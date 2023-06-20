Honda ZR-V pricing announced

Honda has announced the UK pricing and trim specification details for its upcoming ZR-V crossover, which is essentially a high-riding SUV version of the Honda Civic.

Unveiled alongside the next-generation HR-V and the new all-electric e:Ny1 crossover last month, the ZR-V hybrid will become available to order in the UK in early July – powered by a re-tuned version of the Civic’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a pair of electric motors.

Three trim levels will be available to order, starting with the lead-in ‘Elegance’ trim. Front and rear parking sensors are included as standard, which works in tandem with a rear-view parking camera that can be viewed through the car’s nine-inch infotainment console.

The more expensive ‘Sport’ grade adds several cosmetic changes to make the crossover look a little more sporty, as well as synthetic leather interior trimmings and a motorised boot lid. The car’s cabin also gains wireless smartphone charging and LED ambient lighting.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Elegance’ (from £39,495) 18-inch alloy wheels

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear-view parking camera

Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen

Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

Leather steering wheel Mid-range ‘Sport’ (from £41,095) All ‘Elegance’ features that are not replaced

Unique front bumper and grille design

Gloss black mirrors and window surrounds

Fabric and synthetic leather upholstery

Ambient interior lighting

Electrified tailgate

Wireless smartphone charging Top-spec ‘Advance’ (from £42,895) All ‘Elegance’ and ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced

Full leather upholstery

Heated leather steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

Upgraded Bose sound system

Six-inch head-up display

Opting for the top-of-the-line ‘Advance’ trim introduces traditional leather upholstery on the seats and heated steering wheel, as well as a panoramic sunroof and a more expensive Bose sound system. This trim also includes a six-inch head-up display, which projects driving information onto the windscreen while the car is on the move.

With ZR-V prices starting at just south of £40k, this new Honda is markedly more expensive than the popular Nissan Qashqai e-Power (£34k) and hybrid versions of the Kia Sportage (£35k).