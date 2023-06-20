Honda ZR-V pricing announced

Honda has announced the UK pricing and trim specification details for its upcoming ZR-V crossover, which is essentially a high-riding SUV version of the Honda Civic.
Unveiled alongside the next-generation HR-V and the new all-electric e:Ny1 crossover last month, the ZR-V hybrid will become available to order in the UK in early July – powered by a re-tuned version of the Civic’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a pair of electric motors.
Three trim levels will be available to order, starting with the lead-in ‘Elegance’ trim. Front and rear parking sensors are included as standard, which works in tandem with a rear-view parking camera that can be viewed through the car’s nine-inch infotainment console.
The more expensive ‘Sport’ grade adds several cosmetic changes to make the crossover look a little more sporty, as well as synthetic leather interior trimmings and a motorised boot lid. The car’s cabin also gains wireless smartphone charging and LED ambient lighting.
Key trim level features
Entry-level ‘Elegance’ (from £39,495)
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rear-view parking camera
- Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
- Leather steering wheel
Mid-range ‘Sport’ (from £41,095)
- All ‘Elegance’ features that are not replaced
- Unique front bumper and grille design
- Gloss black mirrors and window surrounds
- Fabric and synthetic leather upholstery
- Ambient interior lighting
- Electrified tailgate
- Wireless smartphone charging
Top-spec ‘Advance’ (from £42,895)
- All ‘Elegance’ and ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced
- Full leather upholstery
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
- Upgraded Bose sound system
- Six-inch head-up display
Opting for the top-of-the-line ‘Advance’ trim introduces traditional leather upholstery on the seats and heated steering wheel, as well as a panoramic sunroof and a more expensive Bose sound system. This trim also includes a six-inch head-up display, which projects driving information onto the windscreen while the car is on the move.
With ZR-V prices starting at just south of £40k, this new Honda is markedly more expensive than the popular Nissan Qashqai e-Power (£34k) and hybrid versions of the Kia Sportage (£35k).