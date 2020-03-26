Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
Honda Civic Type R (2017 onwards)

Honda Civic Type R

(2017 - present)

91 %
Expert Rating

The Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance version of the regular Honda Civic five-door family hatchback. The current model was launched in 2017 and until 2020 was built at Honda’s UK factory in Swindon. However, production is now shifting back to Japan as the Swindon facility is being closed.

The Civic Type R was given a light update in early 2020, when a new Sport Line model was added to the range. Its performance is the the as the regular model, but the bodywork has been toned down somewhat. A Limited Edition model was also released, although it sold out almost immediately.

The Honda Civic Type R has received unanimously positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, as well as many awards. It has been highly praised for its driving dynamics, both in terms of performance as well as comfort, which are almost universally regarded as best-in-class. The main criticisms have related to its extroverted styling and poor-quality infotainment system.

More Honda ratings, news, reviews and features

Body style: Mid-size five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £31,870 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

75%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

88%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Honda Civic Type R has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Honda Civic Type R has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch

2019

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch

2018

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • News UK Motor Awards – Best Hot Hatch
  • Autocar Awards – Readers’ Champion Award + Best Affordable Drivers Car.

2017

  • Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year
  • Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Honda Civic Type R, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi S3 | BMW M135i | Ford Focus ST | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Volkswagen Golf GTI

More Honda ratings, news, reviews and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

New model

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out before customers even...

The low-volume Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out in the UK before buyers even had a chance to see it or find out how much it would cost.
Read more
Model update

Refreshed Honda Civic Type R adds hardcore and stealthier versions

Honda has overhauled its Civic Type R, introducing a track-focused limited edition version along with a more subdued Sport Line option.
Read more
Model update

Honda Civic upgraded for 2020 model year

Honda has rolled out a host of upgrades to its Civic hatchback, with a sportier look and improved interior quality.
Read more
New model

Honda reveals new Jazz with hybrid power

Honda has pulled back the covers on its brand-new Jazz — with the model debuting with a sole hybrid powertrain.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Honda Jazz

69%
The Honda Jazz has been praised by reviewers for its practicality and spaciousness, but has been criticised for poor levels of ride comfort and refinement.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Honda HR-V

68%
The Honda HR-V has received fairly average from the UK media, with our overall Expert Rating currently ranking it in the middle of the small SUV field.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.