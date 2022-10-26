fbpx

Model update

Genesis G80 gets sportier

Genesis has announced that a sporty top-spec trim has joined its G80 saloon range, featuring cosmetic tweaks and a unique exterior colour

Sean Rees

Like its smaller G70 sibling, the upmarket Genesis G80 saloon range is now topped by a new ‘Sport’ trim grade, which introduces sportier exterior styling, some unique interior design touches and an exclusive bodywork colour.

The G80 Sport distinguishes itself from the standard model thanks to the sharp design revisions made to the lower front and rear bumpers, which the brands says gives the saloon a sportier appearance. The bright chrome exterior accents on the front bumper, grille, door sills and window edges of the standard model have been replaced by a darker gloss chrome finish.

The Sport sits on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, but a larger 20-inch option is also available. Customers can choose between two different alloy designs, and can choose between black or red brake callipers.

Over a dozen exterior colours are available, including an exclusive ‘Cavendish Red’ colour that is only available with this ‘Sport’ package.

The red theme continues inside, with red piping on the quilted nappa leather upholstery and heated three-spoke sports steering wheel. The dashboard and door panels blend leather with carbon fibre detailing.

The G80 Sport can only be specced with a 304hp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations are available. Prices for this top-spec trim start at just over £50k, and opting for all-wheel drive adds a further £2k to the final price tag.

The Genesis G80 has received a wide range of review scores, ranging from excellent to mediocre, reviewers often singling out the saloon’s upmarket interior trim and the brand’s ownership care plan and warranty for particular praise, while criticising the car’s rather rigid ride comfort and reportedly poor fuel economy. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 63%.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

