Genesis confirms first EV for UK

Genesis has confirmed that the GV60, its first dedicated EV, will go on sale in summer

Andrew Charman

New premium brand Genesis has confirmed that the GV60, its first model designed solely as an electric vehicle (EV), will go on sale across Europe from summer 2022.

The Hyundai sister brand first unveiled the GV60 in 2021 and also announced that the existing G80 large saloon and GV70 medium SUV will be offered as EVs.

But the GV60, built on a platform that also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, is the brand’s first ‘proper’ EV as Genesis moves towards a stated aim of by 2025 only launching electric cars.

The GV60 will be offered in three versions – the Premium will use a 168kW single motor and will be sold for its range capability of up to 321 miles between charges.

Sport versions will be all-wheel-drive with two motors of 160kW and 74kW, while range-topper will be the Sport Plus. This has a pair of 160kW motors and features a ‘drift mode’ and a ‘boost mode’ in which each motor adds an extra 20kW of power.

Genesis is yet to give full specification details for the GV60, but states that it will be “packed with next-generation technology”. Standard features will include a range of active safety systems, a 12-inch dual infotainment screen and wireless phone charging, while the options list will include a panoramic sunroof and digital rear-view mirrors.

When the GV60 goes on sale it will be the sixth Genesis model and the star of the brand’s first full year of UK sales. Genesis launched into Europe in the summer of 2021 with the G70 and G80 saloons and the GV70 and GV80 SUVs, while a Shooting Brake version of the G70 was added in November.

Prices of the GV60 models are yet to be released along with an on-sale date, Genesis only stating that the car will be on sale later in 2022.

