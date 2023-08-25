Summary

The Honda e:Ny1 is a compact SUV/crossover, and Honda’s second electric car to join its UK range, after the Honda e hatchback. It will be available to order in the UK from October 2023.

Honda says that the oddly-named e:Ny1 (pronounced “anyone”) has been engineered with comfort and quietness in mind, and the British motoring media has largely agreed with this statement. Honest John remarks that the crossover is “comfortable and easy to drive”, concluding that the Honda would make “an excellent first electric car”, while Car‘s Murray Scullion calls the e:Ny1 a “a safe bet”, with “steadfast reliability” and “strong residuals”.

While reviewers agree it’s a solid performer, the e:Ny1’s key problem is the strength of its competitors. “It’s a good alternative to the Kia Niro EV“, says What Car?‘s Dan Jones, “although that rival is slightly more comfortable to drive and even more practical.” Parkers adds that key competitors “offer more range, more performance and more boot space.”

Then there’s the price. The e:Ny1 is well-equipped as standard, but its entry-level price is on par with bigger and more upmarket electric SUVs. As Electrifying.com sums up, “there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with the Honda e:Ny1, apart from the daft name maybe. It does everything perfectly well. But it doesn’t stand out in any particular area and it needs to at this price level.”

As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

e:Ny1 highlights Refined driving dynamics

Smart looks

Good performance

Five year of free servicing e:Ny1 lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Small boot and no ‘frunk’ storage

Some scratchy interior plastics

Rivals offer more battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £44,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Name aside, the Honda e:Ny1 is a solid addition to the compact electric crossover class – a sector of the market that’s booming. However, while it drives nicely and offers some good tech, it doesn’t excel in any one area, and its range and charging capability are more limited than its main rivals.” (Sean Carson)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Quirky name aside, the Honda e:NY1 very much plays by the rulebook for small electric crossovers and comes brimming with new tech.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 7 / 10

“Thanks to the high-end specification and useable everyday practicality of the Honda e:Ny1, it should be given genuine consideration as a family-friendly electric SUV. It is expensive, however, and the claimed 256 miles of range is well beaten by a slew of its rivals.” (Jack Warwick)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The e:Ny1 is a safe bet. Steadfast reliability meets strong residuals in a package that’s not too new or scary.” (Murray Scullion)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Honda e:Ny1 is confusingly named and priced, which distracts from its virtues as a decent all-around EV.” (Sean Carson)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with Honda’s e:Ny1, apart from the daft name maybe. It does everything perfectly well. But it doesn’t stand out in any particular area and it needs to at this price level.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for an unintimidating electric car with a plush cabin and impressive technology, we’d recommend the Honda e:Ny1. You can get bigger EVs for the money – so family buyers want to look elsewhere – while there are cheaper options, too.” (Andy Brady)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Comfortable and easy to drive, the Honda e:Ny1 makes for an excellent first electric car. You can get bigger or more upmarket alternatives for the same price, though, which might make the e:Ny1 a hard sell in a crowded marketplace.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

”Honda’s first mainstream electric car is a solid, if slightly confusing, effort.“ (Murray Scullion)

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s too expensive, has limited range compared to rivals – and it’s naff name doesn’t help.” (Rob Lewis)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It won’t excite enthusiasts but by today’s EV standards, the Honda e:Ny1 is a very competent and sensible car and is an important addition to Honda’s line up. There are some drawbacks to the rest of the package, namely the average boot space and interior material quality that leaves much to be desired.” (Dave Humphreys)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Advance

Score: 6 / 10

“The Honda e:Ny1 is a nice enough job and it drives well, if a bit stiffly. While some folk won’t like that it is built in China, it seems a little unfair to single Honda out for that. Somehow, the proposition of this first proper Honda EV just doesn’t seem generous enough to make it much of a contender – and the entirely stupid name doesn’t help, either.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A solid electric car for people who are looking for a solid electric car experience.” (Sam Burnett)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Despite being only Honda’s second electric car, the Honda e:Ny1 offers an attractive package that combines a decent range with great practicality and good performance. It’s a good alternative to the Kia Niro EV, although that rival is slightly more comfortable to drive and even more practical.” (Dan Jones)

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2023, the Honda e:Ny1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda e:Ny1 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e:Ny1, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda e:Ny1. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Honda e:Ny1, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-2008 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

