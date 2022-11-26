fbpx

Genesis Electrified GV70

72%

Genesis Electrified GV70

(2022 - present)

    Summary

    The Genesis Electrified GV70 is the all-electric version of the mid-sized five-door GV70 SUV, pitched as an alternative to the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tronBMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQC in the high-end electrified SUV market.

    Genesis is a new premium car brand owned by Hyundai, and the Electrified GV70 – alongside the GV60 SUV and Electrifed G80 saloon – is part of its first batch of all-electric models released on the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA.

    You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

    “The petrol GV70 was the most compelling Genesis when the company launched in 2021”, Car‘s Tom Webster explains, “but the Genesis Electrified GV70 is that bit quieter, more efficient and the electric element just seems to suit a newly launched modern SUV more so than a slightly thirsty petrol engine does.”

    Inheriting the positives of its combustion-powered twin, including a lavish and comfortable interior and impressive on-board tech, the What Car? team comments that this electric version “fixes the refinement issues that detract from the combustion-engined GV70”, offering a quiet driving experience paired with strong performance.

    “It ticks a lot of boxes”, says Autocar‘s Ilya Verpraet, “but until a more affordable version joins the range, it will remain a niche proposition.” Only dual-motor models are available, which makes the Electrified GV70 more expensive than many capable alternatives, including the highly-regarded Kia EV6.

    Its battery range is competitive, but trumped by the popular Tesla Model Y, and the BMW iX3 does come with more tech features as standard.

    As of November 2022, the Genesis Electrified GV70 holds an Expert Rating of 72% – a notably higher score than the 64% awarded to the petrol- and diesel-powered GV70. This is still a new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more UK reviews are published in the coming months.

    Electrified GV70 highlights

    • Punchy acceleration
    • Impressive on-board tech
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Five years of free servicing

    Electrified GV70 lowlights

    • BMW iX3 gets more kit as standard
    • More expensive than many key rivals
    • Tesla Model Y has longer battery range
    • Shallow boot

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium five-door SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £64,405 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Media reviews

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2022, the Genesis Electrified GV70 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    The safety body has crash tested the regular GV70 (powered by either petrol or diesel), which achieved a full five-star rating. However, while this electric version does come with the same foundations and safety tech, it comes with a different drivetrain layout, meaing that it has to be assessed independently. If and when Euro NCAP test the Electrified GV70, we will publish the results here.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2022, the Genesis Electrified GV70 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Electrified GV70 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing, if and when it is tested.

    Reliability rating

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Genesis Electrified GV70 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Electrified GV70, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Genesis Electrified GV70, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Polestar 3 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4

    More news, reviews and information about the Genesis at The Car Expert

    Genesis G80 gets sportier

    Genesis G80 gets sportier

    Five-star crash test results for Tesla and Genesis

    Five-star crash test results for Tesla and Genesis

    Genesis GV60

    Genesis GV60

    Genesis announces pricing for electric GV70

    Genesis announces pricing for electric GV70

    The best car subscription providers

    The best car subscription providers

    Genesis releases price list for all-electric GV60

    Genesis releases price list for all-electric GV60

    Which country produces the best new cars?

    Which country produces the best new cars?

    Genesis confirms first EV for UK

    Genesis confirms first EV for UK

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming soon?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming soon?

    Genesis GV80

    Genesis GV80

    Genesis G70 Shooting Brake review

    Genesis G70 Shooting Brake review

    Genesis GV70

    Genesis GV70

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs