Expert Rating

Genesis GV60

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

79%

Expert Rating

Genesis GV60

(2022 - present)

    Summary

    The Genesis GV60 is an upmarket electric crossover/SUV built on the same foundations as the highly-regarded Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 family cars.

    Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai that is relatively new to the UK, and the GV60 is the brand’s first attempt at building a battery-powered car from the ground up.

    You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

    It is a difficult task to launch a stand-out competitor in an increasingly saturated electric SUV market, but UK reviewers agree that the GV60 does just that – described by Honest John as “one of the most desirable electric vehicles on sale today”.

    It does cost more than its Hyundai and Kia counterparts, but it “feels more premium than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6” because of its “premium tech-filled interior”, Parkers explains, adding that the car’s performance and driving dynamics are also impressive, and it’s not bad to look at either.

    “The car looks great, but it’s the sales and aftercare approach that will win a lot of buyers over”, Electrifying.com concludes. “If the buying experience is as slick as Genesis is promising, it could be a real game-changer.”

    As of August 2022, the Genesis GV60 holds an Expert Rating of 79% based on 15 reviews, which is some way behind the class-leading EV6’s score of 87% although considerably better than the other models in the Genesis family. This is a brand new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more loval reviews are published.

    GV60 highlights

    • Luxurious interior packed with tech
    • Competitive battery range
    • Punchy performance
    • Relaxing driving experience
    • Genesis customer care

    GV60 lowlights

    • Rivals have more boot space
    • More expensive than the Kia EV6
    • Alternatives are more exciting to drive
    • Having to constantly explain what it is…

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £47,005 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Genesis GV60 front view | Expert Rating
    Genesis GV60 rear view | Expert Rating
    Genesis GV60 interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of August 2022, the Genesis GV60 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Genesis GV60 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Genesis GV60 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the GV60 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GV60, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Genesis GV60 has received

    2022

    • iF Awards – iF Design Award
    • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Genesis GV60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volkswagen ID.5 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Genesis GV60The Genesis GV60 is an upmarket SUV that some reviewers believe could be a game-changer for the EV market, but the similar Kia EV6 is cheaper.

