Honda e:Ny1 range gets price cut

Honda has decided to revise the pricing of its e:Ny1 to make the crossover a more affordable proposition in the highly competitive compact EV category.

This small electric family car was launched back in Autumn last year with a retail price of just under £45k – a price tag that was a great deal higher than rivals like the Jeep Avenger, Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Dolphin and Smart #1.

Honda’s explanation for higher pricing at the time was the car’s high-quality engineering, as it has been designed to provide “exceptional” comfort and quietness.

Six months after the car’s first arrival, the e:Ny1’s entry-level price has been cut by £5k – from £45k to just south of £40k. This does bring the Honda closer to the pricing of its electric crossover rivals, but alternatives are still cheaper. By comparison, the new Hyundai Kona Electric costs £35k as standard and the Smart #1 can currently be purchased for £32k.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Elegance’ (from £39,995) 15-inch infotainment touchscreen

10-inch digital instrument cluster

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view parking camera

Blind spot monitoring

Lane keeping assistance

Traffic sign recognition

Heated and electrically-adjustable driver seat

Synthetic leather upholstery

Dual zone air conditioning

Rear privacy glass

Wireless smartphone charging Top-spec ‘Advance’ (from £42,195) All ‘Elegance’ features that are not replaced

Semi-autonomous parking assistance

Multi-view parking camera

Panoramic sunroof

Heated leather steering wheel

Powered tailgate

The range-topping ‘Advance’ trim grade has also been given the same £5k price reduction. That said, larger EVs like the Skoda Enyaq SUV are cheaper than this. The current benchmark electric model when it comes to value for money is the MG 4, which is priced at just under £27k.

Orders of the e:Ny1 with this revised pricing will re-open on the 23rd April, and customers can book a test drive in person at their local dealership or on the Honda website.

The Honda e:Ny1 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 62%. Pricing has been a key issue for UK reviewers, while others remark that rivals offer more battery range, but otherwise outlets agree that this Honda is a capable EV with refined driving dynamics and good performance.