The Genesis Electrified GV70 is the all-electric version of the mid-sized five-door GV70 SUV, pitched as an alternative to the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQC in the high-end electrified SUV market.

Genesis is a new premium car brand owned by Hyundai, and the Electrified GV70 – alongside the GV60 SUV and Electrifed G80 saloon – is part of its first batch of all-electric models released on the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA.

You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

“The petrol GV70 was the most compelling Genesis when the company launched in 2021”, Car‘s Tom Webster explains, “but the Genesis Electrified GV70 is that bit quieter, more efficient and the electric element just seems to suit a newly launched modern SUV more so than a slightly thirsty petrol engine does.”

Inheriting the positives of its combustion-powered twin, including a lavish and comfortable interior and impressive on-board tech, the What Car? team comments that this electric version “fixes the refinement issues that detract from the combustion-engined GV70”, offering a quiet driving experience paired with strong performance.

“It ticks a lot of boxes”, says Autocar‘s Ilya Verpraet, “but until a more affordable version joins the range, it will remain a niche proposition.” Only dual-motor models are available, which makes the Electrified GV70 more expensive than many capable alternatives, including the highly-regarded Kia EV6.

Its battery range is competitive, but trumped by the popular Tesla Model Y, and the BMW iX3 does come with more tech features as standard.

As of November 2022, the Genesis Electrified GV70 holds an Expert Rating of 72% – a notably higher score than the 64% awarded to the petrol- and diesel-powered GV70. This is still a new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more UK reviews are published in the coming months.

Electrified GV70 highlights Punchy acceleration

Impressive on-board tech

Well-equipped as standard

Five years of free servicing Electrified GV70 lowlights BMW iX3 gets more kit as standard

More expensive than many key rivals

Tesla Model Y has longer battery range

Shallow boot

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £64,405 on-road Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s on the pricey side, but the Electrified GV70 shows how far Genesis has come as a brand in a relatively short period of time in Europe. The GV70’s range, performance and charging tech are towards the top of the class, while material and build quality, plus practicality and infotainment are all fundamentally sound.” (Sean Carson)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“What it lacks in that last degree of style and image, the Genesis Electrified GV70 seemingly makes up for in the power, effectiveness and efficiency of its powertrain compared with these established German rivals. Combine that with the attractive, one-on-one customer care model and the much-hyped ‘Genesis difference’ looks more convincing than before.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“In its current dual-motor form, the Genesis Electrified GV70 is looking for quite a specific kind of buyer, one who’s after a luxurious, ultra-quick EV but wants to retain an otherwise traditional feel. Within that brief, it ticks a lot of boxes, but until a more affordable version joins the range, it will remain a niche proposition.” (Ilya Verpraet)

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Sport Innovation Pack

Score: 8 / 10

“The Electrified GV70 is another great Genesis EV, offering impressive range, performance, and tech. However, we feel it’s expensive and could be better to drive.” (Martyn Collins)

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“We thought that the petrol GV70 was the most compelling Genesis when the company launched in 2021, but the Genesis Electrified GV70 makes a whole lot more sense again. It’s that bit quieter, more efficient and the electric element just seems to suit a newly launched modern SUV more so than a slightly thirsty petrol engine does.” (Tom Webster)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Electrified GV70 is another in a raft of impressive EVs from Genesis, with a luxurious interior and strong range figures.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Genesis Electrified GV70 is a pretty strong premium SUV with some unique plus points. However, we’re holding out for single-motor versions, which might offer more range and will be better value-for-money for buyers who don’t need four-wheel drive.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Don’t be put off by its rubbish name: the Genesis Electrified GV70 is a really interesting alternative to generic electric premium SUVs. We like how comfortable it is, while the technology on offer is impressive, but it’s a shame you can’t buy a more affordable model with a trifle less power.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Electrified GV70 cabin is an impressive and high-quality place that does enough to mark itself out from the norm but not so much as to take risky and divisive steps in the process.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Blisteringly quick, good to drive and with an attractive interior, the Electrified GV70 fixes the refinement issues that detract from the combustion engined GV70. It’s a shame it’s pricier than a BMW iX3, though. A more affordable two-wheel drive version would make more sense.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2022, the Genesis Electrified GV70 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

The safety body has crash tested the regular GV70 (powered by either petrol or diesel), which achieved a full five-star rating. However, while this electric version does come with the same foundations and safety tech, it comes with a different drivetrain layout, meaing that it has to be assessed independently. If and when Euro NCAP test the Electrified GV70, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2022, the Genesis Electrified GV70 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Electrified GV70 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing, if and when it is tested.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Genesis Electrified GV70 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Electrified GV70, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Genesis Electrified GV70, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Polestar 3 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4

More news, reviews and information about the Genesis at The Car Expert

