Model update

High-power Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally debuts

Ford has unveiled a rally-tuned version of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, which will be available to order in the UK early next year

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

by Sean Rees

Ford has announced that it will soon be selling its first “first-ever rally-inspired EV”, which will expand the Mustang Mach-E SUV range when it arrives early next year.

This new variant is powered by the same 91kWh battery pack and 480hp twin electric motor setup as the equally powerful Mustang Mach-E GT model, but with several cosmetic and technical alterations.

The SUV comes with a rally-tuned suspension with an extra two centimetres of ground clearance with re-tuned springs and magnetically-controlled shock absorbers. Brembo brake callipers finished in red also feature, like on the GT editions.

The Mach-E Rally sits on white 19‑inch alloy wheels​ which Ford says is inspired by the brand’s history of rally vehicles, which are wrapped in Michelin Cross Climate tyres that have thicker sidewalls to boost grip on loose surfaces.

Besides the black dual racing stripe bodywork finish, exterior alterations include a unique front splitter, a black steel roof, built-in fog lights on the front fascia and a large spoiler above the rear window that the manufacturer says takes inspiration from the now-discontinued Focus RS hot hatch.

On the move, the driver can turn on a new ‘RallySport Drive’ mode that adapts electronic control systems to allow bigger slides, modifies linear throttle response for better control, and stiffens the suspension for better handling in loose corners.

Inside, the interior layout and trim is mostly unchanged. White accents feature on the dash, the lower spokes of the steering wheel, the seatbacks and the stitching on the doors. ‘Mach-E Rally’ branding is embossed on the seats.

That sums up what we know about the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally so far. Pricing and trim specifications are yet to be confirmed, but Ford has said that the model will be available to order in early 2024, with the first orders arriving on UK roads shortly after that. For comparison, the range-topping Mach-E GT is currently priced at over £74k.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E range has been praised by the British motoring media for its straight-line performance and its spacious interior, but the SUV’s ride quality has been criticised, and some reviewers have concluded that its handling is not as good as some rivals. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
