The Honda Jazz is a five-door supermini-class small hatchback. This model was launched in the summer of 2020, with the only engine option being a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid.

The Jazz is also available as a faux off-road version called the Jazz Crosstar, which sits a little bit higher and has big grey plastic trim pieces but is no better at crossing the Sahara than an ordinary Jazz.

As of April 2021, the Honda Jazz has an overall Expert Rating of 74%, which puts it right in the middle of a large and very competitive field of small cars. It has been praised for its practicality, with more room for both passengers and luggage than similarly sized rivals. The hybrid system also makes it economical for urban driving. The regular Jazz usually scores better than the Crosstar when tested separately.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol/electric hybrid

Price: From £19,045 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid EX

“The Honda Jazz has carved its own niche in being the ultra practical option in this segment that will massively appeal to those who aren’t passionate about their mode of transport. It’s the ultimate head-over-heart supermini.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda Jazz supermini delivers practicality, excellent fuel economy and improved on-board tech, but cheaper rivals could prove tempting.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic Crosstar

Score: 6 / 10

“With a higher price point and only a modest increase in kit, the Honda Jazz Crosstar really is a case of image over substance. It’s slightly less efficient than the regular Jazz and despite the increased size, boot capacity takes a hit as well.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Part supermini, part pint-sized people carrier, the Honda Jazz remains a master of useful interior space and flexibility. New from 2020 are the standard hybrid powertrain, and addition of the Jazz Crosstar to the range.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“However dry and sensible its character may be, the Honda Jazz deserves credit for its persistent pragmatism and utility value, and it will continue to stand out in a class dominated by cars of much less rational qualities.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid automatic Crosstar EX

Score: 7 / 10

“The appeal of the Honda Jazz range has been broadened in the most Jazz-like of ways in this new Crosstar version. The baby hasn’t been thrown out with the bathwater in its creation, meaning all the good (and bad) of the standard car remains, with a little bit of extra rugged appeal thrown in.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-lite petrol-electric hybrid automatic EX

Score: 7 / 10

“There are few, if any, surprises in this new Jazz, just a series of mostly pleasing improvements. The car won’t win many new customers, it being a stickler for said improvements rather than innovation, but Honda Jazz buyers – and there remain plenty of them – wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid SR

Score: 8 / 10

“All versions of the Honda Jazz get the full suite of safety features – refreshing on a small car – including a new centre airbag between the driver and front passenger, which will ultimately become mandatory.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jazz is peak Honda. Full of clever solutions for its customers, whether they live in a city and need maximum interior versatility in a car that fits in a tiny parking space, or simply want an economical car that’s easy but not punitively boring to drive. It deserves your admiration if you like engineering.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid Crosstar

Score: 8 / 10

“If you like your supermini to wear chunkier and more rugged styling, then the addition of this Crosstar variant to the Honda Jazz range will be appreciated. It retains all the charm of the standard car – its unique interior, efficiency and impressive powertrain, but adds extra visual flair.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Fundamentally, the Honda Jazz remains similar to before. It’s still the safe, sensible and practical choice that its loyal buyers love. Not everything needs to be as ‘sporty’ or ‘dynamic’ as possible, and the Jazz continues to keep its own little segment of the market – carving out a niche for itself. “

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The quirky Honda Jazz is even smoother and cheaper to run with a hybrid powertrain”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda Jazz is designed to be easy to live with thanks to its great space and practicality. It’s a shame it looks expensive next to other small cars, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: EX

“Some obvious and well-executed improvements, especially with the cabin, combine with a good hybrid powertrain offering decent running costs to make the Honda Jazz a clever and efficient small car.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric Crosstar EX

“Visibility in the new Honda Jazz hatchback is much improved, thanks to a wider windscreen and much thinner pillars. The Crosstar variant has a reduced size SUV-style that is more flexible, funky and practical than the standard version. This is my favourite.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: Crosstar

Score: 6 / 10

“To those of you who have had a string of Jazzes and are considering moving up to this generation, I’d really recommend a go in the Crosstar version.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid EX

“The Honda Jazz’s interior is minimalist yet classy. The central touchscreen and seven-inch digital instrument cluster are simple and easy to read. Interestingly, in response to consumer demand, Honda has reinstated physical controls for heating and ventilation underneath the touchscreen.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid Crosstar

“It’s surprising just how often the Honda Jazz Crosstar runs on purely electric in town and city as you purr around in silence. It’s only when you put your right foot down really hard, or are driving on the motorway, that you notice that power is also coming from the engine.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Hybrid

“Pleasingly, the Jazz marks a return to form for Honda and the Hybrid is comfortably better than the competition it faces today. However, that comes at a price premium and there are compelling new rivals en route that may dull its shine.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for a versatile small car that won’t cost a fortune to run, the new hybrid Honda Jazz is a brilliant option. It’s more appealing than ever before, thanks to fresh new looks and a revamped interior. On the downside, it’s a little expensive, and the hybrid setup won’t appeal to everyone.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Versatile, grown-up hatchback gains hybrid tech”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The Honda Jazz is a well thought out, perfectly executed sensible that makes life simple.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Flawed, but could prove to be one of the more satisfying superminis/compact crossovers long-term.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid EX

Score: 6 / 10

“If you already own a Honda Jazz and are looking at replacing it, this will be automotive catnip. If you aren’t already a Jazz aficionado, there’s not a lot here to convince you to to get the latest one unless you really like the fuel savings and the engineering.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Unbelievably roomy, versatile, and easy to recommend. But would you want one yourself? That’s a harder question…”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Honda Jazz is the small car to beat for passenger space, and its unique and incredibly flexible rear seating only adds to its practicality.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Honda Jazz is an easy-to-drive package that delivers on practicality and flexibility. The hybrid power system works well, and although it’s neither the most refined or most fun-to-drive car, it’s pretty economical. Safety and equipment levels are strong suits, too, helping to earn it a Best Buy.”

Read review Model reviewed: Crosstar range

“If you fancy a small SUV but don’t want to sacrifice big-car space, the Honda Jazz Crosstar could be the car for you. Passengers have oodles of room, and the generous boot offers excellent flexibility. While the Crosstar may not be the most fun-to-drive or refined car in its class, it’s safe, economical and very well equipped.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2020 87% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 80% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco ratings

The Honda Jazz has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

No eco rating

The Honda Jazz has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new Jazz is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Honda Jazz has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Jazz is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

