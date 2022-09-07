fbpx

Honda Jazz named the UK’s most reliable used car

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named the UK's most reliable used cars, and the Honda Jazz is the pick of the bunch

Sean Rees

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named the UK’s ten most reliable cars, with the Honda Jazz ranked at the top of the pile, thanks to the supermini’s durable build quality and low repair costs.

Warrantywise, which is also one of The Car Expert’s commercial partners, collected the data from 131,000 policyholders on vehicles up to ten years old – excluding very low volume models.

The data is then used to generate a reliability score for each car, and the cars are then ranked in the Warrantywise reliability index. Dominated by city cars and superminis from the likes of Honda, Kia, Toyota, Suzuki, Hyundai and Peugeot, this reliability report highlights that some of the cheapest options on the market can often be some of the most reliable.

The ten most unreliable cars on UK roads

ModelHighest repair costReliability score
Honda Jazz£97494
Mazda 2£2,42290
Toyota Auris£1,84290
Mazda MX-5£58787
Toyota Aygo£1,33986
Kia Ceed£1,91485
Kia Rio£1,65585
Suzuki Alto£73484
Hyundai i20£2,36183
Peugeot 107£1,12882
Source: Warrantywise

The report includes the highest repair fee that Warrantywise has paid out to policyholders that drive these cars, as well as a reliability score that is generated by the frequency of repair claims and how expensive these claims usually are.

Inevitably, as the data goes back up to ten years, some of the model names above may cross generations. The Honda Jazz, Mazda 2, Mazda MX-5, Kia Ceed, Kia Rio and Hyundai i20 have all model changes within the last few years, while the Toyota Auris, Toyota Aygo, Suzuki Alto and Peugeot 107 have been discontinued or replaced by different models (Toyota Corolla, Toyota Aygo X, Peugeot 108).

The company says that the title of Britain’s most reliable used car belongs to the Honda Jazz not only because of its low repair frequency, but also its low repair costs – with an average pay out of just over £424.

“It’s unsurprising to see Honda top the table, given how reliable its cars have proven to be time and time again”, says Warrantywise CEO Lawrence Whittaker. This reliability ranking correlates with other reliability surveys and reports conducted over the years, as well as The Car Expert’s own data provided for our Expert Rating Index by MotorEasy, which reinforces the findings in this report.

The ten best used cars in Warrantywise’s index all come from ‘mainstream’ brands, while cheaper alternatives from budget brands like Dacia and MG Motors fail to reach the top ten. On the opposite end of the scale, Warrantywise has also recently compiled a list of the most unreliable used cars on the market – the last-generation Range Rover ranking dead last.

*Warrantywise is a commercial partner of The Car Expert. If you click through to their websites and proceed to purchase a used car warranty, we may receive a small commission. This does not affect the price you pay.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
