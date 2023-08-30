Summary

The Honda ZR-V is a mid-sized family SUV/crossover that joins the Honda range in Autumn 2023, sitting between the compact HR-V and larger CR-V SUVs.

It has received a rather mixed bag or review scores so far from the British motoring media, with many outlets praising the car for its economical hybrid powertrain, but still struggling to recommend it over the cheaper Civic hybrid hatchback.

Parker‘s Luke Wilkinson concludes that “the only reason you’d buy the ZR-V over the Civic is because you want an SUV”, and Top Gear‘s Greg Potts agrees, suggesting that buyers “just get it in the Civic rather than messing about with a heavier, uglier SUV.”

If you are looking for a crossover with more ride height however, reviewers agree that this mid-sized Honda makes a strong case against rivals like the popular Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage. Car‘s Tim Pollard says the ZR-V offers “a great driving experience, good comfort levels, and a spacious interior that’s loaded with technology”, though “its boot space might be a little lacklustre.”

Another key sticking point for motoring journalists is the SUV’s price tag, as there bigger vehicles available on the market for less money. However, as Martyn Collins of Business Car sums up, “If you like the way the Civic drives, but need an SUV, the Honda ZR-V is a good compromise.”

As of August 2023, the Honda ZR-V holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 13 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is still a new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published.

ZR-V highlights Efficient hybrid engine

User-friendly infotainment

Well-equipped high quality interior

Comfortable driving experience ZR-V lowlights Only one engine option

High starting price

Rivals offer more boot space and seating flexibility

Rather plain exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol/electric hybrid

Price: From £39,495 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Honda’s new ZR-V has the fundamentals needed to make it a compelling C-segment SUV option. It’s spacious, well built and has very impressive real-world efficiency, so is easy to recommend.” (Jordan Katsianis)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric hybrid Advance

Score: 7 / 10

“The Honda ZR-V is good, but sadly not as great as its Civic hatchback sibling. What it does have going for it, though, is its driving similarities to the Civic, and that will, for sure, be a massive pull – especially for those who want the hatchback, but just need a tad more space.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric hybrid Advance

Score: 8 / 10

“If you like the way the Civic drives, but need an SUV, the Honda ZR-V is a good compromise.” (Martyn Collins)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The ZR-V makes an excellent case for itself when compared against its SUV rivals. Its boot space might be a little lacklustre alongside the likes of the Sportage and Qashqai, but it compensates for that with a great driving experience, good comfort levels, impressive fuel economy and a spacious interior that’s loaded with technology.” (Tim Pollard)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The ZR-V is a good effort from Honda but not a class-leading SUV. It scores well for space, equipment levels and comfort, and the in-car tech is easy to use. However, there isn’t the polish here we’ve come to expect from Honda.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Honda ZR-V is a mid-size SUV that features an efficient powertrain and a stylish cabin, but it’s a shame it’s not spacious as alternatives.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Honda ZR-V is a likeable family SUV with an upmarket interior and efficient hybrid powertrain. Its bland looks won’t do it any favours though, and nor will its relatively high start price.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The only reason you’d buy the ZR-V over the Civic is because you want an SUV. The ZR-V is a good SUV, but the Civic is a much better car.” (Luke Wilkinson)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“In many ways, the new ZR-V is brilliant. The powertrain is as refined as it is clever, the cabin is roomy and well built, and the driving experience offers comfort and stability.” (James Fossdyke)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Whatever you think of Honda’s legendary reliability, clever marketing and this almost-brilliant hybrid system, when all’s said there are better and bigger vehicles out there for less money; one of them even carries a Honda badge.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Honda’s hybrid powertrain is still impressive, but just get it in the Civic rather than messing about with a heavier, uglier SUV.” (Greg Potts)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s a lot to like with the Honda ZR-V, but it’s pricier than most rivals and is better suited to those who don’t require the biggest family SUV. It’s hardly cramped, but rivals have bigger boots and more versatility.” (Lawrence Cheung)

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Honda’s five-seat, full-hybrid SUV has its work cut out to stand out among its myriad competition.” (Daljinder Nagra)

Read review

