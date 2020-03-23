Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition - front | The Car Expert
Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out before customers even saw it

Pricing now confirmed for the model, of which only 20 examples will come to the UK

Darren Cassey
The low-volume Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out in the UK before buyers even had a chance to see it or find out how much it would cost.

The Japanese car manufacturer has now revealed that pricing for the Limited Edition version of the hot hatch is £39,995, so now you’ll know how much anyone is trying to mark up theirs when it appears for sale about ten minutes after being handed over by the dealership.

Widely regarded as the best hot hatch on the market, just 20 of the 100 Civic Type R Limited Edition models are coming to the UK. They get lightweight 20-inch BBS alloy wheels, a unique yellow paint job, and an overall weight saving of 47kg compared with the standard Type R.

Inside, there’s a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a counterweighted teardrop gear knob – though unlike many lightweight rivals, the rear seats remain in place.

 

Phil Webb, head of cars at Honda UK, said: “As with the previous generation, we were expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R Limited Edition.

“To have sold all 20 examples so quickly and before anyone has even seen, let alone driven the car, is fantastic and testament to the work done by the multiple-award winning Civic Type R.”

