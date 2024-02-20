Summary

Initially launched in the UK as the ‘Funky Cat’, the 03 is an all-electric hatchback launched by Ora – a fledgling brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Great Wall Motors.

Slightly smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 but larger than the electric Mini hatch, the 03 is Ora’s first foray into the European market, which has received a rather mixed bag of reviews from UK media sources since it became available to order in the last weeks of 2022.

Often described as “a good start”, some reviewers found it hard to look past its unusual ‘Funky Cat’ name and questionable infotainment, while others have earmarked the hatchback as an interesting left-field choice that could tempt buyers that usually opt for the cars of bigger brands.

Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones concludes that the hatchback will appeal to those “more focused on style than sensibility”, pointing to the car’s smart styling that is hindered by its small boot, and the fact that it has less battery range than some smaller, cheaper electric superminis.

The car will not initially ship with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, which disappointed some outlets, and multiple reviewers also comment that many of its similarly-priced rivals are simply more entertaining on the road.

That said, Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the 03 does “punch above its weight on kit and cabin tech” – a conclusion mirrored by the car’s impressive five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

“The Funky Cat is different”, says The Sun‘s Ron Gill, “but it doesn’t move the game on.” While Ora’s first entrant in the UK market is a capable hatchback, it does little to stand out in an increasingly crowded electric family car pack.

As of January 2024, the GWM Ora 03 holds an Expert Rating of A, with a score of 74%. It has an excellent safety score, very low running costs and produces zero tailpipe emissions. Journalists are not that impressed with how it drives, but it should be a very affordable car to live with.

Ora 03 highlights Upmarket interior

Generous warranty

Comes with plenty of safety tech as standard

Spacious cabin Ora 03 lowlights Poor infotainment

Rivals offer better driving dynamics and performance

Small boot

Having to constantly explain what it is…

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium five-door hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £32,590 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“Cute retro looks, lots of safety kit and a crazy name help the Ora Funky Cat stand out from rival electric vehicles.”

Author: Max Adams, Alex Ingram

Read review Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The GWM Ora Funky Cat is arguably the biggest and most pleasant surprise of 2022. It’s time to sit up and take notice of the Chinese car industry; if you can see past the childish name and slightly challenging rear-end styling, the Funky Cat is an extremely credible small EV. Watch out, Europe, China’s on the march.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“With real substance behind the quirky looks and funny name, the GWM Ora Funky Cat is a fresh new contender in the electric hatchback field.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 48 kWh First Edition

Score: 5 / 10

“The Ora Funky Cat offers decent value and funky looks, but a mediocre experience overall.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: First Edition 45kWh

Score: 5 / 10

“The Ora Funky Cat drives well enough, but there are too many shortcomings sacrificed for style.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This is a solid if not outstanding initial gambit from Ora that’ll certainly appeal to those more focused on style than sensibility.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ora Funky Cat has landed in the UK on all fours and is one of the strongest small EVs currently on sale.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Funky Cat First Edition

Score: 6 / 10

” The ORA Funky Cat’s First Edition model comes fully loaded with kit you’ll pay extra for on more expensive models.”

Author: Mat Watson

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ora Funky Cat may not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s a great electric city car with a plush interior and all the kit you could possibly need.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“You might choose it just for the looks, quality and technology, but the Ora Funky Cat is good to drive too. Rivals have a longer range and can charge faster, but that might not worry drivers who rarely venture out of town.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ora Funky Cat has characterful exterior styling, an interesting interior, the refinement that you would expect from an EV, and decent driving dynamics. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the quality of the car, especially the cabin.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Weird name aside, the Ora Funky Cat is actually a really likeable electric car. We love its cutesy looks and cheerful interior, while it also strikes us as excellent value for money.”

Author: Andy Brady

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A welcome addition to the electric hatchback segment, the Ora Funky Cat is a well-polished, premium EV that brings just enough joie de vivre to make some European marques sweat. Its retro-styled charm is a breath of fresh air and there’s no denying it’s a good electric car that offers excellent value for money.”

Author: Sam Phillips

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.4 / 10

“If you like the styling of the GWM Ora 03 (formerly known as the Funky Cat) and enjoy its fun interior, you likely won’t be disappointed by the car’s undemanding driving dynamics. But we’ll hold out hope for a software update to fix some of our bigger complaints with the car.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Funky Cat is different but it doesn’t move the game on. If you really want a smart, do-it-all electric car, go and try a Kia Niro. That’s the Top Cat.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Funky Cat has its problems, including the price tag and the comparatively small battery, but it’s still a competitive product, nonetheless. The driving experience and cabin quality are both a match for the Funky Cat’s rivals, and the in-car technology is impressive.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 4 / 10

“There’s far too much ‘that’ll do’ for the Ora Funky Cat to be a credible contender in what is going to be a very hard-fought sector of the market, despite its attractive five-year/unlimited mileage warranty.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Interesting to look at and to explain to your friends, but the Funky Cat is let down by some fundamental issues.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review Model reviewed: Funky Cat First Edition

Score: 7 / 10

“The indicators are a nightmare: it’s a light touch for a quick indicate and a heavy touch when you’re sat at a junction, but it’s all too easy to press too hard.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Funky Cat has an excellent safety rating and a decent warranty. The trouble is, there are a lot of small electric car rivals that cost similar money or less, and most of them are better to drive and better inside. The poor infotainment system and small boot compound matters.”

Read review Which EV? + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“If you like to stand out and you can handle the name, the Ora Funky Cat could be the small EV for you. It has personality by the bucketload, provides a respectable range, and gives the likes of the Honda e and Mini Electric a run for their money. But there’s no denying this is a Chinese oddball, and it’s not as fun to drive as it looks.”

Author: Tim Barnes-Clay

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 93%

Notes on safety rating

The GWM Ora 03 was awarded Euro NCAP’s best small family car for 2022, based on its impressive scores across all four categories of testing.

The hatchback comes with adaptive cruise control with steering assistance as standard, traffic-sign recognition and a driver monitor system.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2024, the GWM Ora 03 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the GWM Ora 03 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 3, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the GWM Ora 03 has received.

2022 Driving Electric Awards – Best Urban Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the GWM Ora 03, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4 | Mini Electric | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More information

More news, reviews and information about the GWM Ora 03 at The Car Expert

Buy an GWM Ora 03

If you’re looking to buy a new or used GWM Ora 03, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Lease an GWM Ora 03

If you’re looking to lease a new GWM Ora 03, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to an GWM Ora 03

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)