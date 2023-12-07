High-power Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé unveiled

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a high-power AMG version of its new hard-top CLE Coupé, which is powered by a mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight six petrol engine.

The ‘CLE’ nameplate is new. Previously, Mercedes-Benz offered its C-Class and E-Class models in saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet body styles. The introduction of the CLE range slims down this wide range of models, as Mercedes-Benz ramps up its investment in its all-electric EQ range of cars.

This AMG CLE has similar exterior looks to the standard coupé, but Mercedes says this high-power version has a more “powerful appearance”, with a larger AMG-specific vertical bar grille, swollen wheel arches, wider air intakes on the front bumper, a thicker ducktail spoiler and four exhaust pipes on a sportier rear diffuser.

It’s officially named the CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé – ’53’ being Mercedes-AMG’s mid-range performance badge. It’s all-wheel drive, and its 3.0-litre engine produces 449hp and a reported 0-62mph sprint time of 4.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 155mph. A small electric motor is included, delivering up to 23hp to assist with cruising at speed and stop-start traffic.

Mercedes has also fitted the car with high-performance brakes and the AMG ‘ride control’ suspension package, which is said to make the car more agile and grippy in high-speed corners.

That sums up this latest AMG range announcement – model pricing is yet to arrive here in the UK. Mercedes is also yet to announce exactly when this AMG CLE will arrive here in the UK, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. Check back soon!