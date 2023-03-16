Summary
Following on from the launch of the Genesis G80 large executive saloon in 2021, an all-electric version is now available at the top of the saloon range, the Electrified G80, which poses a leftfield challenge to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Polestar 2.
Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai, and the Electrified G80 – alongside the GV60 and Electrified GV70 SUVs – is part of its first batch of all-electric models released on the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA.
You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.
Praised by Car‘s CJ Hubbard for its “first-class interior” and fast charging speeds, the Electrified G80 has been highlighted as something a little bit different in a sparse upmarket electric car class that generally tends to focus on sporty looks and performance over interior opulence.
“The Genesis Electrified G80 offers a pleasingly different take on the formula”, says Move Electric‘s James Attwood, “one that fuses modern electric technology with a little bit of old-school luxury.”
That said, opting for this battery-powered saloon does come with some compromises over a petrol or diesel G80 model. “It’s obvious in the way the boot has been cannibalised and the seats have been pushed up” to package a “bulky battery in a low-slung car”, Ilya Verpraet of Autocar points out.
As of March 2023, the Genesis Electrified G80 holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This score is a marked improvement over the regular G80’s rating, which currently stands at 61%.
Electrified G80 highlights
- Competitive battery range and rapid charging
- Luxury interior trim
- Stylish exterior
- Five years of free servicing
Electrified G80 lowlights
- Rivals offer more boot space
- Upmarket alternatives are more comfortable
- Expensive, base price and up
- Rear seats raised to accommodate battery
Key specifications
Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £69,805 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Genesis Electrified G80 is a seriously talented all-rounder. What it lacks in outright space and practicality it makes up for with good refinement, long-range luxury and fast charging speeds. It’s pricey, but it’s good to drive, too.” (Richard Ingram)
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Genesis Electrified G80 demonstrates why most manufacturers are sticking to SUVs for their electrification efforts. Packaging a bulky battery in a low-slung car is likely to lead to a compromise, and it’s obvious in the way the boot has been cannibalised and the seats have been pushed up.” (Ilya Verpraet)
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“As an executive saloon, there’s much to like and recommend about the Electrified G80 and how it uses electric tech to enhance its luxury brief. In an age when most premium EVs are SUVs or sports saloons, it’s something a little bit different – and pleasingly so.” (James Attwood)
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“You’re going to have to buy into the air of mystery that rolling around in a relatively unknown luxury car is going to give you. But if you do, the payoff with the Electrified G80 will be the pleasure of a first-class interior, some of the fastest charging speeds around and a thoroughly decent driving experience.” (CJ Hubbard)
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview (including combustion-powered G80)
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The executive saloon class is full of accomplished, established contenders, so it’s impressive that the Genesis G80 gets so close to the best in class.” (Andy Goodwin)
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Genesis G80 looks great with a posh interior, but other cars go further between charges.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re happy with the amount of space in the Genesis Electrified G80 and don’t mind the still relatively unknown brand name, there are few other criticisms that can be levelled at this car. In terms of quality, refinement and technology, it ticks every box a modern luxury electric car needs to – and potentially for less than its rivals.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Genesis Electrified G80 has the quality, technology and performance to challenge the likes of Tesla, Mercedes and BMW. But it feels a little soulless and the saloon format will limit its appeal for some.”
Read review
Move Electric
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for a large executive electric saloon – which, let’s be honest, isn’t exactly a massive market segment – the Genesis Electrified G80 offers a pleasingly different take on the formula, one that fuses modern electric technology with a little bit of old-school luxury.” (James Attwood)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“While it lacks the solid-gold premium image of established brands such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, we love the crisp, distinctive styling that makes it super-clear what kind of target audience this car is courting, and the interior quality is absolutely top notch.” (CJ Hubbard)
Read review
Which EV?
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.7 / 10
“The Genesis Electrified G80 makes a very good case for itself. While it doesn’t quite match the refinement of German rivals, you need to consider whether that matters, given the level of extravagance you’re getting. The interior is as opulent as it is functional. And although all-electric cars use relatively new technology, Genesis’ parent company, Hyundai, has one of the best reputations for reliability.” (Tim Barnes-Clay)
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Genesis Electrified G80 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The combustion-powered G80 was assessed by the safety body in 2021, achieving a full five-star rating, but as the Electrified G80’s battery pack adds plenty of extra weight to the car, this electric version cannot claim the same rating.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2023, the Genesis Electrified G80 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Genesis G80 range to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the G80, we’ll publish the score here.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Genesis Electrified G80, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi e-tron GT | BMW i4 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Genesis G80 range at The Car Expert
