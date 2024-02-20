Summary
Initially launched in the UK as the ‘Funky Cat’, the 03 is an all-electric hatchback launched by Ora – a fledgling brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Great Wall Motors.
Slightly smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 but larger than the electric Mini hatch, the 03 is Ora’s first foray into the European market, which has received a rather mixed bag of reviews from UK media sources since it became available to order in the last weeks of 2022.
Often described as “a good start”, some reviewers found it hard to look past its unusual ‘Funky Cat’ name and questionable infotainment, while others have earmarked the hatchback as an interesting left-field choice that could tempt buyers that usually opt for the cars of bigger brands.
Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones concludes that the hatchback will appeal to those “more focused on style than sensibility”, pointing to the car’s smart styling that is hindered by its small boot, and the fact that it has less battery range than some smaller, cheaper electric superminis.
The car will not initially ship with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, which disappointed some outlets, and multiple reviewers also comment that many of its similarly-priced rivals are simply more entertaining on the road.
That said, Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the 03 does “punch above its weight on kit and cabin tech” – a conclusion mirrored by the car’s impressive five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
“The Funky Cat is different”, says The Sun‘s Ron Gill, “but it doesn’t move the game on.” While Ora’s first entrant in the UK market is a capable hatchback, it does little to stand out in an increasingly crowded electric family car pack.
As of January 2024, the GWM Ora 03 holds an Expert Rating of A, with a score of 74%. It has an excellent safety score, very low running costs and produces zero tailpipe emissions. Journalists are not that impressed with how it drives, but it should be a very affordable car to live with.
Ora 03 highlights
- Upmarket interior
- Generous warranty
- Comes with plenty of safety tech as standard
- Spacious cabin
Ora 03 lowlights
- Poor infotainment
- Rivals offer better driving dynamics and performance
- Small boot
- Having to constantly explain what it is…
Key specifications
Body style: Small-medium five-door hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £32,590 on-road
Launched: Winter 2022/23
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“Cute retro looks, lots of safety kit and a crazy name help the Ora Funky Cat stand out from rival electric vehicles.”
Author: Max Adams, Alex Ingram
Read review
Model reviewed: First Edition
Score: 8 / 10
“The GWM Ora Funky Cat is arguably the biggest and most pleasant surprise of 2022. It’s time to sit up and take notice of the Chinese car industry; if you can see past the childish name and slightly challenging rear-end styling, the Funky Cat is an extremely credible small EV. Watch out, Europe, China’s on the march.”
Author: Richard Ingram
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“With real substance behind the quirky looks and funny name, the GWM Ora Funky Cat is a fresh new contender in the electric hatchback field.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 48 kWh First Edition
Score: 5 / 10
“The Ora Funky Cat offers decent value and funky looks, but a mediocre experience overall.”
Author: Illya Verpraet
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: First Edition 45kWh
Score: 5 / 10
“The Ora Funky Cat drives well enough, but there are too many shortcomings sacrificed for style.”
Author: Martyn Collins
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“This is a solid if not outstanding initial gambit from Ora that’ll certainly appeal to those more focused on style than sensibility.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ora Funky Cat has landed in the UK on all fours and is one of the strongest small EVs currently on sale.”
Author: Tom Jervis
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Funky Cat First Edition
Score: 6 / 10
” The ORA Funky Cat’s First Edition model comes fully loaded with kit you’ll pay extra for on more expensive models.”
Author: Mat Watson
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ora Funky Cat may not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s a great electric city car with a plush interior and all the kit you could possibly need.”
Author: Tom Jervis
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“You might choose it just for the looks, quality and technology, but the Ora Funky Cat is good to drive too. Rivals have a longer range and can charge faster, but that might not worry drivers who rarely venture out of town.”
Author: Tom Barnard
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ora Funky Cat has characterful exterior styling, an interesting interior, the refinement that you would expect from an EV, and decent driving dynamics. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the quality of the car, especially the cabin.”
Author: Paul Clarke
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Weird name aside, the Ora Funky Cat is actually a really likeable electric car. We love its cutesy looks and cheerful interior, while it also strikes us as excellent value for money.”
Author: Andy Brady
Read review
Move Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“A welcome addition to the electric hatchback segment, the Ora Funky Cat is a well-polished, premium EV that brings just enough joie de vivre to make some European marques sweat. Its retro-styled charm is a breath of fresh air and there’s no denying it’s a good electric car that offers excellent value for money.”
Author: Sam Phillips
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5.4 / 10
“If you like the styling of the GWM Ora 03 (formerly known as the Funky Cat) and enjoy its fun interior, you likely won’t be disappointed by the car’s undemanding driving dynamics. But we’ll hold out hope for a software update to fix some of our bigger complaints with the car.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Funky Cat is different but it doesn’t move the game on. If you really want a smart, do-it-all electric car, go and try a Kia Niro. That’s the Top Cat.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Funky Cat has its problems, including the price tag and the comparatively small battery, but it’s still a competitive product, nonetheless. The driving experience and cabin quality are both a match for the Funky Cat’s rivals, and the in-car technology is impressive.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: First Edition
Score: 4 / 10
“There’s far too much ‘that’ll do’ for the Ora Funky Cat to be a credible contender in what is going to be a very hard-fought sector of the market, despite its attractive five-year/unlimited mileage warranty.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“Interesting to look at and to explain to your friends, but the Funky Cat is let down by some fundamental issues.”
Author: Greg Potts
Read review
Model reviewed: Funky Cat First Edition
Score: 7 / 10
“The indicators are a nightmare: it’s a light touch for a quick indicate and a heavy touch when you’re sat at a junction, but it’s all too easy to press too hard.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“The Funky Cat has an excellent safety rating and a decent warranty. The trouble is, there are a lot of small electric car rivals that cost similar money or less, and most of them are better to drive and better inside. The poor infotainment system and small boot compound matters.”
Read review
Which EV?
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“If you like to stand out and you can handle the name, the Ora Funky Cat could be the small EV for you. It has personality by the bucketload, provides a respectable range, and gives the likes of the Honda e and Mini Electric a run for their money. But there’s no denying this is a Chinese oddball, and it’s not as fun to drive as it looks.”
Author: Tim Barnes-Clay
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 74%
Safety assist: 93%
Notes on safety rating
The GWM Ora 03 was awarded Euro NCAP’s best small family car for 2022, based on its impressive scores across all four categories of testing.
The hatchback comes with adaptive cruise control with steering assistance as standard, traffic-sign recognition and a driver monitor system.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of January 2024, the GWM Ora 03 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the GWM Ora 03 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 3, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the GWM Ora 03 has received.
2022
- Driving Electric Awards – Best Urban Electric Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the GWM Ora 03, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
BYD Dolphin | Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4 | Mini Electric | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.3
More information
More news, reviews and information about the GWM Ora 03 at The Car Expert
Buy an GWM Ora 03
If you’re looking to buy a new or used GWM Ora 03, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Lease an GWM Ora 03
If you’re looking to lease a new GWM Ora 03, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to an GWM Ora 03
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
Find out more