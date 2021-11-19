fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car industry news

More top ratings awarded, but green tests to get tougher

Two cars scored top five-star ratings in the latest environmental tests by Green NCAP, but the ratings will be tougher to achieve in 2022.

Andrew Charman

Two cars have achieved a top five-star rating in the latest set of results by Green NCAP, but the environmental test body plans to make its ratings tougher to achieve in 2022.

Green NCAP is an offshoot of safety body the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), promoting the development of cars that are clean, energy efficient and not harmful to the environment. Since 2019 it has been giving new cars a star rating in similar fashion to Euro NCAP’s crash-test programme.

In the latest set of results, which is the final batch of tests for 2021, the Lexus UX 300e and Nissan Leaf e+, both full battery-electric cars, earned maximum five-star ratings.

The Lexus and Nissan were rated in the three sectors of performance in clean air, greenhouse gas emissions and energy efficiency – the two EVs only lost fractions of points in the energy efficiency category.

  • Lexus UX Electric | Lexus UX 300e (2020 onwards) – front view
  • Nissan Leaf e+ review 2019 wallpaper | The Car Expert
Both the Lexus UX 300e and Nissan Leaf e+ scored nearly flawless scores in their Grren NCAP tests, due to their all-electric powertrains

Plug-in hybrids the Renault Captur E-Tech and Volkswagen Golf 8 GTE achieved 3.5 stars and the diesel-engined Audi A3 Sportback 35 TDI gained three stars, a result Euro NCAP described as creditable.

Commenting on the results recorded by the two PHEVs, Green NCAP accepted that plug-in hybrids perform at their best with fully-charged batteries, but both cars also have efficient after-exhaust treatment systems, cutting emissions when running on their petrol engines.

The Audi diesel performed very well in the clean air and energy efficiency tests but was let down by its greenhouse gas emissions. “Nevertheless, a rating of three Green NCAP stars is a solid performance for a traditional, diesel powered car,” testers commented.

  • Renault Captur test drive 2020 | The Car Expert
The plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf GTE and Renault Captur E-Tech achieved overall index scores of 6.0 and 6.2 out of 10 respectively

In announcing its results Green NCAP also revealed plans to change the current criteria for cars which is based solely on tailpipe emissions.

From 2022 Green NCAP will base its tests on ‘well-to-wheel’, taking account of the environmental impact of producing the electricity for EVs. Green NCAP’s incoming technical manager Alex Damyanov admitted that looking only at tailpipe emissions flatters all-electric vehicles by ignoring the energy consumed in producing the electricity they use.

“Next year, we plan to also provide consumers with a total life-cycle analysis (LCA) which will allow them to see for themselves which car offers the cleanest mode of transport, depending on the use they make of the car, where their electricity comes from, where the vehicle is produced and how it is ultimately salvaged,” Damyanov said.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We’ve had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We’re working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Hyundai i20 N

Volkswagen Polo GTI

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved