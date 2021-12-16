Summary

The Genesis G70 is a mid-sized saloon and estate (called a shooting brake, but it’s not really) that arrived in the UK in Autumn 2021, joining the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai and the G70, alongside the GV70 SUV, is part of its first foray into the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA. There is another saloon available in the range, the larger Genesis G80.

You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

All variants of the G70 are fitted with an automatic gearbox, with customers able to choose between a 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel unit. “Unfortunately, its diesel engine sounds horribly coarse and sends unpleasant vibrations into the car”, explains What Car?. “It feels closer to diesels of the early noughties than the refined four-cylinder units used today by the likes of Audi and BMW.”

Reviewers often comment that, like the rest of the Genesis range so far launched in the UK, the G70 is let down by its weak range of engines, and the fact that there are no electrified models currently on offer.

On the other hand, British reviews of the G70 consistently praise this executive saloon for the impressive amount of equipment included on the base model, and for its high quality interior trim.

That said, due to a lack of practicality and poor fuel economy in the face of the quality models produced by established premium brands, Car finds the G70 hard to recommend, “With interior space being on the tight side and pricing that’s competitive but in no way a bargain, you’d have to really fall for the looks or the promise of a stress-free ownership experience. For some that might be enough, but we want a little more.”

As of December 2021, the Genesis G70 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 21 reviews published by the British media.

G70 highlights Well-equipped

Refined and comfortable interior

Care plan and five-year unlimited mileage warranty

Five-star safety rating G70 lowlights Unimpressive range of engines

No electrification

Tight rear space and boot

Poor fuel economy

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £33,400 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Shootonig Brake estate range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Shooting Brake is our preferred version of the Genesis G70, offering additional style and boot space for a fairly modest outlay. It’s a distinctive and likeable car, but in a number of key areas – namely practicality, efficiency and performance – it’s found wanting compared to key rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: saloon

Score: 6 / 10

“After an impressive arrival in the UK, Genesis has taken a sideways step with the G70. While the brand’s other products are real rivals for the premium establishment, the G70 won’t give the average 3 Series or C-Class buyer much to think about.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Shooting Brake estate range

Score: 7 / 10

“Overall it’s something a bit different, great value for money and very well equipped but the limited engine line-up and old-school vibe may limit appeal somewhat.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A fresh twist on the compact luxury saloon format, the Genesis G70 is a new alternative to established favourites like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Genesis G70 is a characterful take on a familiar recipe, but that’s unlikely to be enough to convince the notoriously loyal buyers of German saloons to try something different, as it doesn’t offer any knockout reasons why it’s better than what we know already. File as a likeable also-ran, then.”

Read review Model reviewed: Shooting Brake estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The best-looking Genesis yet is also clearly the best to drive, even if its slightly flat four-pot engines will dim its appeal to keener drivers.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic estate Shooting Brake

Score: 6 / 10

“The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is a likeable, left-field choice in a sea of me-too designs, and we like it all the more for that. It’s good to drive, with keen handling, but let down by a weak range of engines and a lack of any sort of electrification.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“With interior space being on the tight side and pricing that’s competitive but in no way a bargain, you’d have to really fall for the looks or the promise of a stress-free ownership experience. For some that might be enough, but we want a little more.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Shooting Brake estate range

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake offers more style than substance and seems destined to struggle against the best rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Genesis G70 is a comfortable new contender in the hotly fought compact executive class but it’s compromised in some key areas.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Distinctive, decent quality and well-specced, the G70 will help ease Genesis into the UK marketplace without making big waves, although interior packaging and running costs are definitely compromised.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7 / 10

“Weird and wonderful premium saloon”

Read review Model reviewed: Shooting Brake

Score: 7 / 10

“Sexy but imperfect estate car”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“You’re not buying the car, you’re buying the brand experience. That’s probably a good thing as the Genesis G70 is no match for existing competitors.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Shooting Brake range

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Appealing, left-field estate/coupe lacking engine choices”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“A decent executive saloon in need of a wider engine range”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.2-litre diesel automatic estate Shooting Brake

“We all know a BMW 3 Series Touring is superior in almost every department. But the Genesis G70 is a good left-field choice and has its own USP. No showrooms. No salesmen. No fuss. Genesis personal assistants will deliver the car to your door, even for a test drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: Saloon range

“The guys and girls at Genesis have worked hard to put together an entry-level car that is a great introduction to the brand. This will be a hit for Genesis.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic Sport Line

Score: 6 / 10

“By and large, then, the Genesis G70 is decent enough. If all you ever use it for is to pop to the shops and sit on the motorway, it’ll do the job perfectly well. The trouble is, the premium rivals with which it’s aiming to compete do all that and more.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 4 / 10

“If you’re after an executive car that’s slightly different, then the Genesis G70’s comfortable interior and high levels of standard equipment make it a tempting choice. It is, however, overshadowed by rivals like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, which offer better practicality, more dynamic driving and better economy.”

Read review Model reviewed: Shooting Brake estate range

Score: 6 / 10

“Few estate cars have the visual appeal of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, plus it drives well and comes with a lot of equipment. Those good looks have compromised it as an estate car, though, so if you want something practical that’s also good-looking, go for the Volvo V60 or Audi A4 Avant.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2021 89% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 88% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Genesis G70 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we will publish the results here.

