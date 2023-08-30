fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Honda ZR-V

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

60%

Expert Rating

Honda ZR-V

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Honda ZR-V Sport (2023 onwards) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Honda ZR-V is a mid-sized family SUV/crossover that joins the Honda range in Autumn 2023, sitting between the compact HR-V and larger CR-V SUVs.

    It has received a rather mixed bag or review scores so far from the British motoring media, with many outlets praising the car for its economical hybrid powertrain, but still struggling to recommend it over the cheaper Civic hybrid hatchback.

    Parker‘s Luke Wilkinson concludes that “the only reason you’d buy the ZR-V over the Civic is because you want an SUV”, and Top Gear‘s Greg Potts agrees, suggesting that buyers “just get it in the Civic rather than messing about with a heavier, uglier SUV.”

    If you are looking for a crossover with more ride height however, reviewers agree that this mid-sized Honda makes a strong case against rivals like the popular Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage. Car‘s Tim Pollard says the ZR-V offers “a great driving experience, good comfort levels, and a spacious interior that’s loaded with technology”, though “its boot space might be a little lacklustre.”

    Another key sticking point for motoring journalists is the SUV’s price tag, as there bigger vehicles available on the market for less money. However, as Martyn Collins of Business Car sums up, “If you like the way the Civic drives, but need an SUV, the Honda ZR-V is a good compromise.”

    As of August 2023, the Honda ZR-V holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 13 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is still a new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published.

    ZR-V highlights

    • Efficient hybrid engine
    • User-friendly infotainment
    • Well-equipped high quality interior
    • Comfortable driving experience

    ZR-V lowlights

    • Only one engine option
    • High starting price
    • Rivals offer more boot space and seating flexibility
    • Rather plain exterior looks

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     petrol/electric hybrid
    Price:     From £39,495 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Honda ZR-V Advance - front
    ZR-V Advance
    Honda ZR-V Advance - dashboard and interior
    ZR-V Advance
    Honda ZR-V Advance - rear
    ZR-V Advance
    Honda ZR-V Sport - front
    ZR-V Sport
    Honda ZR-V Sport - rear
    ZR-V Sport

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of August 2023, the Honda ZR-V has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of August 2023, the Honda ZR-V has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda ZR-V to generate a reliability rating as its a brand-new model.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ZR-V, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of August 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda ZR-V. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Honda ZR-V, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

    More news, reviews and information about the Honda ZR-V at The Car Expert

    Honda ZR-V pricing announced

    Honda ZR-V pricing announced

    Next-generation Honda CR-V leads new electrified SUV range

    Next-generation Honda CR-V leads new electrified SUV range

    Buy a Honda ZR-V

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Honda ZR-V, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

    Lease a Honda ZR-V

    If you’re looking to lease a new Honda ZR-V, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Honda ZR-V

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Drive Fuze logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Blue Motor Finance

    Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Quick Car Finance logo 800x400

    Used car finance from Quick Car Finance.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.