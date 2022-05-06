Genesis releases price list for all-electric GV60

Genesis has announced the full UK pricing and specification for the GV60, the sixth European but first all-electric model from Hyundai’s upmarket sister brand.

Pre-orders for the mid-sized crossover, built on the same underpinnings as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, are now being taken.

The entry-level GV60 employs a single 168kW motor mounted on the rear axle and is priced from £47,005.

The all-wheel-drive Sport version, which adds a second 74kW motor on the front axle, will cost from £53,605 and the range-topping Sport Plus, with 360kW all-wheel-drive, starts at £65,405.

Genesis claims a range of up to 321 miles between charges for the single-motor GV60, with the dual-motor Sport variants rated at 292 miles, just three miles more than the Sport Plus despite the extra power of the top model.

Charging options available for the car will include 350kW rapid charging taking 18 minutes to replenish the battery pack from 10 to 80%.

Standard equipment on all versions includes a range of active safety systems, dual 12-inch infotainment screens for front-seat passengers and wireless phone charging.

A range of six option packs will also be available for the car, ranging from an ‘Innovation Package’ for an extra £2K which includes additional active safety systems, parking aids and a head-up display, to comfort and leather seat packs and an ‘Outdoor Pack’ that adds a roof rack and plug sockets to power electrical equipment outside the car.

Further options available for the GV60 as part of the packages will include a panoramic sunroof and digital rear-view mirrors.

Genesis plans to quickly ramp up its electric range – the existing G80 saloon and GV70 SUV will be next to be offered in EV form, with the brand planning to launch only electric models from 2025.

The first GV60 customers are expected to receive their cars next month.