Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Honda CR-V

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

65%

Honda CR-V

(2023 - present)

    Honda CR-V | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Honda CR-V is a medium-sized five-seat SUV/crossover, available as either a petrol-electric hybrid or as a plug-in hybrid. This is the sixth-generation model, which arrived in the UK in the second half of 2023.

    The SUV has been given a rather mixed bag of reviews so far, and was unveiled as The Sunday Times James Fossdyke says “the outgoing CR-V was beginning to feel a bit dated” – this new model arrivng to address the old CR-V’s infotainment and interior quality criticisms and “build on the existing car’s impressive space and hybrid system.”

    “It’s a very recommendable car”, concludes the What Car? team, who comment that the latest iteration of the mid-size CR-V is “really economical, incredibly roomy, comfortable and decent to drive.”

    Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire also points to Honda’s “stellar” reliability record, but highlights the SUV’s key disadvantage when compared to rivals like the Toyota RAV4 – “Its price is more what you’d expect from premium competitors like the BMW X3 or Lexus NX.”

    Some reviewers have also called the car’s exterior styling bland, while others have voiced their disappointment that this new model isn’t available in a seven-seat configuration like its predecessor. But as Autocar‘s Illya Verpraet sums up, “it could do with a little more sparkle, but it ticks a lot of the family SUV boxes.”

    As of September 2023, the Honda CR-V holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in coming months.

    CR-V highlights

    • Efficient and smooth engine options
    • Spacious and well-built interior
    • Comfortable driving experience

    CR-V lowlights

    • More expensive than key rivals
    • Loud road noise
    • Engines are not very powerful

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
    Engines:     hybrid, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £45,895 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of September 2023, the Honda CR-V has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of September 2023, the Honda CR-V has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda CR-V to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CR-V, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda CR-V. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Honda CR-V, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Toyota RAV4Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

