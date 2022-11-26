fbpx

Honda named most reliable car brand

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named Honda as the UK's most reliable motoring brand, with Toyota and Suzuki completing the top three

Sean Rees

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named the UK’s most reliable car companies, and Japanese brands dominate the rankings.

Warrantywise, which is also one of The Car Expert’s commercial partners, collected the data from 131,000 UK warranty repair claims on vehicles up to ten years old – excluding very low volume models. This is unlike many consumer reliability reports, which use owner-reported information from incentivised surveys and can be far less reliable.

The data is then used to generate a reliability score for each brand, and the brands are then ranked in the Warrantywise reliability index. These rankings name Honda as the most reliable car brand for UK motorists, followed by Toyota and Suzuki, completing an all-Japanese top three.

Korean brands Kia and Hyundai also scored highly to round out the top five. Confounding typical stereotypes, the most reliable European car brand was Fiat, which ranked sixth ahead of French brands Citroën and Renault. Mazda and Ford complete the top ten most reliable car companies.

Notably, not a single German car company made the top ten, despite their perception of build quality. Cheaper budget brands like Dacia and MG also failed to reach the top ten most reliable car companies.

The UK’s ten most reliable car brands 2022

RankingBrandReliability score
1Honda97
2Toyota91
3Suzuki89
4Kia86
5Hyundai81
6Fiat80
7Citroën74
8Renault73
9Mazda73
10Ford73
Source: Warrantywise

This news follows the Warrantywise car reliability rankings released earlier this year, which named the Honda Jazz as the UK’s most reliable used car, and the last-generation Range Rover the most unreliable.

This reliability ranking correlates with other reliability surveys and reports conducted over the years, as well as The Car Expert’s own data provided for our Expert Rating Index by MotorEasy, which reinforces the findings in this report.

The ten best manufacturers in Warrantywise’s index are all ‘mainstream’ brands rather than premium or luxury names (or budget names, for that matter).

The company will release a list of the ten least reliable brands in coming weeks.

*Warrantywise is a commercial partner of The Car Expert. If you click through to its website and/or proceed to purchase a used car warranty, we may receive a small commission. This does not affect the price you pay.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
