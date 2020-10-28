Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

78 %
Expert Rating
Honda e (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Honda e

(2020 – present)

The Honda e is a small five-door electric city car hatchback. After various concept versions were shown by Honda in 2017 and 2018, the production version was revealed in 2019 and arrived in the UK in Summer 2020.

Unlike most electric vehicles currently on sale, the Honda e was designed from the ground up as an electric car rather than being based on an existing petrol model. It is also a showcase for a new design direction for Honda, combining 1970s and 1980s retro styling elements with start-of-the-art technology.

Media reviews for the Honda e have been positive but cautionary. It has received universally high praise for its styling, technology and driving dynamics, which distinguish it from any other city car (either electric or petrol-powered). But reviewers have also universally pointed out that the Honda e is expensive, with a starting price of nearly £30,000, and has a limited battery range of not much more than 100 miles in real-world conditions.

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £27,160 on-road*
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Honda e (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Honda e (2020 onwards) – rear
  • Honda e (2020 onwards) – front

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2020, the new Honda e has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming sinec September. Once the Honda e has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Honda e has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Honda e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Honda e has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Honda e is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Honda e has received

2020

  • Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best + Smart Product Award
  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Tech

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Honda e, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW i3 | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

This page last updated:

