Honda prices up all-new Civic

Honda has revealed the first pricing and specification details of its all-new Honda Civic family car, which can be ordered in the UK from this month with prices starting at just under £30K.

As The Car Expert reported in March, the upcoming 11th-generation Honda Civic will only be offered as a petrol-electric hybrid, and will also be the first iteration of the Civic for many years not to be built in Britain, after Honda’s factory at Swindon closed in July 2021.

Badged as the Honda Civic e:HEV, this hybrid range is set to challenge electrified rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq and Toyota Corolla, and is powered by a newly-developed 2.0-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with a lithium-ion battery and two electric motors to produce 183hp.

The new range consists of three grades, starting with the ‘Elegance’ trim, which features 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The mid-range ‘Sport’ trim adds synthetic leather to the car’s upholstery, and also features bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights and some extra bodywork detailing in black. The top-spec ‘Advance’ trim upgrades the car’s headlights, infotainment and stereo system, and adds a panoramic roof.

The new Civic comes with several safety features as standard, including lane-keeping assistance and blind spot monitoring systems.

Trim level features

Entry-level ‘Elegance’ (£29,595) 17-inch alloy wheels

Fabric seats

LED headlights

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Entry-level infotainment screen (size not specified, likely eight- or nine-inch touchscreen)

Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

Eight-speaker stereo system

Lane keeping assistance

Blind spot monitoring Mid-range ‘Sport’ (£30,595) All ‘Elegance’ features that are not replaced

18-inch alloy wheels

Fabric and synthetic leather seats

LED fog lights

‘Sports’ pedals

Wing mirrors and window surrounds finished in black Range-topping ‘Advance’ (£32,995) All ‘Elegance’ and ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced

Adaptive LED headlights

Larger ten-inch infotainment screen

12-speaker stereo system

Panoramic sunroof

Two-tone 18-inch alloys, full leather seats and a heated steering wheel are optional extras that can be added for an additional fee.

The new Honda Civic e:HEV will be available to order in the UK this month, with Honda expecting the first vehicles to be delivered to customers in October.

The current tenth-generation Honda Civic has been on sale since early 2017 in the UK, and has been praised for its practicality and generous levels of standard equipment. Now at the end of its life, it holds an Expert Rating of 69% in our Expert Rating Index, meaning that it isn’t rated quite as highly as the leading vehicles in its class, but it is still considered a good car.