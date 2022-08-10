Summary

The Genesis GV60 is an upmarket electric crossover/SUV built on the same foundations as the highly-regarded Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 family cars.

Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai that is relatively new to the UK, and the GV60 is the brand’s first attempt at building a battery-powered car from the ground up.

You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

It is a difficult task to launch a stand-out competitor in an increasingly saturated electric SUV market, but UK reviewers agree that the GV60 does just that – described by Honest John as “one of the most desirable electric vehicles on sale today”.

It does cost more than its Hyundai and Kia counterparts, but it “feels more premium than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6” because of its “premium tech-filled interior”, Parkers explains, adding that the car’s performance and driving dynamics are also impressive, and it’s not bad to look at either.

“The car looks great, but it’s the sales and aftercare approach that will win a lot of buyers over”, Electrifying.com concludes. “If the buying experience is as slick as Genesis is promising, it could be a real game-changer.”

As of August 2022, the Genesis GV60 holds an Expert Rating of 79% based on 15 reviews, which is some way behind the class-leading EV6’s score of 87% although considerably better than the other models in the Genesis family. This is a brand new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more loval reviews are published.

GV60 highlights Luxurious interior packed with tech

Competitive battery range

Punchy performance

Relaxing driving experience

Genesis customer care GV60 lowlights Rivals have more boot space

More expensive than the Kia EV6

Alternatives are more exciting to drive

Having to constantly explain what it is…

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £47,005 on-road Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Genesis GV60 is another successful E-GMP-based model. It drives well, charges quickly, and feels every bit as luxurious and well appointed as its price tag suggests.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The GV60 Premium does everything well. If it dialled up improvements another 10%, it has potential for excellence, but even as it stands, there’s very little daylight between it and the Q4 E-tron.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A superb effort. The GV60 offers something different without just doing it for the sake of it. It’s a separate prospect to the Germans and it’s all the better for it. Adventurous well-off 30 to 40 year olds, you’ve found your premium electric SUV.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Genesis GV60 is the new brand’s only dedicated electric car, but it’s also one of its most impressive models.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The packaging is fantastic, with barely any compromise to be made for this car’s sleek profile, plus it drives well and charges quickly. The arrival of electric cars to the mainstream in recent years has coincided with the rise of newcomer brands like Polestar and Tesla – and based on this evidence, there’s no reason why Genesis can’t emulate their success.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The car looks great, but it’s the sales and aftercare approach that will win a lot of buyers over. If the buying experience is as slick as Genesis is promising, it could be a real game-changer.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“”The Genesis GV60 is a refreshingly different offering in the ever-expanding world of electric SUVs. We reckon the GV60 is impressive enough to take on established rivals like the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Stylish looks, impressive performance and a genuinely superb cabin means the Genesis GV60 is one of the most desirable electric vehicles on sale today. But can you cope with the quips that’ll come with driving a car from a brand no one’s heard of?”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The GV60 is a superb effort and feels more premium than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 because of the interior and buying experience. While its range and range predictor are among the best in the business.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“There’s certainly nothing wrong with the electric Genesis GV60. Its body is smoothly rounded, like pebbles you collect on the beach to decorate your bathroom, while the cabin is full of jewellery resembling cut-glass decanters, knurled metalwork, tooled leather, switches in the form of globes and belt-buckles. OK, so when you touch some of this ‘metalwork’ it turns out to be plastic, but even so it’s a great place to be.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The GV60 stands out from the crowd with a fresh, inviting cabin, classy exterior design and a badge that is more exclusive than the usual German fare. It also delivers the performance you’d expect from a premium EV with handling aplomb you perhaps wouldn’t.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“After a succession of EVs that work best in their cheapest, simplest form, it’s a relief to find that with the Genesis GV60 you pay more money and get a significantly better car.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s interesting to look at (although it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea) and the interior gets lots of neat design touches and premium materials. It’s decent to drive too, although perhaps not quite at the level of the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Polestar 2.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“A brilliant electric car and the best effort yet from the fledgling Genesis brand. Go for the cheapest RWD Premium model for the best value for money, although bear in mind the an equivalent Kia EV6 (almost identical underneath) will cost you slightly less.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The first full electric model from Korean luxury brand Genesis, the 2022 GV60 is a sleek-looking medium-sized SUV.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of August 2022, the Genesis GV60 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, the Genesis GV60 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Genesis GV60 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the GV60 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GV60, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Genesis GV60 has received

2022 iF Awards – iF Design Award

Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Genesis GV60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volkswagen ID.5 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Lease a new Genesis GV60

If you’re looking to lease a new Genesis GV60, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)