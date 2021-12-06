Summary

The Honda HR-V is a five-door compact SUV which sits below the larger CR-V in the Honda family. The HR-V name dates back to the 1990s, disappearing and then reappearing in the last decade. The newest iteration arrived in the UK in late 2021.

Honda only has plans to sell the HR-V in petrol-electric hybrid format in the UK at the moment. A traditional petrol model is on sale in Japan, and an all-electric version is currently in development.

The hybrid Honda HR-V has only one powertrain option available across its range of trims, pairing a four-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. Like all hybrid vehicles, the only transmission options is an automatic gearbox.

Thie third-generation HR-V has accumulated a mixed set of reviews from the UK motoring media, with scores ranging from average to very good. Reviewers often single out its impressive levels of standard equipment and ride comfort for particular praise.

“Driving the hybrid-only HR-V is effortless, almost zen-like”, says The Sun. “You’ll spend most of your time coasting around town in EV mode. Steering is feather-light, visibility is excellent, and when the 1.5-litre petrol engine does kick in, you’ll hardly notice it.”

Many reviews mention how seemless the transition between combustion and electric power is, as well as how efficient the HR-V’s petrol/electric hybrid unit is overall. Conversely, those same reviewers note that the engine is particularly loud when accelerating.

What Car? explains, “Any calm is shattered if you put your foot down. Its engine note is coarse, and you feel vibration through the pedals and steering wheel under hard acceleration.”

For the biggest critics of the Honda HR-V, this is one of many drawbacks that limit its appeal in a SUV/crossover market that is already overcrowded. Business Car conclude that, “Although the HR-V has some likeable elements, it also has plenty of flaws, and we can only imagine these weaknesses will be exposed by superior rivals in what is a hugely competitive sector.”

These flaws include a small boot and limited headroom, and so-so performance in comparison to more engaging rivals like the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma. That said, the HR-V is cheaper from launch than other eco-friendly SUV alternatives, costing around £1,000 less than the similar Toyota C-HR.

As of December 2021, the Honda HR-V holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 18 reviews published by UK media sources. As it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see more reviews being published in coming months that may push the rating up or down by a few points.

HR-V highlights Extensive list of standard equipment

Efficient range of hybrid engines

Impressive handling and body control

Spacious cabin

Intuitive infotainment HR-V lowlights Loud engines

Sluggish acceleration

Rivals have more boot space

Restricted rear headroom

Cheaper rivals are more engaging

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol/electric hybrid

Price: From £26,960 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Ingeniously practical, well-built and impressively frugal, the HR-V ticks many of the compact SUV boxes. Our time driving in the UK has put to bed question marks over fuel efficiency – few cars in this class can offer the HR-V’s potential. It even drives smartly too, although it isn’t quite class-leading in any one area.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

” Honda’s new HR-V perhaps seems a little conservative compared with funkier rivals like the Nissan Juke or Ford Puma but its new hybrid system is effective and efficient and there’s tons of space in the back for kids and kit.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The HR-V doesn’t trouble our class leaders, even though its efficiency, style and ergonomics – small boot notwithstanding – ought to give it plenty of appeal among crossover shoppers.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Although the HR-V has some likeable elements but it also has plenty of flaws and we can only imagine these weaknesses will be exposed by superior rivals in what is a hugely competitive sector.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s precisely nothing here to stir the soul, but very little about the HR-V is going to annoy you either.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The HR-V feels like a fitting extension of Honda’s current range of cars. It’ll no doubt appeal to those who are looking for a comfortable and refined driving experience, as well as those who see a Jazz as too small and a CR-V too large.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Honda HR-V has evolved into a hybrid-only SUV with smooth styling but it’s a shame boot space has shrunk.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The third generation Honda HR-V is the most stylish version yet and is super spacious in the cabin. You may tire of the engine noise under acceleration though, and the boot isn’t as practical as you might hope.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The HR-V’s styling, cabin, infotainment and efficiency make it a strong alternative to the Toyota Yaris Cross and other compact SUVs.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Curious hybrid arrangement has gaps in its repertoire, but the HR-V is otherwise a rounded and efficient everyday driver.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The latest Honda HR-V is a surprisingly appealing alternative to more mainstream small SUVs. Combining stylish looks and an impressive interior with impressive efficiency and versatile Magic Seats, the HR-V will tick a lot of boxes for a lot of buyers.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Honda HR-V is an attractive small SUV that’s easy to drive and cheap to run. It looks expensive compared to competitors like the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Roc, but you do get a lot for your money – including generous equipment levels and a hybrid powertrain.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The HR-V is only for you if you value reliability and simplicity above all else and are particularly keen on the styling. Otherwise, a Ford Puma or Skoda Kamiq makes much more sense.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Driving the hybrid-only HR-V is effortless. Almost zen-like. You’ll spend most of your time coasting around town in EV mode. Steering is feather-light, visibility is excellent, and when the 1.5-litre petrol engine does kick in, you’ll hardly notice it.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda HR-V. Comfort and joy – with impressive economy too.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There are better drives out there, and probably better styled cars depending on your tastes, but the HR-V is a decent all-round package. Sadly, it’s likely to be overlooked beyond those wanting to upgrade from a smaller Honda.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Honda HR-V is an efficient and well equipped family SUV with a smartly styled and nicely finished interior. However, this is a highly competitive class, and for the same money there are plenty of rivals that are better to drive and more practical.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new Honda HR-V brings welcome improvements to Honda’s smallest SUV, most notably in infotainment system and cabin quality. It’s got some great practical touches, too, despite the hybrid system compromising boot space a little.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, the Honda HR-V has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The HR-V comes with a number of active safety features as standard, such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, as well as rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Honda HR-V has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Honda HR-V, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Kia e-Niro | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

