fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Honda HR-V

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

58%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Honda HR-V is a five-door compact SUV which sits below the larger CR-V in the Honda family. The HR-V name dates back to the 1990s, disappearing and then reappearing in the last decade. The newest iteration arrived in the UK in late 2021.

Honda only has plans to sell the HR-V in petrol-electric hybrid format in the UK at the moment. A traditional petrol model is on sale in Japan, and an all-electric version is currently in development.

The hybrid Honda HR-V has only one powertrain option available across its range of trims, pairing a four-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. Like all hybrid vehicles, the only transmission options is an automatic gearbox.

Thie third-generation HR-V has accumulated a mixed set of reviews from the UK motoring media, with scores ranging from average to very good. Reviewers often single out its impressive levels of standard equipment and ride comfort for particular praise.

“Driving the hybrid-only HR-V is effortless, almost zen-like”, says The Sun. “You’ll spend most of your time coasting around town in EV mode. Steering is feather-light, visibility is excellent, and when the 1.5-litre petrol engine does kick in, you’ll hardly notice it.”

Many reviews mention how seemless the transition between combustion and electric power is, as well as how efficient the HR-V’s petrol/electric hybrid unit is overall. Conversely, those same reviewers note that the engine is particularly loud when accelerating.

What Car? explains, “Any calm is shattered if you put your foot down. Its engine note is coarse, and you feel vibration through the pedals and steering wheel under hard acceleration.”

For the biggest critics of the Honda HR-V, this is one of many drawbacks that limit its appeal in a SUV/crossover market that is already overcrowded. Business Car conclude that, “Although the HR-V has some likeable elements, it also has plenty of flaws, and we can only imagine these weaknesses will be exposed by superior rivals in what is a hugely competitive sector.”

These flaws include a small boot and limited headroom, and so-so performance in comparison to more engaging rivals like the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma. That said, the HR-V is cheaper from launch than other eco-friendly SUV alternatives, costing around £1,000 less than the similar Toyota C-HR.

As of December 2021, the Honda HR-V holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 18 reviews published by UK media sources. As it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see more reviews being published in coming months that may push the rating up or down by a few points.

HR-V highlights

  • Extensive list of standard equipment
  • Efficient range of hybrid engines
  • Impressive handling and body control
  • Spacious cabin
  • Intuitive infotainment

HR-V lowlights

  • Loud engines
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • Rivals have more boot space
  • Restricted rear headroom
  • Cheaper rivals are more engaging

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol/electric hybrid
Price: From £26,960 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Honda HR-V front view | Expert Rating
Honda HR-V interior view | Expert Rating
Honda HR-V rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, the Honda HR-V has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The HR-V comes with a number of active safety features as standard, such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, as well as rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Honda HR-V has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Honda HR-V, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Kia e-NiroMazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Toyota C-HRVauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

Buy or lease a Honda HR-V

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used HR-V, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

heycar 600x300

We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Pink Car Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Pink Car Leasing. Find out more

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Kia e-Niro

Kia e-Niro

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved