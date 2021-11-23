fbpx

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake pricing announced

Estate version of G70 available with either petrol or diesel engines, but no electric version to be seen

Andrew Charman

Genesis has revealed UK prices for the G70 Shooting Brake, the fifth model announced by the upmarket arm of Hyundai since its European launch earlier this year.

UK pricing for the Shooting Brake, a sleek estate version of the G70 saloon, will start at £35,250.

The model, which Genesis Motor Europe managing director Dominique Boesch says has been designed specifically for European customers, will target some of the biggest selling German-produced cars in the executive sector, including the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate.

The Shooting Brake is identical to the G70 saloon as far as the central door pillar, and unlike most estate models does not have side windows after the rear doors. The rear roof profile is also raked giving the car a much sportier profile than typical estates.

Genesis adds, however, that the car will still offer greater practicality, with boot space increased by 40 litres over the G70 saloon to 465 litres and 1,535 litres with the seats folded.

Initially, at least, the G70 Shooting Brake will only be offered with traditional engines with no plans for electrification. The choice lies between a 2.0-litre petrol with either 197 or 245hp or a 2.2-litre diesel with 200hp, both driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The G70 saloon is also available with a 3.3-litre V6 petrol unit and all-wheel-drive, but this option has not been announced for the Shooting Brake.

As with the saloon three trim levels will be on offer, dubbed Premium, Luxury and Sport with the lower-powered petrol version only available in Premium specification. Diesel variants start from £37,600.

Full details of each trim level and any options packages are still to be announced but like other Genesis cars the price of all Shooting Brake models will include a ‘Five-Year Plan’ including aftersales care with home collection and delivery and a five-year warranty.

