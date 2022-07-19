Genesis announces pricing for electric GV70

Genesis has released UK pricing for the electric version of its GV70 mid-sized SUV, which is now available to order as the company continues its European expansion.

With a starting price of just over £64k, the ‘Electrified GV70’, this is the third all-electric model announced by Genesis – an upmarket spin-off brand owned by Hyundai.

The premium SUV is powered by a 77kWh battery (the same size as the battery that powers the top-spec versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5), paired with two electric motors to provide a promised battery range of 283 miles from full charge. By comparison, similarly-priced versions of the new Nissan Ariya have an official range of 329 miles, while the Mercedes-Benz EQC can officially only muster 252 miles on a full battery.

The Electrified GV70 is visually identical to the standard combustion-powered GV70 range, so you’ll need to look for the EV registration plates to tell the difference in a car park.

Like the standard GV70 range, there’s plenty of customisation options available, with 15 exterior paint colour options and six different interior colour schemes to choose from (three of which are only available with the nappa leather upholstery upgrade package).

However, while the regular trim consists of three different trim grades with prices starting at just under £40k, Genesis has taken an all or nothing approach to packaging the Electrified GV70, which is only available in the top-spec Sport trim.

This includes an off-road driving mode that uses a front-mounted camera to detect difficult terrain ahead by and pre-emptively adjust the suspension settings to suit. The GV70 comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, while 20-inch wheels are an optional extra.

Inside, the EV comes with a heated steering wheel, heated front seats with leather upholstery, ambient cabin lighting, dual-zone climate control with an air filter that keeps out harmful bacteria and privacy glass for the side rear and back windows.

This range-topping trim and its extensive equipment list, combined with the cost of the car’s electric powertrain, mean that this model costs close to £25k more than the entry-level GV70.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is now available to order using the brand’s online configurator, with pricing starting at £64,405. The first cars are expected to be delivered to UK customers in October.

Highlighted for its comfort and generous equipment levels, as well as the brand’s lengthy customer care package, the Genesis GV70 has been well-received by the British motoring media since its 2021 arrival. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 68%, which is hindered by the fact that its rivals are slightly more spacious overall.