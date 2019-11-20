Honda Civic upgraded for 2020 model year

Honda has rolled out a host of upgrades to its Civic hatchback ahead of 2020.

Currently built in the UK (but not for much longer), this generation of the Honda Civic was first introduced in 2015 — with this update marking the model’s first major upgrade. The Civic range currently has a very decent score of 79% on The Car Expert’s unique new Expert Rating aggregator system, which collates reviews from 18 of the UK’s top motoring websites. This score puts it a few points behind the class leaders but well ahead of many other rivals.

A sportier look for the facelifted model is said to be achieved with the introduction of an ‘elegant’ lower front grille, with smoother surfaces and new styling blades. Tweaked LED daytime running lights follow these new blades, while full LED headlights are now a standard feature across the range.

New 16-inch alloy wheels are included on entry-level cars, while a fresh 17-inch option is now available on higher-spec models. An ‘Obsidian Blue’ paint finish has been introduced as well.





Inside the car, new interior panels are said to ‘reinforce’ a premium approach and an eight-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat is now included for high-spec cars. A revised infotainment system has been introduced too, which sees the introduction of physical buttons for various features — along with its climate control. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both supported as standard.

No changes have been made to the powertrain line-up, which still consists of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol units, as well as a 1.6-litre diesel option.

Pricing and specifications for the revised Honda Civic have yet to be revealed, though it’s said to be hitting showrooms in January 2020. It remains to be seen if the high-performance Type R hot hatch will benefit from these upgrades, too.