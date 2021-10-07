fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Genesis G80

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

60%
More Expert Ratings

The Expert Rating analysis for this car is coming soon, so the score indicated is only provisional. Check back again shortly.

Why don’t we have a full Expert Rating for this car?

There may be several reasons why we haven’t yet published a full Expert Rating report for this vehicle. Usually it’s because we simply don’t have enough UK reviews to apply our analysis. This is common for brand-new models that are not yet on sale in the UK, and has been made worse by the Covid pandemic because normal media launch events have not been able to take place. Eventually these reviews will take place and we will have enough data to publish our Expert Rating report.

Sometimes it may be that car manufacturers don’t make their cars available to many media titles to review, so we can’t get enough data. This tends to apply to rare and expensive models rather than popular, big-selling cars.

Finally, it may simply be that we are still getting around to it! We are adding cars to our Expert Rating index as quickly as possible, but there are about 500 unique models on sale in the UK. We prioritise the biggest-selling cars for addition to our index, and then try to have a spread of cars from all brands. With new car reviews being published every day, along with new models being launched and old models being discontinued every month, it takes a long time to put it all together to deliver the information in a way that meets our quality requirements – and then keep it up to date.

If you’d like to be kept up to date with all our latest Expert Ratings, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved