Honda ZR-V pricing announced

Honda has announced the pricing and trim information for its upcoming ZR-V, which is essentially a high-riding version of the Honda Civic

Honda ZR-V pricing

by Sean Rees

Honda has announced the UK pricing and trim specification details for its upcoming ZR-V crossover, which is essentially a high-riding SUV version of the Honda Civic.

Unveiled alongside the next-generation HR-V and the new all-electric e:Ny1 crossover last month, the ZR-V hybrid will become available to order in the UK in early July – powered by a re-tuned version of the Civic’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a pair of electric motors.

Three trim levels will be available to order, starting with the lead-in ‘Elegance’ trim. Front and rear parking sensors are included as standard, which works in tandem with a rear-view parking camera that can be viewed through the car’s nine-inch infotainment console.

The more expensive ‘Sport’ grade adds several cosmetic changes to make the crossover look a little more sporty, as well as synthetic leather interior trimmings and a motorised boot lid. The car’s cabin also gains wireless smartphone charging and LED ambient lighting.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Elegance’ (from £39,495)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear-view parking camera
  • Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Leather steering wheel

Mid-range ‘Sport’ (from £41,095)

  • All ‘Elegance’ features that are not replaced
  • Unique front bumper and grille design
  • Gloss black mirrors and window surrounds
  • Fabric and synthetic leather upholstery
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Electrified tailgate
  • Wireless smartphone charging

Top-spec ‘Advance’ (from £42,895)

  • All ‘Elegance’ and ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced
  • Full leather upholstery
  • Heated leather steering wheel
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Upgraded Bose sound system
  • Six-inch head-up display

Opting for the top-of-the-line ‘Advance’ trim introduces traditional leather upholstery on the seats and heated steering wheel, as well as a panoramic sunroof and a more expensive Bose sound system. This trim also includes a six-inch head-up display, which projects driving information onto the windscreen while the car is on the move.

With ZR-V prices starting at just south of £40k, this new Honda is markedly more expensive than the popular Nissan Qashqai e-Power (£34k) and hybrid versions of the Kia Sportage (£35k).

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association.

