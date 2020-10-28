The Honda e is a small five-door electric city car hatchback. After various concept versions were shown by Honda in 2017 and 2018, the production version was revealed in 2019 and arrived in the UK in Summer 2020.

Unlike most electric vehicles currently on sale, the Honda e was designed from the ground up as an electric car rather than being based on an existing petrol model. It is also a showcase for a new design direction for Honda, combining 1970s and 1980s retro styling elements with start-of-the-art technology.

Media reviews for the Honda e have been positive but cautionary. It has received universally high praise for its styling, technology and driving dynamics, which distinguish it from any other city car (either electric or petrol-powered). But reviewers have also universally pointed out that the Honda e is expensive, with a starting price of nearly £30,000, and has a limited battery range of not much more than 100 miles in real-world conditions.

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £27,160 on-road*

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Advance

“The Honda e is a groundbreaking little car, and one which will undoubtedly prove immensely popular. Yes, you could say that the range restricts it, but for those who want a car which is easy to nip here and there in – charging on the fly – then it more than fits the bill.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The retro-styled Honda e provides a cool, classy take on the small electric car.”

Read review Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 8 / 10

“Just a little more range would make the Honda e more appealing, but it’ll likely be fine for how most owners will use it. What you can’t deny is that Honda’s execution is superb; the e drives nicely, it’s comfortable, refined and even fun.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9.5 / 10

“The sweet combination of impressive future tech and captivating retro design makes Honda’s small, urban EV a very tempting package.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“For anyone already resolved that a short-range electric car would suit just fine, it could be first in the queue – but, we fear, that won’t be a great many.”

Read review Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 8 / 10

“Honda benchmarked this EV against bigger cars for refinement, and it most definitely shows. This is one car you can drive in urban areas without being constantly reminded of the ravaged state of Britain’s roads. Altogether, driving the Honda e is an uplifting experience, which shows a new way for small cars – or at least for small cars that weigh 1.5 tonnes…”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 9 / 10

“The Honda e is a ground-breaking EV, from its design and drive to its multiscreen infotainment system. The latter especially feels way ahead of all other cars sold in the UK (large and luxury ones included). Drive and see for yourself.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda e is one of the most eye-grabbing electric cars we’ve yet seen. It’s a joy to drive, and Honda has hit the bullseye first time out of the box with its first fully electric production car. It has certainly opened our eyes to how electric cars should drive.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda e looks brilliant, has interior technology that can rival luxury cars and is a brilliantly unique model that is a fantastic showcase for how innovative Honda can be when its engineers and designers can let their hair down. But the range and price are two sticking points.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Honda e looks like a CCTV control centre inside and a surprised panda outside. You’ll be surprised, too, when you see how much it costs given its modest range.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Advanced

“Range and, to a lesser extent, price are big barriers to what is an otherwise excellent little car. Practicality is compromised for the sake of style, but it does it that very well.”

Read review Daily Mail + “You can fall very quickly and deeply for the charms of Honda’s new all-electric supermini. The Honda e is eye-catchingly cute, has bags of personality, a lively pace, and a great sense of style without being overly formal, and is a comfortable and interesting companion with which to hang out and chill.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda e is great looking but its limited range and high price is going to make it a rare sight on our roads. It’s a car that’s easy to love but Volkswagen’s e-Up – that costs £6,000 less yet has a longer range – is a much more logical buy.”

Read review Eurekar + “Honda believes that two-thirds of its global car sales will feature some form of electrification by 2030. The Honda e is an encouraging glimpse into that future, but it’s been made available to sample now.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Honda’s new electric car is fun to drive and bursting with personality, but low range may deter some.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Score: 8 / 10

“We have no doubt that the Honda e will be popular. The stunning looks mean it will easily turn more heads than most exotic supercars. But it’s impossible to ignore its limited range and lack of practicality in a market that’s becoming increasingly competitive and will only become more so.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda e is the Apple iPhone of cars. It’s small, expensive, and will need recharging regularly. But many buyers will be happy to overlook its shortfalls in order to drive one of the most desirable electric cars on sale.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Cute electric city car is a convincing urban runaround.”

Read review The Sun + “The ‘baby’ Honda e is a cool, clever and cheap electric car.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 7 / 10

“The interior is so good you might ignore the range.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 6 / 10

“There’s much to like in this little Honda e. It’s refined, charming and feels quite fun to drive. But the rear seats are small, the luggage space tiny and the low range will put off some, while the e’s low efficiency is not what we expect of this Japanese car maker. “

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Honda’s first electric car is impossibly cute, beautifully engineered and crammed with tech… but you’ll pay for it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Honda e is a car you buy because you love the way it looks. And it’s an electric car that’s good fun to drive, well-equipped and relatively upmarket inside. Sadly, with a limited range, a confusing infotainment system, a high price and a tiny boot, it’s objectively harder to recommend than many rivals.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Design aficionados will love the Honda e, whose style both inside and out is utterly unlike any other car. The all-digital dashboard feels very special, as well as being easy to use – a comment that applies equally to the driving experience. Space in the cabin and boot isn’t great, though, and the limited range makes the ‘e’ only really suitable for commuting and urban use.”

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2020, the new Honda e has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming sinec September. Once the Honda e has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Honda e has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Honda e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Honda e has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Honda e is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Honda e has received

2020

Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best + Smart Product Award

DrivingElectric Awards – Best Tech

