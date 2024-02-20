fbpx

GWM Ora 03

(2022 - present)

Ora Funky Cat | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

74
%
A

Used car score:

74
%
A

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

51
%
E

Safety Rating:

90
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

81
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

Initially launched in the UK as the 'Funky Cat', the 03 is an all-electric hatchback launched by Ora – a fledgling brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Great Wall Motors.

Slightly smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 but larger than the electric Mini hatch, the 03 is Ora’s first foray into the European market, which has received a rather mixed bag of reviews from UK media sources since it became available to order in the last weeks of 2022.

Often described as “a good start”, some reviewers found it hard to look past its unusual ‘Funky Cat’ name and questionable infotainment, while others have earmarked the hatchback as an interesting left-field choice that could tempt buyers that usually opt for the cars of bigger brands.

Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones concludes that the hatchback will appeal to those “more focused on style than sensibility”, pointing to the car’s smart styling that is hindered by its small boot, and the fact that it has less battery range than some smaller, cheaper electric superminis.

The car will not initially ship with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, which disappointed some outlets, and multiple reviewers also comment that many of its similarly-priced rivals are simply more entertaining on the road.

That said, Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the 03 does “punch above its weight on kit and cabin tech” – a conclusion mirrored by the car’s impressive five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

“The Funky Cat is different”, says The Sun‘s Ron Gill, “but it doesn’t move the game on.” While Ora’s first entrant in the UK market is a capable hatchback, it does little to stand out in an increasingly crowded electric family car pack.

As of January 2024, the GWM Ora 03 holds an Expert Rating of A, with a score of 74%. It has an excellent safety score, very low running costs and produces zero tailpipe emissions. Journalists are not that impressed with how it drives, but it should be a very affordable car to live with.

Ora 03 highlights

  • Upmarket interior
  • Generous warranty
  • Comes with plenty of safety tech as standard
  • Spacious cabin

Ora 03 lowlights

  • Poor infotainment
  • Rivals offer better driving dynamics and performance
  • Small boot
  • Having to constantly explain what it is…

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium five-door hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £32,590 on-road

Launched: Winter 2022/23
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Ora Funky Cat front view | Expert Rating
Ora Funky Cat rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Green Car Guide

+

Heycar

+

Move Electric

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which EV?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 74%
Safety assist: 93%

Notes on safety rating

The GWM Ora 03 was awarded Euro NCAP’s best small family car for 2022, based on its impressive scores across all four categories of testing.

The hatchback comes with adaptive cruise control with steering assistance as standard,  traffic-sign recognition and a driver monitor system.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2024, the GWM Ora 03 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the GWM Ora 03 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 3, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the GWM Ora 03 has received.

2022

  • Driving Electric Awards – Best Urban Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the GWM Ora 03, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4 | Mini Electric | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More news, reviews and information about the GWM Ora 03 at The Car Expert

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Who or what is GWM Ora?

Who or what is GWM Ora?

Five-star crash test results for Tesla and Genesis

Five-star crash test results for Tesla and Genesis

Funky Cat supermini to mark Ora’s UK arrival

Funky Cat supermini to mark Ora’s UK arrival

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page last updated:

The GWM Ora 03 is a spacious hatchback and one of the safest all-electric family cars on the market, but its rivals are more fun to drive.GWM Ora 03
