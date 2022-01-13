fbpx

Genesis GV70

64%
The Genesis GV70 is a mid-sized five-door SUV and estate that arrived in the UK in Autumn 2021, pitched as an alternative to the likes of the Audi Q5BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in the high-end SUV market.

Genesis is a spin-off upmarket brand owned by Hyundai and the GV70, alongside the G70 Saloon, is part of its first foray into the European automotive market after successes in Asia and the USA. There is another SUV available in the range, the larger Genesis GV80.

You won’t be able to buy a Genesis at a traditional dealership; you can take a test drive from your front door on request, orders are delivered to the customer, and cars are collected from the owner for servicing over a standard five-year care plan, as the brand looks to provide an attractive premium ownership experience.

What Car? concludes that “private buyers looking at the Genesis GV70 might be tempted by the price, long warranty, five-year servicing package and high-level of standard equipment”, but nevertheless recommend the Audi A5 as the better overall choice due to its wider range of engines and superior ride comfort and handling.

Genesis offers a rather limited range of engine options for the GV70 SUV; customers can choose between a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.5-lite petrol, all models being fitted with an automatic gearbox.

The Telegraph remains unimpressed by the slender range on offer, judging that these engines are too thirsty compared to premium rivals, and the absence of any electric or plug-in hybrid models is dissapointing.

While reviewers are not too enthused what the GV70 offers under the hood, the interior quality is noted by many. Publications like Auto Express and The Sun commend the GV70 for its spacious and comfortable cabin, and the impressive amount of on-board tech fitted to the SUV as standard.

As of January 2022, the Genesis GV70 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 13 reviews published by UK media outlets.

GV70 highlights

  • Cheaper than its key rivals
  • Good levels of standard equipment
  • Comfortable cabin interior
  • Five years of free servicing

GV70 lowlights

  • Expensive to run
  • No eletrification offered across range
  • Some rivals are more spacious in the rear
  • Loud diesel engines

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £39,450 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Genesis GV70 (2021 onwards) – front view
Genesis GV70 (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Genesis GV70 (2021 onwards) – rear view

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2019

97%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

87%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Genesis GV70 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Genesis GV70, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volvo XC60

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

