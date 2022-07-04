Honda e Limited Edition available to order

Honda has launched a limited run version of its ‘e’ electric hatchback, featuring a few exterior alterations which change the hatchback’s colour scheme.

Based on the ‘Advance’ trim grade (the most expensive of two trim levels available), the Honda e Limited Edition is available in a ‘crystal red’ exterior colour, not available on standard models.

The Honda branding is finished in black, as well as the 17-inch alloy wheels, to match the jet black colour of the car’s roof and the rounded rectangle fascia that houses the headlights in the front and the tail lights in the rear.

Other than these styling tweaks, the model is identical to the Honda e Advance, which is priced at £36,920. However, Honda has priced this Limited Edition model, with its minor styling revisions, at £38,120. This rather sharp price increase is likely due to the model’s exclusivity – only 50 Honda e Limited Edition cars will be sold across the entirety of Europe.

Earmarked by the motoring media for its retro styling that caught the eye when it first arrived in 2020, the Honda e currently holds an Expert Rating of 67%. It has received universally high praise for its technology and driving dynamics too, but reviewers have also pointed out that the Honda has a limited battery range of not much more than 100 miles in real-world conditions.