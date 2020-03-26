The Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance version of the regular Honda Civic five-door family hatchback. The current model was launched in 2017 and until 2020 was built at Honda’s UK factory in Swindon. However, production is now shifting back to Japan as the Swindon facility is being closed.

The Civic Type R was given a light update in early 2020, when a new Sport Line model was added to the range. Its performance is the the as the regular model, but the bodywork has been toned down somewhat. A Limited Edition model was also released, although it sold out almost immediately.

The Honda Civic Type R has received unanimously positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, as well as many awards. It has been highly praised for its driving dynamics, both in terms of performance as well as comfort, which are almost universally regarded as best-in-class. The main criticisms have related to its extroverted styling and poor-quality infotainment system.

Body style: Mid-size five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £31,870 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 8.6 / 10

“The new Honda Civic Type R is a much more complete performance hatch than its predecessor, more potent, but also significantly more practical as a daily driver.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 10 / 10

“The Honda Civic Type R is the ultimate example of what a hot hatch should be. It has the ability to transform itself from a comfortable day-to-day hatchback into a hardcore performance car at the flick of a switch, helped no end by the addition of standard-fit adaptive dampers that can be tailored to suit your driving mood.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 9 / 10

“Uncompromising but thoroughly exploitable, and with a chassis that takes ownership of an engine capable of delivering thunderous power and considerable reward when wringing it out to the redline, Honda’s latest effort stays true to the very best Type R values.”

Read review Car + Score: 10 / 10

“The styling may narrow this car’s appeal but, based on these first few hours behind the wheel at least, it deserves a wide audience. If you’re a hot hatch fan, this is one of the very best of the current crop.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.6 / 10

“The nimble, responsive Honda Civic Type R delivers thrills without sacrificing comfort or practicality”

Read review Company Car Today + “Honda has something of a hot hatch and performance car pedigree, and the new Civic Type R offers more extreme looks than any that has come before. To drive, the Type R mixes racing car lunacy with almost complete civility.”

Read review Daily Mail + Score: 10 / 10

“This is a no-holds-barred raving lunatic of a car, the antithesis of everything Shakespeare, enough to make Mary Berry throw herself into a cesspit of soggy bottoms. It’s creations such as this that threaten the very fibre of Strictly Come Dancing and the calm and moral cache of Cash In The Attic.” (Chris Evans)

Read review “It’s a powerful and high performing car, but thanks perhaps to its British and Japanese pedigree, it also has impeccable good manners.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 10 / 10

“Aesthetically displeasing perhaps, but the FK8 Civic Type R is magnificent. An honest real-world superhero.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 10 / 10

“If you want your hot hatch to turn heads, then the Honda Civic Type R beats rivals like the Ford Focus RS hands down. It has great performance and handling too – and yet it’s a car that isn’t too tricky to live with on a daily basis. And that’s exactly what a hot hatch should be – an everyday performance car.”

Read review The Sun + “The Honda Civic Type R is a boy racer’s wet dream”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 6 / 10

“Wonderful to drive, embarrassing to be seen in” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 8 / 10

“A truly great, if utterly single-minded, machine. You might find the styling extreme, but it’s there for a purpose and it works. You could use a Honda Civic Type R every day, but it doesn’t ride particularly well and the engine could become tiring. Get it on a track, though, and it’s a superhero.”

Read review Top Gear + “It works, too. For all the brilliance of the Civic’s chassis and the punch of its performance – both of which deserve a lot of praise – it’s the refinement that’s most stark about this new car. It may look like a motorsport refugee, but it’ll require no change in lifestyle if it’s your only car.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 10 / 10

“The Honda Civic Type R offers awesome performance and precise handling, yet it’s also a practical and comfortable everyday car.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 75% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 88% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Honda Civic Type R has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Honda Civic Type R has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch 2019 Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch

What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch

2018 Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch

What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch

News UK Motor Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Autocar Awards – Readers’ Champion Award + Best Affordable Drivers Car. 2017 Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year

Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch

