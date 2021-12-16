fbpx

Expert Rating

Genesis G70

Summary

The Genesis G70 is a mid-sized saloon and estate (called a shooting brake, but it’s not really) that arrived in the UK in Autumn 2021, joining the likes of the Audi A4BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai and the G70, alongside the GV70 SUV, is part of its first foray into the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA. There is another saloon available in the range, the larger Genesis G80.

You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

All variants of the G70 are fitted with an automatic gearbox, with customers able to choose between a 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel unit. “Unfortunately, its diesel engine sounds horribly coarse and sends unpleasant vibrations into the car”, explains What Car?. “It feels closer to diesels of the early noughties than the refined four-cylinder units used today by the likes of Audi and BMW.”

Reviewers often comment that, like the rest of the Genesis range so far launched in the UK, the G70 is let down by its weak range of engines, and the fact that there are no electrified models currently on offer.

On the other hand, British reviews of the G70 consistently praise this executive saloon for the impressive amount of equipment included on the base model, and for its high quality interior trim.

That said, due to a lack of practicality and poor fuel economy in the face of the quality models produced by established premium brands, Car finds the G70 hard to recommend, “With interior space being on the tight side and pricing that’s competitive but in no way a bargain, you’d have to really fall for the looks or the promise of a stress-free ownership experience. For some that might be enough, but we want a little more.”

As of December 2021, the Genesis G70 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 21 reviews published by the British media.

G70 highlights

  • Well-equipped
  • Refined and comfortable interior
  • Care plan and five-year unlimited mileage warranty
  • Five-star safety rating

G70 lowlights

  • Unimpressive range of engines
  • No electrification
  • Tight rear space and boot
  • Poor fuel economy

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £33,400 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Genesis G70 saloon (2021 onwards) – front view
G70 saloon
Genesis G70 saloon (2021 onwards) – rear view
G70 saloon
Genesis G70 saloon (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (2021 onwards) – rear view
G70 Shooting Brake

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2021

89%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

88%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Genesis G70 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Genesis G70, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Genesis G80 | Jaguar XE | Kia StingerMazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Superb | Subaru Levorg | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

This page last updated:

