the road, but customers who opt for a diesel version will be able to pull trailers with weights up to 2,500kg. While electric versions are limited to a maximum of eight seats, diesel and plug-in hybrid models can be specced with a nine-seat configuration too.

The sliding side doors are electronically-powered, opening to reveal six seats in the rear – five of which are available with Isofix points for fitting child seats. The second row of seats can swivel round to face the third row in a ‘conference’ layout, and the passenger airbag in the front has been moved from the dashboard to the roof to free up space for an extra storage cubby.

Elsewhere on the dashboard, a 13-inch infotainment console compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay is fitted alongside a tilting steering wheel which first featured on the E-Transit van, which folds flat for use as a small table.

The people carrier also comes with vehicle-to-load power sockets that allow you to charge and power electrical devices like laptops and iPads. A wireless smarthpone charging pad is also available. Safety assistance features include adaptive cruise control with lane centring, semi-autonomous parking assistance and a 360-degree parking camera.

That sums up what we know about the Ford E-Tourneo Custom so far – more details, such as UK pricing, will be announced in the coming months. Ford expects to deliver the first of these people carrier models to the UK in Summer 2023.