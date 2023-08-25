fbpx

Honda e:Ny1

(2023 - present)

    Honda eNy1 (2023) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Honda e:Ny1 is a compact SUV/crossover, and Honda’s second electric car to join its UK range, after the Honda e hatchback. It will be available to order in the UK from October 2023.

    Honda says that the oddly-named e:Ny1 (pronounced “anyone”) has been engineered with comfort and quietness in mind, and the British motoring media has largely agreed with this statement. Honest John remarks that the crossover is “comfortable and easy to drive”, concluding that the Honda would make “an excellent first electric car”, while Car‘s Murray Scullion calls the e:Ny1 a “a safe bet”, with “steadfast reliability” and “strong residuals”.

    While reviewers agree it’s a solid performer, the e:Ny1’s key problem is the strength of its competitors. “It’s a good alternative to the Kia Niro EV“, says What Car?‘s Dan Jones, “although that rival is slightly more comfortable to drive and even more practical.” Parkers adds that key competitors “offer more range, more performance and more boot space.”

    Then there’s the price. The e:Ny1 is well-equipped as standard, but its entry-level price is on par with bigger and more upmarket electric SUVs. As Electrifying.com sums up, “there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with the Honda e:Ny1, apart from the daft name maybe. It does everything perfectly well. But it doesn’t stand out in any particular area and it needs to at this price level.”

    As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    e:Ny1 highlights

    • Refined driving dynamics
    • Smart looks
    • Good performance
    • Five year of free servicing

    e:Ny1 lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Small boot and no ‘frunk’ storage
    • Some scratchy interior plastics
    • Rivals offer more battery range

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £44,995 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda e:Ny1 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e:Ny1, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    No data yet

    As of August 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda e:Ny1. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Honda e:Ny1, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EVMazda MX-30 | MG 4MG ZS EV | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-2008 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    New Honda e:Ny1 crossover available from October

