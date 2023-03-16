fbpx

Expert Rating

Genesis Electrified G80

70%

Expert Rating

Genesis Electrified G80

(2022 - present)

    Genesis G80 Electrified | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Following on from the launch of the Genesis G80 large executive saloon in 2021, an all-electric version is now available at the top of the saloon range, the Electrified G80, which poses a leftfield challenge to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Polestar 2.

    Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai, and the Electrified G80 – alongside the GV60 and Electrified GV70 SUVs – is part of its first batch of all-electric models released on the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA.

    You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

    Praised by Car‘s CJ Hubbard for its “first-class interior” and fast charging speeds, the Electrified G80 has been highlighted as something a little bit different in a sparse upmarket electric car class that generally tends to focus on sporty looks and performance over interior opulence.

    “The Genesis Electrified G80 offers a pleasingly different take on the formula”, says Move Electric‘s James Attwood, “one that fuses modern electric technology with a little bit of old-school luxury.”

    That said, opting for this battery-powered saloon does come with some compromises over a petrol or diesel G80 model. “It’s obvious in the way the boot has been cannibalised and the seats have been pushed up” to package a “bulky battery in a low-slung car”, Ilya Verpraet of Autocar points out.

    As of March 2023, the Genesis Electrified G80 holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This score is a marked improvement over the regular G80’s rating, which currently stands at 61%.

    Electrified G80 highlights

    • Competitive battery range and rapid charging
    • Luxury interior trim
    • Stylish exterior
    • Five years of free servicing

    Electrified G80 lowlights

    • Rivals offer more boot space
    • Upmarket alternatives are more comfortable
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Rear seats raised to accommodate battery

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £69,805 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    The Genesis Electrified G80 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The combustion-powered G80 was assessed by the safety body in 2021, achieving a full five-star rating, but as the Electrified G80’s battery pack adds plenty of extra weight to the car, this electric version cannot claim the same rating.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the Genesis Electrified G80 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Genesis G80 range to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the G80, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Genesis Electrified G80, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi e-tron GT | BMW i4 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

    More news, reviews and information about the Genesis G80 range at The Car Expert

    Genesis G80 gets sportier

    Genesis G80 gets sportier

    Genesis G80

    Genesis G80

    Can Genesis become a revelation?

    Can Genesis become a revelation?

