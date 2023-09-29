Summary

The Honda CR-V is a medium-sized five-seat SUV/crossover, available as either a petrol-electric hybrid or as a plug-in hybrid. This is the sixth-generation model, which arrived in the UK in the second half of 2023.

The SUV has been given a rather mixed bag of reviews so far, and was unveiled as The Sunday Times James Fossdyke says “the outgoing CR-V was beginning to feel a bit dated” – this new model arrivng to address the old CR-V’s infotainment and interior quality criticisms and “build on the existing car’s impressive space and hybrid system.”

“It’s a very recommendable car”, concludes the What Car? team, who comment that the latest iteration of the mid-size CR-V is “really economical, incredibly roomy, comfortable and decent to drive.”

Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire also points to Honda’s “stellar” reliability record, but highlights the SUV’s key disadvantage when compared to rivals like the Toyota RAV4 – “Its price is more what you’d expect from premium competitors like the BMW X3 or Lexus NX.”

Some reviewers have also called the car’s exterior styling bland, while others have voiced their disappointment that this new model isn’t available in a seven-seat configuration like its predecessor. But as Autocar‘s Illya Verpraet sums up, “it could do with a little more sparkle, but it ticks a lot of the family SUV boxes.”

As of September 2023, the Honda CR-V holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in coming months.

CR-V highlights Efficient and smooth engine options

Spacious and well-built interior

Comfortable driving experience CR-V lowlights More expensive than key rivals

Loud road noise

Engines are not very powerful

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £45,895 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Honda’s CR-V is a better product than before, but it really needs to be when you take into account the price inflation. The user-friendly interior and overall refinement will be a clincher for many prospective buyers, although the lacklustre powertrain will be a turn off for many more.” (Alastair Crooks)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Advance Tech

Score: 8 / 10

“Although the Honda CR-V e:PHEV could do with seven seats and a little more sparkle, it ticks a lot of the family SUV boxes, being comfortable, economical, practical and undemanding to drive, and with a strong EV range.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re after a dependable family SUV with loads of space, excellent efficiency and an interior that’s unlikely to ever annoy you, the Honda CR-V makes a sound choice – it’s just one without much sparkle.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Honda CR-V is a large family SUV that comes with a smart design and plenty of excellent safety features, but there are some popular alternatives that it could struggle to beat.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

“My initial reaction on seeing the new and larger sixth-generation Honda CR-V was: ‘My, how you’ve grown.’ But after driving it I’m more tempted to say: ‘My, how you’ve grown up.'”(Ray Massey)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda CR-V is a very good family SUV, with bags of space, a stylish interior and plenty of features as standard. The two hybrid engines should also prove to be very efficient.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Honda’s reliability record is stellar, and the CR-V is nothing if not easy to live with – from the straightforward interior to the smooth and efficient powertrains. What it’s not is cheap.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The sixth generation version of this model gains a Plug-in Hybrid powertrain to sell alongside the full-Hybrid e:HEV engine most will prefer. Either way, this car has been completely re-designed for a new era, but it’s essential character hasn’t changed too much.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With the new CR-V, Honda has managed to eliminate almost all the old car’s weaknesses while still carrying over its strengths. The result is one of the best big, five-seat family SUVs on the market, offering comfort, efficiency and a bit of newfound style — particularly on the inside.” (James Fossdyke)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The latest version of the CR-V doesn’t mess with the car’s winning formula, adding a dash of practicality and a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will appeal to those on company car schemes. It doesn’t hurt that the car is reasonably fun to drive, too, so everyone will find something to like about it.” (Sam Burnett)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“No matter which version you go for, the Honda CR-V is a very recommendable car, proving really economical, incredibly roomy, comfortable and decent to drive.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2023, the Honda CR-V has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2023, the Honda CR-V has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda CR-V to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CR-V, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda CR-V. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Honda CR-V, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Toyota RAV4 | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Honda CR-V at The Car Expert

Buy a Honda CR-V

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Honda CR-V, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Honda CR-V

If you’re looking to lease a new Honda CR-V, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Honda CR-V

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)