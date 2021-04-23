fbpx

74 %
Expert Rating
Honda Jazz (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Honda Jazz

(2020 – present)

The Honda Jazz is a five-door supermini-class small hatchback. This model was launched in the summer of 2020, with the only engine option being a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid.

The Jazz is also available as a faux off-road version called the Jazz Crosstar, which sits a little bit higher and has big grey plastic trim pieces but is no better at crossing the Sahara than an ordinary Jazz.

As of April 2021, the Honda Jazz has an overall Expert Rating of 74%, which puts it right in the middle of a large and very competitive field of small cars. It has been praised for its practicality, with more room for both passengers and luggage than similarly sized rivals. The hybrid system also makes it economical for urban driving. The regular Jazz usually scores better than the Crosstar when tested separately.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol/electric hybrid
Price: From £19,045 on-road

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Honda Jazz (2020 onwards) – front
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz (2020 onwards) – rear
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz Crosstar (2020 onwards) – front
Honda Jazz Crosstar
Honda Jazz Crosstar (2020 onwards) – rear
Honda Jazz Crosstar
Honda Jazz Crosstar (2020 onwards) – dashboard

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2020

87%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

80%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Honda Jazz has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

No eco rating

The Honda Jazz has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new Jazz is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

No security rating

The new Honda Jazz has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Jazz is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda FabiaSuzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

