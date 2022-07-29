fbpx

Four money-saving electric car lease tips 

If you're considering an electric car lease deal, here are four money-saving tips to make your cash work harder

As fuel prices continue to rise and the cost of living continues to skyrocket, we are all looking at ways to tighten the purse strings as we head into the summer. 

Motorists are among those feeling the pinch, with pump prices reaching dizzying heights in recent months.  

While fuel prices rise, electric cars continue to cement themselves as a more efficient and cost-effective form of motoring.

If you’re considering an electric car lease deal, here are four money-saving tips to make your cash work harder. 

Consider monthly charger subscription services 

It is no secret that the cost of charging can be hugely advantageous when compared to pump prices. However, something that can be overlooked are the huge upfront fees for the home chargers themselves. 

The average cost of a home charger is believed to be over £1,000 once you factor in the installation fees.  

There are now a number of subscription-based electric car charger providers, which allow you to include the overall cost of your charger into your monthly outgoings. The drastically reduced rate allows for greater flexibility as you spread the cost over your car lease term. 

Forget badge snobbery  

With so many incredibly efficient electric cars now on the market, you don’t need to pursue a premium German brand to experience some of the best EVs.  

Mercedes-Benz EQC lease comes with a whole of host of benefits and perks, but also a substantial monthly cost.  

Tempting offers like an MG ZS EV lease deal can offer you a competitive claimed range of up to 273 miles, or even a Nissan Leaf, which will give you up to 239 miles.  

Alternative manufacturers allow you to get some serious bang for buck in the EV world, with frugal models creating huge potential to save month on month as you charge. 

Shop around for free-charging stations 

Although electric prices have risen over recent months, there are still plenty of opportunities to take advantage of free charging stations.  

These can often be found in supermarkets, park and rides and other local amenities. Use electric charger apps like Zap Map to filter through free charging stations in your local area. 

While demand for these free chargers is always likely to be high, you can make a huge saving if you do have them nearby.  

Change energy tariffs 

Your current energy provider might not be the most cost-effective option for charging an electric car at home. 

More and more energy suppliers are creating bespoke packages and offers aimed at electric car drivers, which often including reduced overnight rates. 

Two-rate tariffs – as the name suggests – create two different energy rates. Your standard day-time running chargers, but also a reduced overnight rate.   It has been well documented that charging an electric vehicle overnight can often be the best way to make your money work harder, but as more energy suppliers adapt to the growing demand for EVs, this is another area for huge potential savings.

