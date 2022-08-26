fbpx

Expert Rating

Honda Civic

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

76%

Expert Rating

Honda Civic

(2022 - present)

    Honda Civic (2022 - present) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Honda Civic is a medium-sized family car that has now been sold in different guises for over 50 years. This is the latest 11th-generation Civic, which is only available as a hybrid.

    Officially titled ‘Civic eHEV’ by its manufacturer, this brand-new liftback is now available to order here in the UK, and has received unanimously positive reviews from the British motoring media so far, described by Top Gear as “one heck of an upgrade” when compared to the outgoing Civic generation.

    The majority of reviewers agree that the new Civic’s biggest strength is just how well-rounded it is as a family car. “It’s tidy to drive, has a generous boot and lots of standard kit”, What Car? concludes, while Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire adds that the car has the best ride comfort and handling in its class.

    Buyers can expect running costs to be low, thanks to the Civic’s petrol-electric hybrid engine, but it costs more to buy than its key rivals – notably the Toyota Corolla hybrid, and mild hybrid versions of the Ford Focus and Mazda 3.

    Nevertheless, Richard Ingram of Auto Express believes that the Civic will be an appealing option to those who are looking for an efficient family car and don’t want to fork out extra for a plug-in hybrid or all-electric model. “Honda’s approach could see it score well, undercutting PHEV rivals but offering stronger fuel economy than pure-petrol models.”

    As of August 2022, the Honda Civic holds an Expert Rating of 76% based on 14 reviews, which is a marked improvement over the score held by the outgoing model. This is a brand-new car, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Civic highlights

    • Low running costs
    • High-quality interior
    • Class-leading driving dynamics
    • Large boot
    • Punchy performance

    Civic lowlights

    • Only one engine option on offer
    • More expensive than key rivals
    • Limited rear headroom
    • No plug-in hybrid version
    • Not as interesting to look at as the last Civic

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium liftback
    Engines:     petrol-electric hybrid
    Price:     From £29,595 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Honda Civic (2022 - present) front view | Expert Rating
    Honda Civic (2022 - present) rear view | Expert Rating
    Honda Civic (2022 - present) interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of August 2022, the 11th-generation Honda Civic has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, this latest iteration of the Honda Civic has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The 11th-generation Honda Civic is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on this iteration of the Civic to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the newest Civic, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Honda Civic, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

    Honda CivicEngine efficiency and agile handling make the 11th-generation Honda Civic a capable family car choice, but it's rivals are more affordable.

