Summary

The Genesis GV70 is a mid-sized five-door SUV and estate that arrived in the UK in Autumn 2021, pitched as an alternative to the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in the high-end SUV market.

Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai and the GV70, alongside the G70 Saloon, is part of its first foray into the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA. There is another SUV available in the range, the larger Genesis GV80.

You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; you can take a test drive from your front door on request, orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

What Car? concludes that “private buyers looking at the Genesis GV70 might be tempted by the price, long warranty, five-year servicing package and high-level of standard equipment”, but nevertheless recommend the Audi A5 as the better overall choice due to its wider range of engines and superior ride comfort and handling.

Genesis offers a rather limited range of engine options for the GV70 SUV; customers can choose between a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.5-lite petrol, all models being fitted with an automatic gearbox.

The Telegraph remains unimpressed by the slender range on offer, judging that these engines are too thirsty compared to premium rivals, and the absence of any electric or plug-in hybrid models is dissapointing.

While reviewers are not too enthused what the GV70 offers under the hood, the interior quality is noted by many. Publications like Auto Express and The Sun commend the GV70 for its spacious and comfortable cabin, and the impressive amount of on-board tech fitted to the SUV as standard.

As of January 2022, the Genesis GV70 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 13 reviews published by UK media outlets.

GV70 highlights Cheaper than its key rivals

Good levels of standard equipment

Comfortable cabin interior

Five years of free servicing GV70 lowlights Expensive to run

No eletrification offered across range

Some rivals are more spacious in the rear

Loud diesel engines

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £39,450 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Genesis GV70 is an SUV with plenty of appeal. It’s spacious, very generously equipped and its cabin beats many of the established German rivals for style, and almost matches them for quality. However, it’s not quite on the level of the class best for ride comfort and body control.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A premium SUV from new luxury brand Genesis Motor, the GV70 offers a break from the mainstream norm.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Genesis GV70 is a curious car. It drives most like a Mercedes SUV, but feels welcomingly unlike anything else in its class. And it’s very quiet. Wind and road noise vie to be the loudest thing you hear at motorway speeds, and actually you probably notice wind hum only because road roar is so well isolated.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Overall, while it can’t hope to compete with rivals’ PHEV options as an all-round company car choice, the GV70 has enough going for it for a driver with their heart set on a diesel SUV to find it worthy of consideration.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The GV70 isn’t just a car for people that want to be different for the sake of it. Yes, it’s not as sharp to drive as an X3 or Macan, but it’s far less dull than a Q5, manages to be better built and techier inside than a GLC and feels far less brittle than an XC60.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Genesis GV70 is a smooth and comfortable SUV from Hyundai’s upmarket brand”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Interesting new arrival won’t make a big dent in the share of the major prestige brands, but it’s a classy and premium SUV with an extremely attractive ownership proposition for those that are willing to head down the haggle-free online-purchase route.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: 2.2-litre diesel automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Genesis GV70 family SUV is packed with technology and should be painless to own. Genesis faces an uphill struggle for recognition, but the GV70 is proficient – and simply different – enough to make a strong start.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Interesting new SUV is surprisingly engaging”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol automatic

“The Genesis GV70 has pointless tech and odd controls but its cabin is a lovely place to be”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol automatic Sport Line

Score: 6 / 10

“The Genesis GV70 isn’t as good as the best premium SUVs. It lacks their polish and it’s too thirsty; what’s more, with no hybrid options in the range, it makes no sense as a company car. But for private buyers, it is extremely good value. Combined with the purchase and after-care experience it comes with, that might just be enough to make it worthy of a place at the school gates. “

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A decent attempt at a lifestyle SUV which should come with a premium ownership experience, but doesn’t drive as well as its German rivals.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Private buyers looking at the Genesis GV70 might be tempted by the price, long warranty, five-year servicing package and high-level of standard equipment, but the Audi Q5 is still our choice for its smoother, quieter diesel engine and far better ride.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2019 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 87% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Genesis GV70 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Genesis GV70, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volvo XC60

Related posts