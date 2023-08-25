Summary
The Honda e:Ny1 is a compact SUV/crossover, and Honda’s second electric car to join its UK range, after the Honda e hatchback. It will be available to order in the UK from October 2023.
Honda says that the oddly-named e:Ny1 (pronounced “anyone”) has been engineered with comfort and quietness in mind, and the British motoring media has largely agreed with this statement. Honest John remarks that the crossover is “comfortable and easy to drive”, concluding that the Honda would make “an excellent first electric car”, while Car‘s Murray Scullion calls the e:Ny1 a “a safe bet”, with “steadfast reliability” and “strong residuals”.
While reviewers agree it’s a solid performer, the e:Ny1’s key problem is the strength of its competitors. “It’s a good alternative to the Kia Niro EV“, says What Car?‘s Dan Jones, “although that rival is slightly more comfortable to drive and even more practical.” Parkers adds that key competitors “offer more range, more performance and more boot space.”
Then there’s the price. The e:Ny1 is well-equipped as standard, but its entry-level price is on par with bigger and more upmarket electric SUVs. As Electrifying.com sums up, “there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with the Honda e:Ny1, apart from the daft name maybe. It does everything perfectly well. But it doesn’t stand out in any particular area and it needs to at this price level.”
As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media.
e:Ny1 highlights
- Refined driving dynamics
- Smart looks
- Good performance
- Five year of free servicing
e:Ny1 lowlights
- Expensive, base price and up
- Small boot and no ‘frunk’ storage
- Some scratchy interior plastics
- Rivals offer more battery range
Key specifications
Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £44,995 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2023
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Name aside, the Honda e:Ny1 is a solid addition to the compact electric crossover class – a sector of the market that’s booming. However, while it drives nicely and offers some good tech, it doesn’t excel in any one area, and its range and charging capability are more limited than its main rivals.” (Sean Carson)
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Quirky name aside, the Honda e:NY1 very much plays by the rulebook for small electric crossovers and comes brimming with new tech.” (Dan Trent)
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Advance
Score: 7 / 10
“Thanks to the high-end specification and useable everyday practicality of the Honda e:Ny1, it should be given genuine consideration as a family-friendly electric SUV. It is expensive, however, and the claimed 256 miles of range is well beaten by a slew of its rivals.” (Jack Warwick)
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The e:Ny1 is a safe bet. Steadfast reliability meets strong residuals in a package that’s not too new or scary.” (Murray Scullion)
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Honda e:Ny1 is confusingly named and priced, which distracts from its virtues as a decent all-around EV.” (Sean Carson)
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with Honda’s e:Ny1, apart from the daft name maybe. It does everything perfectly well. But it doesn’t stand out in any particular area and it needs to at this price level.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for an unintimidating electric car with a plush cabin and impressive technology, we’d recommend the Honda e:Ny1. You can get bigger EVs for the money – so family buyers want to look elsewhere – while there are cheaper options, too.” (Andy Brady)
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Comfortable and easy to drive, the Honda e:Ny1 makes for an excellent first electric car. You can get bigger or more upmarket alternatives for the same price, though, which might make the e:Ny1 a hard sell in a crowded marketplace.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
”Honda’s first mainstream electric car is a solid, if slightly confusing, effort.“ (Murray Scullion)
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It’s too expensive, has limited range compared to rivals – and it’s naff name doesn’t help.” (Rob Lewis)
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“It won’t excite enthusiasts but by today’s EV standards, the Honda e:Ny1 is a very competent and sensible car and is an important addition to Honda’s line up. There are some drawbacks to the rest of the package, namely the average boot space and interior material quality that leaves much to be desired.” (Dave Humphreys)
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Advance
Score: 6 / 10
“The Honda e:Ny1 is a nice enough job and it drives well, if a bit stiffly. While some folk won’t like that it is built in China, it seems a little unfair to single Honda out for that. Somehow, the proposition of this first proper Honda EV just doesn’t seem generous enough to make it much of a contender – and the entirely stupid name doesn’t help, either.” (Andrew English)
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“A solid electric car for people who are looking for a solid electric car experience.” (Sam Burnett)
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Despite being only Honda’s second electric car, the Honda e:Ny1 offers an attractive package that combines a decent range with great practicality and good performance. It’s a good alternative to the Kia Niro EV, although that rival is slightly more comfortable to drive and even more practical.” (Dan Jones)
Read review
