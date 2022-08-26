Honda Civic (2022 - present) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Honda Civic is a medium-sized family car that has now been sold in different guises for over 50 years. This is the latest 11th-generation Civic, which is only available as a hybrid.

Officially titled ‘Civic eHEV’ by its manufacturer, this brand-new liftback is now available to order here in the UK, and has received unanimously positive reviews from the British motoring media so far, described by Top Gear as “one heck of an upgrade” when compared to the outgoing Civic generation.

The majority of reviewers agree that the new Civic’s biggest strength is just how well-rounded it is as a family car. “It’s tidy to drive, has a generous boot and lots of standard kit”, What Car? concludes, while Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire adds that the car has the best ride comfort and handling in its class.

Buyers can expect running costs to be low, thanks to the Civic’s petrol-electric hybrid engine, but it costs more to buy than its key rivals – notably the Toyota Corolla hybrid, and mild hybrid versions of the Ford Focus and Mazda 3.

Nevertheless, Richard Ingram of Auto Express believes that the Civic will be an appealing option to those who are looking for an efficient family car and don’t want to fork out extra for a plug-in hybrid or all-electric model. “Honda’s approach could see it score well, undercutting PHEV rivals but offering stronger fuel economy than pure-petrol models.”

As of August 2022, the Honda Civic holds an Expert Rating of 76% based on 14 reviews, which is a marked improvement over the score held by the outgoing model. This is a brand-new car, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Civic highlights Low running costs

High-quality interior

Class-leading driving dynamics

Large boot

Punchy performance Civic lowlights Only one engine option on offer

More expensive than key rivals

Limited rear headroom

No plug-in hybrid version

Not as interesting to look at as the last Civic

Key specifications

Body style: Medium liftback

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £29,595 on-road Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric hybrid Advance

Score: 9 / 10

“The all-new, all-hybrid Honda Civic is an impressive piece of engineering that balances the brand’s usual fun-to-drive feel and engineering integrity with a much-improved interior, strong technology, fair practicality and great efficiency potential. In a market that’s incredibly crowded, Honda’s individual approach could see it score well, undercutting PHEV rivals but offering stronger fuel economy than pure-petrol models.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Honda has dramatically changed the Civic hatch by making it, well, less dramatic. In appearance, at any rate. The new Civic gets simple, sober styling but the biggest changes are under the skin, where there’s just one hybrid engine available and the cabin has been given a high-quality makeover.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Civic slots into being one of the best to drive in the class just like that. Like recent drives in a Kia Ceed and a Citroën C5 X, it’s a reminder that a simply proportioned car retains lots of appeal, in terms of chassis dynamics and also economy. A car with a big frontal area wouldn’t return such low fuel consumption.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s very well equipped and a damn sight better built than its key VAG rivals, the Volkswagen Golf and the SEAT Leon. Most importantly, it’s a nicer place to be than its main sparring partner, the Toyota Corolla.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Honda Civic is great to drive, well put together and is fuel efficient too, but it just looks a bit dull.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It drives well, packs some impressive engineering and impresses especially when it comes to interior quality and real-world efficiency. Company-car users may rue the lack of a plug-in hybrid option, but private buyers will find lots to like here.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not look like a radical departure from the old one, but much has changed including a classier, more user-friendly interior, smooth and efficient hybrid-only power and better ride and handling.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Honda Civic is a very impressive all-round family hatchback, albeit one that’s not exactly cheap to buy or exciting to look at. It’s hybrid-only, making it smooth and powerful yet cheap to run, while it drives well and has a smart, intuitive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.4 / 10

“If you want a plug-in car, an SUV or a bargain-basement people-mover, the Civic won’t be for you. But for everyone else, we think it’s an absolutely cracking car.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Civic looks a mite dull on the outside and it’s certainly not the most thrilling car of the year to drive (not in standard form, at least), but it might just be the most sensible thanks to a decent cabin, lots of space and a very frugal hybrid engine.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Civic isn’t quite as good as Honda would have us believe, but it’s a good alternative to the Corolla, if not quite as sharp to drive. And on the face of it, with prices starting at £29,595, it’s pricier than the Toyota rival.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Honda took an interesting tack with this Civic: honing the drivetrain for impatient European tastes first, then adapting it for lazy American driving afterwards. It shows: this is a well sorted, mature and very complete family hatchback, well kitted out and impressively refined. It’s one heck of an upgrade.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda Civic is a remarkably well-rounded family car, which also benefits from being one of the few hybrid offerings in the class. It’s also tidy to drive, has a generous boot and lots of standard kit.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The car’s touchscreen media system still isn’t a match for the very best alternatives, but in every other respect, this all-hybrid Civic feels like step forward. It’s certainly got the depth of quality and breadth of talent to match its traditional benchmark rival, the VW Golf.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of August 2022, the 11th-generation Honda Civic has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, this latest iteration of the Honda Civic has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The 11th-generation Honda Civic is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on this iteration of the Civic to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the newest Civic, we’ll publish the score here.

